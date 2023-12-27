Arsenal vs West Ham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Arsenal were top at Christmas for the second straight season, but can they go one better than last term and finish the campaign there? Well, it seems there is going to be at the very least a three-horse-race for the title this season, with Liverpool top of the pile ahead of this game, but the Gunners can return to the summit with a win against a dangerous West Ham team. The Hammers, fresh off a comfortable 2-0 win over Manchester United, have won five of their last seven league games, including at Arsenal's north London rivals Spurs. However, there is a different feeling around the Gunners this season, and a trip to the Emirates is one of the more daunting games on everyone's fixture list nowadays.

What are the best bets? I tipped ARSENAL TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE in their last home game against Brighton, and while it didn't win on that occasion, I see no reason to part with the sound logic - especially as the Seagulls missed a couple of big chances in that contest. CLICK HERE to back Arsenal to win and BTTS with Sky Bet This bet has landed in 15 of the last 28 league games at the Emirates since the start of last season - a 53% strike rate that would give us implied odds of around 9/10.

We can back it at 15/8 for this game against a team in great form who have scored 14 times in nine away games, averaging 1.52 xGF per game. David Moyes' side are dangerous, especially on the counter with Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen, which would be a major issue were Arsenal to start Jorginho in the midfield pivot. I think it's worth chancing again at a big price given Arsenal's below par clean sheet rate at home (seven in last 28). A second bet I just cannot resist at a whopping 4/1 price is to go back in on a previously successful tip - EMERSON PALMEIRI TO BE CARDED. CLICK HERE to back Emerson Palmieri to be carded with Sky Bet It landed on these pages when we backed him to be cautioned at Spurs, and the price is shockingly big considering three factors.

Firstly, Michael Oliver is the man in the middle and he is a referee in form. His last outing saw him flash seven yellows and one red at Anfield, while overall this season he is averaging 4.6 cards per game. Secondly, Emerson will be up against the tricky and direct Bukayo Saka, who is drawing an average of 2.5 fouls per 90 minutes this season. Thirdly, Emerson has been among the cards this season. The Italian has collected seven yellows already this Premier League campaign in 17 appearances and a further two in six European contests.

Ben White to be carded CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Three quarters of the bet builder have been discussed above, but a Ben White card boosts the odds considerably. The Englishman has been busy the last few games, getting carded in both contests against tricky wingers. Similar could be on the cards again against Lucas Paqueta and an overlapping Emerson.

Team news Arsenal have no new injury concerns heading into this game, the only absence being through suspension after Kai Havertz picked up his fifth booking of the season. Arteta could choose to deploy Jorginho in the midfield trident with Martin Odegaard and former Hammer Declan Rice, or give Emile Smith-Rowe a rare start centrally.

Jurrien Timber (knee), Fabio Vieira (groin), Thomas Partey (thigh) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) are all still sidelined for the hosts. Nayef Aguerd should be fit enough to take the place of ex-Arsenal defender Dinos Mavropanos at the heart of defence for the Hammers, with Michail Antonio the visitors' solitary injury absentee.

Predicted line-ups Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez; Kudus, Soucek, Paqueta; Bowen