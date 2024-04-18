Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Jude Bellingham Real Madrid

Ballon d'Or odds: England's Jude Bellingham into favourite

By Jake Osgathorpe
10:09 · THU April 18, 2024

Jude Bellingham is the new favourite to win the Ballon D'or after he helped Real Madrid get past Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Bellingham has shone in his first season at Real Madrid, becoming a fans favourite in no time while being a leader in the squad.

The Englishman has scored 20 goals and assisted a further nine across 34 games in all competitions this season, and with Madrid now in the semi-finals of the Champions League and eight points clear in La Liga, Bellingham could very well have two huge trophies to back up his individual achievements.

Couple that with the fact he is set to play at the Euros for the current favourites England, and the stars could align for Bellingham to become the first Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001.

Ballon d'Or 2024 winner odds (via Betfair)

  • Jude Bellingham - 10/3
  • Kylian Mbappe - 7/2
  • Harry Kane - 4/1
  • Erling Haaland - 5/1
  • Lionel Messi - 9/1
  • Rodri - 12/1

Odds correct at 0930 (18/4/24)

Kylian Mbappe is the second favourite for similar reasons as Bellingham. He's into the Champions League semi-finals with PSG while Les Parisiens are coasting to another Ligue 1 title.

kylian mbappe

In all competitions this season Mbappe has scored 40 goals in just 41 appearances, so has the individual stats on his side.

The French forward is his nations talisman, and very nearly dragged them to World Cup success in 2022, and if he can go one better at the upcoming Euros he's in with a great chance of a first Ballon d'Or.

Harry Kane is third favourite for the gong after helping Bayern Munich get past Arsenal in the Champions League, meaning he too is in the semi-finals. Domestically it has been a good individual campaign for Kane - 32 goals in 29 appearances so far - but Bayern didn't win the Bundesliga.

Being England captain and key player will certainly help his case should the Three Lions win the Euros in Germany.

Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi follow, though both seem short given the former's scoring season hasn't been the same as last season while the latter is now at Inter Miami and out of the big spotlight.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo