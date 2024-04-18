Sporting Life
Jude Bellingham Real Madrid

Ballon d'Or odds: England's Jude Bellingham is the new favourite

By Jake Osgathorpe
09:43 · THU May 09, 2024

Jude Bellingham has taken over favoritism for this years Ballon D'or after helping Real Madrid make another Champions League final.

Bellingham has shone in his first season at Real Madrid, becoming a fans favourite in no time while being a leader in the squad.

The Englishman has scored 22 goals and assisted a further nine across 38 games in all competitions this season, and with Madrid now in the final of the Champions League having already wrapped up the La Liga title, Bellingham could very well have two huge trophies to back up his individual achievements.

Couple that with the fact he is set to play at the Euros for the current favourites England, and the stars could align for Bellingham to become the first Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001.

Ballon d'Or 2024 winner odds (via Betfair)

  • Jude Bellingham - 9/4
  • Vinicius Jr - 4/1
  • Harry Kane - 9/2
  • Kylian Mbappe - 5/1
  • Lionel Messi - 12/1
  • Rodri - 12/1
  • Toni Kroos - 12/1

Odds correct at 0945 (09/05/24)

Vinicus Jr was the big mover after his display in the second leg against Bayern Munich, with the Real Madrid winger in a similar boat to Bellingham having the individual stats and the club success to stake his claim for a Ballon d'Or.

And, like Bellingham who has the Euros, Vinicius has the Copa America this summer, with him driving a Brazil win in that competition likely giving him a great chance of winning the gong.

Kylian Mbappe was alongside Bellingham in the betting, but has drifted after his PSG side failed to make it past Dortmund in the Champions League, exiting at the semi-final stage. Les Parisiens have coasted to another Ligue 1 title, and could well do the domestic treble though.

kylian mbappe

In all competitions this season Mbappe has scored 44 goals in just 45 appearances, so has the individual stats on his side.

The French forward is his nations talisman, and very nearly dragged them to World Cup success in 2022, and if he can go one better at the upcoming Euros he could well pull himself back into the reckoning for a first Ballon d'Or.

Harry Kane is third favourite for the gong despite going trophyless this season with Bayern Munich, with his individual campaign impressive, netting 44 goals in 45 games for the Bavarians.

His chances to win the biggest individual award have to hinge on his and England's performance at the Euros, though even that may not be enough given Bellingham's campaign.

Lionel Messi and Phil Foden follow, though both seem short given the former is now at Inter Miami and out of the big spotlight and the latter has been knocked out of the Champions League. While Foden could still do a domestic double with Manchester City, the fact that he is on the same national team as two of the favourites probably hurts his chances.

