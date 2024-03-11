Atletico Madrid vs Inter betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Lautaro Martinez to score anytime at 2/1 (bet365)
Inter head to the Spanish capital with a one goal lead to protect. The Italian side have won 14 of their last 15 games and are unbeaten in that time.
Simone Inzaghi’s side's Scudetto challenge looks like a procession. After winning 12 games on the spin, I Nerazzurri are 16 points clear at the top of Serie A and 1/100 to be there come the end of the season.
Their domestic domination afforded the big hitters a rest at the weekend for Inter’s trip to Bologna where Inzaghi’s side nicked the three points.
Despite only taking a slender lead to Wanda Metropolitano, it is not difficult to see why Inter are 2/9 on to qualify on Wednesday.
Atleti have only won two of their last nine games, failing to net in five of these games, the Spanish side did not even muster a shot on target at the San Siro.
Inter’s top goalscorer LAUTARO MARTINEZ was rested at the weekend, it was the first time he hasn't started a game since the turn of the year.
The frontman has netted 26 times this term, 23 coming in the Italian topflight and two in just over 400 minutes of Champions League action.
Averaging 3.3 shots per game this season, the Argentine is not shot shy but he takes this shoot on site approach to a whole new level on the continent.
In Europe, Martinez has averaged 4.4 shots a game hitting seven in the first leg and 10 in the group stage against Benfica.
With a goals per 90 average of 0.50, even money would be an apt price for El Toro TO SCORE ANYTIME in Madrid, 2/1 is simply too big.
This match up just stinks of cards. An Italian side vs a Spanish one with a spot in the Champions League quarter finals up for grabs.
Koke has picked up seven cards this season , one of which came at the San Siro. The midfielder has also been carded 17 times in Europe.
He will be opposing Henrikh Mkhitaryan who has six cards to his name, two of which coming in six UCL appearances.
Antoine Griezmann last played for Atleti in the first leg. The Frenchman has missed his side's last four matches but Diego Simeone is hopeful his talisman will be fit enough for a spot on the bench as it looks like he will not be able to start.
Memphis Depay should get the nod in Griezmann’s absence alongside Alvaro Morata although the pair have only scored two goals between them in their last eight appearances.
Saul Niguez, Koke and Rodrigo De Paul should all start together in central midfield.
As for the visitors, Martinez, Benjamin Pavard, Stefan de Vrij and Federico Dimarco were all rested at the weekend but are expected to return to the starting lineup on Wednesday.
Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Molina, Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino; Saul, De Paul, Koke; Depay, Morata
Inter: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez
