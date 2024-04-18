Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham look set to fight it out for this years Ballon D'or, with both searching for club doubles ahead of the Euros.
Bellingham has shone in his first season at Real Madrid, becoming a fans favourite in no time while being a leader in the squad.
The Englishman has scored 20 goals and assisted a further nine across 34 games in all competitions this season, and with Madrid now in the semi-finals of the Champions League and eight points clear in La Liga, Bellingham could very well have two huge trophies to back up his individual achievements.
Couple that with the fact he is set to play at the Euros for the current favourites England, and the stars could align for Bellingham to become the first Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001.
Odds correct at 1500 (29/04/24)
Kylian Mbappe is the slight favourite for similar reasons as Bellingham. He's into the Champions League semi-finals with PSG while Les Parisiens are coasting to another Ligue 1 title.
In all competitions this season Mbappe has scored 41 goals in just 43 appearances, so has the individual stats on his side.
The French forward is his nations talisman, and very nearly dragged them to World Cup success in 2022, and if he can go one better at the upcoming Euros he's in with a great chance of a first Ballon d'Or.
Harry Kane is third favourite for the gong after helping Bayern Munich get past Arsenal in the Champions League, meaning he too is in the semi-finals. Domestically it has been a good individual campaign for Kane - 32 goals in 29 appearances so far - but Bayern didn't win the Bundesliga.
Being England captain and key player will certainly help his case should the Three Lions win the Euros in Germany.
Lionel Messi and Phil Foden follow, though both seem short given the former is now at Inter Miami and out of the big spotlight and the latter has been knocked out of the Champions League. While Foden could still do a domestic double with Manchester City, the fact that he is on the same national team as two of the favourites probably hurts his chances.
