Atletico Madrid vs Inter betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Inter head to the Spanish capital with a one goal lead to protect. The Italian side have won 14 of their last 15 games and are unbeaten in that time. Simone Inzaghi’s side's Scudetto challenge looks like a procession. After winning 12 games on the spin, I Nerazzurri are 16 points clear at the top of Serie A and 1/100 to be there come the end of the season. Their domestic domination afforded the big hitters a rest at the weekend for Inter’s trip to Bologna where Inzaghi’s side nicked the three points. Despite only taking a slender lead to Wanda Metropolitano, it is not difficult to see why Inter are 2/9 on to qualify on Wednesday. Atleti have only won two of their last nine games, failing to net in five of these games, the Spanish side did not even muster a shot on target at the San Siro.

What are the best bets? Inter’s top goalscorer LAUTARO MARTINEZ was rested at the weekend, it was the first time he hasn't started a game since the turn of the year. The frontman has netted 26 times this term, 23 coming in the Italian topflight and two in just over 400 minutes of Champions League action.

Averaging 3.3 shots per game this season, the Argentine is not shot shy but he takes this shoot on site approach to a whole new level on the continent. In Europe, Martinez has averaged 4.4 shots a game hitting seven in the first leg and 10 in the group stage against Benfica. With a goals per 90 average of 0.50, even money would be an apt price for El Toro TO SCORE ANYTIME in Madrid, 2/1 is simply too big.

This match up just stinks of cards. An Italian side vs a Spanish one with a spot in the Champions League quarter finals up for grabs. Koke has picked up seven cards this season , one of which came at the San Siro. The midfielder has also been carded 17 times in Europe. He will be opposing Henrikh Mkhitaryan who has six cards to his name, two of which coming in six UCL appearances.

Team news Antoine Griezmann last played for Atleti in the first leg. The Frenchman has missed his side's last four matches but Diego Simeone is hopeful his talisman will be fit enough for a spot on the bench as it looks like he will not be able to start. Memphis Depay should get the nod in Griezmann’s absence alongside Alvaro Morata although the pair have only scored two goals between them in their last eight appearances.

Saul Niguez, Koke and Rodrigo De Paul should all start together in central midfield. As for the visitors, Martinez, Benjamin Pavard, Stefan de Vrij and Federico Dimarco were all rested at the weekend but are expected to return to the starting lineup on Wednesday.

Predicted line-ups Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Molina, Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino; Saul, De Paul, Koke; Depay, Morata Inter: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Match facts This is the first time Atlético de Madrid are hosting Internazionale in all competitions. They’ve won seven of their last nine home games against Italian sides, drawing with Juventus is September 2019 (2-2), and losing to Milan in November 2021 (0-1).

Internazionale are winless in their last 10 away games against Spanish sides in the UEFA Champions League (D3 L7), since beating Valencia 5-1 in October 2004.

Atlético de Madrid’s 1-0 defeat in the first leg was the sixth time they’ve lost the opening leg of a UEFA Champions League knockout stage tie. They ended up progressing from the first two (v Bayer Leverkusen in 2014-15 and Barcelona in 2015-16), but have been eliminated from each of the last three (Real Madrid 2016-17, Chelsea 2020-21, Man City 2021-22).

Inter have progressed from seven of their eight previous UEFA Champions League knockout stage ties in which they won the first leg. The exception was in the 2005-06 quarter-final against Villarreal (2-1 home, 0- 1 away, eliminated on away goals).

Since beating Liverpool 3-2 in March 2020, Atlético de Madrid have scored just three goals in their eight UEFA Champions League knockout stage matches. They’ve failed to score on five occasions in that run, including each of their last three (twice v Manchester City last year and in the first leg v Internazionale).

Internazionale are looking to reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-final in consecutive seasons for the third time, previously doing so in 2004-05/2005-06 and 2009-10/2010-11.

Inter are unbeaten in all seven of their UEFA Champions League matches this season, after losing last season’s final to Manchester City (W4 D3). They last had a longer run without defeat in the competition between December 2003 and March 2005 (9).

Atlético de Madrid didn’t register a single shot on target against Inter in the first leg – the only instance on record (since 2003-04) of a team failing to have a shot on target across both legs of a UEFA Champions League knockout stage tie is Deportivo de La Coruña, in their 2003-04 semi-final against FC Porto.

This will be Atlético de Madrid manager Diego Simeone’s 50 th home game in charge in the UEFA Champions League, the seventh manager to reach that particular milestone. He’s lost just five of his 49 at home so far (W31 D13), with no manager losing fewer in their first 50 (Pep Guardiola and José Mourinho also 5).

Atlético de Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has created six chances following a line-breaking pass in the UEFA Champions League this season, including one in the reverse fixture against Internazionale. As of the end of the first leg matches in the round of 16, his total of six was the joint-most of any player in the competition this term (level with Jude Bellingham).