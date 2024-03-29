Aston Villa vs Wolves betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

You could be forgiven for potentially overlooking this game on a packed Easter weekend but it really is one I’m particularly looking forward to. Let’s be honest though, it'll take a hell of lot to come close to Wolves’ last game in terms of drama. Coventry’s snatching of defeat from the jaws of victory, before somehow snatching victory back again, triggered a level of managerial pettiness that only added to one of the most dramatic FA Cup quarter-finals in history. Mark Robins celebrating in a ball boy's face before Gary O’Neil proceeded to don his holier than thou cap in pursuit of condemning such "disgusting" behaviour made it all the sweeter. It's fair to be asking what any of this has to do with this preview. Basically, I’ve shoehorned it in as I'm counting on plenty of pettiness being on show at Villa Park.

What are the best bets? Both clubs are having excellent seasons, but injuries and suspensions will have an impact on Saturday evening, meaning a derby that was always likely to be scrappy anyway should become further disjointed. The reverse fixture, which ended 1-1, saw more cards than shots on target before in as feisty a first half of derby action as you're likely to see. Wolves committed an outstanding 19 fouls by full-time, with Villa letting themselves down by only managing nine. Five yellow cards were dished out in total, with Wolves midfielder MARIO LEMINA sent off for two bookable offences. CLICK HERE to back Mario Lemina card with Sky Bet This time around, Aston Villa are without suspended captain John McGinn and injured midfield partner Boubacar Kamara, both of whom were carded at Molineux as much of the action focused around clogging the opposition in the middle of the pitch. In their absence, DOUGLAS LUIZ is expected to be paired with the mild mannered Youri Tielemans, whose 13 yellows across three seasons (138 appearances) mean it is likely Villa's Brazilian midfielder must shoulder the majority of responsibility when it comes to laying down the law. CLICK HERE to back Douglas Luiz card with Sky Bet LEMINA and LUIZ sit in the top-five most carded Premier League players this season, and are joined on eight yellows by NELSON SEMEDO. CLICK HERE to back Nelson Semedo card with Sky Bet Quite honestly, given the context of the fixture all three look generously priced, and I while I am only advocating committing small stakes to any of these wagers, covering all three and also tying them up in a 45/1 CARD TREBLE feels like a chance worth taking. CLICK HERE to back Lemina, Luiz and Semedo to be carded with Sky Bet Lemina is averaging a card every 270 minutes of league action this season and Semedo's questionable defensive capability that is occasionally hidden by his use as a wing-back will be exposed by Villa's asymmetric defensive set-up, which sees them shuffle much of their play down the left to maximise the threat of flying full-back Alex Moreno. That match-up makes SEMEDO as good a candidate for a booking as anyone.

ASTON VILLA's strong home record under Unai Emery is well known, as is the transformation of OLLIE WATKINS under his stewardship. No player has provided more than his 10 Premier League assists this season, while the England striker sits just two goals behind top scorer Erling Haaland with 16 goals to his name. CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Team news

Aston Villa will be without full-back Matty Cash for up to a month after he injured his hamstring on international duty with Poland. Captain John McGinn serves the second if his three-match ban. Boubacar Kamara, Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia are long-term absentees. Wolves definitely won't have Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan available but Matheus Cunha, Craig Dawson and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde are all touch and go to make it.

Predicted line-ups Villa: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Moreno; Bailey, Tielemans, Luiz, Zaniolo; Diaby; Watkins. Wolves: Sa; Ait-Nouri, S Bueno, Kilman, Semedo; Lemina, Doyle, Joao Gomes, Sarabia, Doherty; Fraser.