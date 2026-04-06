Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid tips, predictions, best bets and Champions League preview

That game also saw eight yellow cards and a red, so there is no love lost between these two sides and that latest meeting may have just added more fuel to the fire after Atleti ousted Barca in the Copa del Rey at the semi-final stage last month.

Diego Simeone rang the changes in that game ahead of this one, with Atleti having nothing to play for in La Liga, with the sole purpose of the players selected seemingly to kick the shit out of Barca players, which resulted in two Barca players going off injured.

We get another meeting between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in midweek after the pair duelled last Saturday, a game won by Barca but with some real caveats.

Both sides are fantastic at home, while both have issues travelling, highlighted by the fact Atelti won 4-0 in the first leg of the Copa and Barca won the second leg 3-0, so in my mind it will be a case of Simeone's men trying to stay in the tie in this first leg.

A home win looks highly likely with Barca winning 22 of 23 home games across all competitions this season, but given how defensively vulnerable the hosts are, backing a BARCELONA WIN AND BTTS makes real appeal at 6/4.

In the Champions League Barca aer yet to keep a clean sheet at the Camp Nou, with the likes of Olympiakos, Frankfurt and Copenhagen all finding the net in defeats, while we all watched Newcastle carve Barca open on numerous occasions only to concede seven.

Atletico have real counter-attacking capabilities and are highly capable of breaching the Catalonian's high-line, and while they may concede multiple times, I expect them to get on the scoresheet.

One of those players is ADEMOLA LOOKMAN, and he looks worth backing TO SCORE OR ASSIST at 9/5. The Nigerian has registered eight goal involvements since moving to Atletico from Atalanta, averaging 1.03 goal involvements per 90, including a goal and assist against Barcelona in the Copa.

He's the kind of player who will relish playing against a high-line with his pace and quality, and if Atletico are to find the net once or twice here, chances are he'll be involved.