Emiliano Buendia: Aston Villa agree club-record £30m deal for Norwich City midfielder

The Argentinian playmaker was reportedly a target for Arsenal, but it is Dean Smith's side who have landed his signature.

Buendia played a vital part in the Canaries getting promoted back to the Premier League after just one season in the Sky Bet Championship, and was voted their player of the season.

The Norwich man finished the season with 15 goals and 16 assists, with no player in the Championship laying on more goals for his teammates than Buendia.