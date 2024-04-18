Jude Bellingham has taken over favoritism for this years Ballon D'or after helping Real Madrid make another Champions League final.

Bellingham has shone in his first season at Real Madrid, becoming a fans favourite in no time while being a leader in the squad. The Englishman has scored 22 goals and assisted a further nine across 38 games in all competitions this season, and with Madrid now in the final of the Champions League having already wrapped up the La Liga title, Bellingham could very well have two huge trophies to back up his individual achievements. Couple that with the fact he is set to play at the Euros for the current favourites England, and the stars could align for Bellingham to become the first Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001.

Ballon d'Or 2024 winner odds (via Betfair) Jude Bellingham - 9/4

Vinicius Jr - 4/1

Harry Kane - 9/2

Kylian Mbappe - 5/1

Lionel Messi - 12/1

Rodri - 12/1

Toni Kroos - 12/1 Odds correct at 0945 (09/05/24)

Vinicus Jr was the big mover after his display in the second leg against Bayern Munich, with the Real Madrid winger in a similar boat to Bellingham having the individual stats and the club success to stake his claim for a Ballon d'Or. And, like Bellingham who has the Euros, Vinicius has the Copa America this summer, with him driving a Brazil win in that competition likely giving him a great chance of winning the gong. Kylian Mbappe was alongside Bellingham in the betting, but has drifted after his PSG side failed to make it past Dortmund in the Champions League, exiting at the semi-final stage. Les Parisiens have coasted to another Ligue 1 title, and could well do the domestic treble though.