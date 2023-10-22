Aston Villa 4-1 West Ham: Ollie Watkins and Douglas Luiz star in 11th straight home win

Aston Villa moved in to the top five in the Premier League table by thumping West Ham 4-1 for an 11th straight league win at Villa Park.

Douglas Luiz’s brace, including a second-half penalty, plus goals from Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey means they are now just two points off the top. Jarrod Bowen’s deflected effort made it 2-1 but the hosts recovered for Watkins to smash in a crucial third before Bailey wrapped things up late on. As a result, for the first time this season Villa - transformed under Unai Emery - were cut into odds-on to finish in the top six. Betfair and Paddy Power price both Emery's side and Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton at 10/11, meaning they're currently considered more likely than Manchester United (11/10) to finish in the top six.

Premier League Top 6 Finish (odds via Sky Bet) Manchester City 1/250

Arsenal 1/33

Liverpool 1/16

Tottenham 2/7

Newcastle 4/9

Manchester Utd 1/1

Aston Villa 6/5

Brighton 6/5

Chelsea 11/8

West Ham 11/1 Odds correct at 1900 BST (22/10/23)

Value in Villa for top six?

Most other firms still have Emery's side as significant outsiders, with a best price of 7/4 available, which feels a touch generous. CLICK HERE for top six markets with Sky Bet But what is no surprise, especially given what was witnessed on Sunday, is that it is around that mark that the line is drawn. After including Chelsea as the final team in their 'top nine', the bookies then take a giant leap to West Ham at between 11 and 14/1.

Limited Hammers laid bare