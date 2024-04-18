Jude Bellingham is the new favourite to win the Ballon D'or after he helped Real Madrid get past Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.
Bellingham has shone in his first season at Real Madrid, becoming a fans favourite in no time while being a leader in the squad.
The Englishman has scored 20 goals and assisted a further nine across 34 games in all competitions this season, and with Madrid now in the semi-finals of the Champions League and eight points clear in La Liga, Bellingham could very well have two huge trophies to back up his individual achievements.
Couple that with the fact he is set to play at the Euros for the current favourites England, and the stars could align for Bellingham to become the first Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001.
Odds correct at 0930 (18/4/24)
Kylian Mbappe is the second favourite for similar reasons as Bellingham. He's into the Champions League semi-finals with PSG while Les Parisiens are coasting to another Ligue 1 title.
In all competitions this season Mbappe has scored 40 goals in just 41 appearances, so has the individual stats on his side.
The French forward is his nations talisman, and very nearly dragged them to World Cup success in 2022, and if he can go one better at the upcoming Euros he's in with a great chance of a first Ballon d'Or.
Harry Kane is third favourite for the gong after helping Bayern Munich get past Arsenal in the Champions League, meaning he too is in the semi-finals. Domestically it has been a good individual campaign for Kane - 32 goals in 29 appearances so far - but Bayern didn't win the Bundesliga.
Being England captain and key player will certainly help his case should the Three Lions win the Euros in Germany.
Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi follow, though both seem short given the former's scoring season hasn't been the same as last season while the latter is now at Inter Miami and out of the big spotlight.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.