Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham look set to fight it out for this years Ballon D'or, with both searching for club doubles ahead of the Euros.

Bellingham has shone in his first season at Real Madrid, becoming a fans favourite in no time while being a leader in the squad. The Englishman has scored 20 goals and assisted a further nine across 34 games in all competitions this season, and with Madrid now in the semi-finals of the Champions League and eight points clear in La Liga, Bellingham could very well have two huge trophies to back up his individual achievements. Couple that with the fact he is set to play at the Euros for the current favourites England, and the stars could align for Bellingham to become the first Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001.

Ballon d'Or 2024 winner odds (via Betfair) Kylian Mbappe - 11/4

Jude Bellingham - 3/1

Harry Kane - 4/1

Lionel Messi - 11/1

Phil Foden - 11/1

Rodri - 12/1 Odds correct at 1500 (29/04/24)

Kylian Mbappe is the slight favourite for similar reasons as Bellingham. He's into the Champions League semi-finals with PSG while Les Parisiens are coasting to another Ligue 1 title.