Barcelona sign Portuguese pair Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo on loan

Barcelona have signed Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid and Joao Cancelo from Manchester City.

The Portugal forward has joined Barcelona until June 2024, with no option for a permanent transfer. “The club wishes to thank the player publicly for the financial effort made and his desire to wear the Barca shirt,” read a Barcelona statement. “Now, at just 23 years of age, and after expressing his long-held desire to be a blaugrana, Joao Felix has the chance to show the world his talent in a Barca shirt.”

"𝐈𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐦𝐲 𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐈 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐤𝐢𝐝."



João Félix pic.twitter.com/QRjYmYj3P3 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2023

Felix said of his move on the Barcelona Twitter feed: “It was always my dream since I was a kid.” After breaking through at Benfica, Felix joined Atletico in the summer of 2019 and made more than 100 appearances in three-and-a-half seasons for them. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea, scoring four goals in 20 appearances.

The flash is here! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/gdwYQB3s27 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2023

Barca later announced the arrival of Manchester City defender Cancelo, also for the duration of the 2023-24 season. The 29-year-old Portuguese, who has made 154 appearances for City, spent time with Bayern Munich last term.