Atalanta vs Liverpool betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Usual logic would say that this tie is over. Atalanta hold a 3-0 aggregate lead after a remarkable victory at Anfield last week - returning to play in front of their own supporters in a commanding position. Liverpool also suffered consecutive home defeats with Crystal Palace stunning them on Sunday. That result had a significant impact on the title race and leaves the Reds looking at a campaign that concludes with just the Carabao Cup in the cabinet.

But usual logic doesn't seem to apply to this Liverpool team at their best. They haven't been that in recent weeks, granted, yet no lead feels particularly safe against a team that can create numerous chances at the rate Liverpool do.

What are the best bets? The visitors do have the full 90 (and potentially more) to try and complete another stunning comeback. That said, they will know the importance of getting an early goal if they are to do it. The longer that wait for a first goal, the more frantic their attack will become. Given what we saw in the surprise defeat to Palace, less time for composure is hardly beneficial to this front line. It's not just making the most of the time available but the nerves among the home camp if an early strike goes in. If Liverpool are ahead around the half hour mark, you'd start to fancy the 5/1 pre-match on them to progress.

The Reds are 4/6 with some firms to win on the night - a solid price if you're happy with something shorter - but looking at other areas gives us some better value. Taking LIVERPOOL 8+ CORNERS is a high line, but one that is value at 15/8 when we consider the current game stage at (CLICHÉ ALERT) half-time in the tie. Jürgen Klopp's side are high corner takers anyway - only Manchester City see more in the Premier League and they average 7.50 per game - but we have to factor in the aggregate score before a ball is kicked again. A look at Liverpool's history when behind in European competition also shows that this has been the case.

They took nine when trailing by three to Real Madrid in the Champions League last season, while it was 11 when behind by two to the same opponent in 2021. When Atletico secured victory at Anfield in 2020, Liverpool took 16 - 13 of those came in 90 minutes. That may have been at Anfield, but it shows the sheer number taken when behind. And if there is that quick start, the 11/10 on LIVERPOOL 1+ CORNERS IN THE FIRST TEN MINUTES is of interest.

BuildABet @ 23/1 Liverpool 8+ corners

Alexis Mac Allister to score or assist

ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER has six goals and seven assists on his tally in all competitions this season, and could see involvement if Liverpool are to find the net. For Atalanta, MARIO PASALIC scored in the meeting at Anfield but he also returned five tackles and two fouls. He could see similar numbers considering the away side's need to find a way back into the game.

Team news

Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned for Liverpool

Atalanta remain without Jose Luis Palomino and Giorgio Scalvini - the defensive duo sidelined through injury. Juan Musso has been their European goalkeeper throughout the campaign and should get another start here. For Liverpool, Klopp is without defender Joel Matip and midfielder Thiago, while full-back Conor Bradley may not feature after going off against Crystal Palace. The positive is that Trent Alexander-Arnold returned and looks fit enough for a start now.

Predicted line-ups Atalanta XI: Musso; de Roon, Djimsiti, Hien; Zappacosta, Pasalic, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; Scamacca, De Ketelaere. Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Endo, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Match facts In UEFA Cup/Europa League history, there have been 132 previous instances of the away side winning the first leg of a two-legged knockout tie by 3+ goals; none of these were overturned in the second leg.

Atalanta are looking to win both legs of a two-legged knockout tie in the UEFA Europa League for the first time since the 2021-22 last 16 against Bayer Leverkusen. Meanwhile, Liverpool could lost both legs of a two-legged UEFA Cup/Europa League knockout tie for the first time since the 1998-99 last 16 v Celta de Vigo.

Atalanta’s only home win against English opposition was against Everton in September 2017 (3-0), while their only such defeat came at the hands of Liverpool in November 2020 (0-5). They’ve drawn their other two home games against English sides.

Liverpool have won three of their last four away games against Italian sides in all competitions (L1), as many as in their first 14 such visits (D3 L8). However, their last visit ended in a 4-1 defeat to Napoli in September 2022.

Atalanta have only lost one of their 16 home games in the UEFA Cup/Europa League (W10 D5), going down 0-2 to RB Leipzig in the 2021-22 quarter-final second leg.

Liverpool won their last European away game 5-1 at Sparta Prague; the Reds haven’t won back-to-back away outings in the UEFA Cup/Europa League since 2002-03 when they beat Vitesse and Auxerre in succession.

Gianluca Scamacca has scored in each of his last four UEFA Europa League appearances, including a brace in the first leg against Liverpool. Indeed, this is the longest ever scoring run by an Atalanta player in major European competitions.

Diogo Jota has scored nine goals in 12 UEFA Europa League appearances, despite only starting five of those. He is averaging 64 minutes-per-goal in the competition, the best rate of any player with 5+ goals since the tournament began in 2009, while the Liverpool forward also netted a hat-trick in his only previous European away game against Atalanta in November 2020.