Arsenal vs Manchester City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Super Sunday 1.5pts 50+ booking points at 5/6 (Sky Bet) 1pt Manchester City to win at 3/1 (bet365) 1pt Ederson to be shown a card at 9/2 (Sky Bet, bet365) 0.5pt Man City to win and Ederson to be shown a card at 20/1 (bet365) 1.5pts Erling Haaland to score anytime at 2/1 (Sky Bet, bet365) 0.5pt Josko Gvardiol to score anytime at 14/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) CLICK HERE to add selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

BuildABet @ 30/1 Haaland to score anytime

Ederson to be shown a card

Man City to win

50+ booking points Click here to back with Sky Bet

Hell hath no fury like a protege scorned. It's perhaps a stretch to suggest Mikel Arteta became angry and vengeful towards Pep Guardiola after a pair of defeats by his former mentor proved Premier League title-defining two years ago, but it certainly led to a change in his approach; we can probably draw a direct line from those chastening losses to his shift from Mini Guardiola into Mini Mourinho. Last season Arsenal refused to open up when facing Manchester City, instead resorting to the kind of anti-football pragmatism the Special One would've been proud to witness John Terry, Pepe or Walter Samuel direct in place of the comparatively vanilla Gabriel. Hard-fought home win and two scrappy away draws - the most recent of which they deserved victory in, denied in the 98th minute after a first-half red card - have been the net result, ending City's sequence of 12 straight league wins over the Gunners. In September, it all got a bit petty.

Unseen footage as chaos erupted between the Man City and Arsenal benches after John Stones' late equaliser 🍿 pic.twitter.com/7QWr8rW0xc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 24, 2024

Guardiola's side may be off the pace in the current title race, but successive season-long battles has created the kind of rivalry sorely lacking in recent years. Very much unnoticed, these are the top flight's in-form teams in 2025 too, setting us up perfectly for what ought to be a cracker.

What are the best bets?

The scenes at the end of the sides' last meeting were far from rare, though they did fall towards the extreme end of the scale. Nine cards (including Leandro Trossard's two first-half bookings) were dished out that day, taking the total number of BOOKING POINTS to 275 in five league games since this became a real rivalry in 2022. The 55-point average is dragged down by one game only seeing two yellow cards, but that low-event goalless draw in the latter part of last season, when the title race was going to the wire, is very much an anomaly. Even the Community Shield, little more than a friendly, saw four yellows, so the 5/6 about 50+ BOOKING POINTS is advised. CLICK HERE to back 50+ booking points with Sky Bet

City head into this game on a four-match winless streak in all competitions against Arsenal, a run they will obviously be determined to break. After a season beset by issues, Guardiola does seem to have turned his team's fortunes around - at least to some degree. Unbeaten in six top-flight games (W4 D2) scoring 18 goals, a trip to a side who are unbeaten in 13 league matches (W8 D5) will be the toughest test yet of this reshaped City team. The resilience they showed to fight back and beat both Chelsea and Club Brugge 3-1 is enough to embolden me to back MANCHESTER CITY at an outstanding 3/1. CLICK HERE to back Man City to win with Sky Bet In early December they were 9/4 to win at Liverpool when in the midst of their crisis. Here, we have much more than just hope.

As the spikiness of this rivalry has developed, so to has the role of EDERSON in it. In the teams' last five league meetings, a goalkeeper has been SHOWN A CARD in four of them - including each of the last three. The Brazilian has been the culprit on three occasions, twice at the Emirates. CLICK HERE to back Ederson to be shown a card with Sky Bet While 9/2 may seem short for a keeper to be booked, we are very much playing the situation. At 20/1, combining MAN CITY WIN & EDERSON CARD is also worth a smaller play. CLICK HERE to back City to win and Ederson card with Sky Bet Further help comes from the referee appointment, with Peter Bankes booking six goalkeepers in 19 games this season, including handing Ederson one of the three bookings he's already collected.

Rounding off a very City-centric preview are two goalscorers who look superb value. JOSKO GVARDIOL at 14/1 and ERLING HAALAND at 2/1 both require little explanation, so I won't labour the points too much. CLICK HERE to back Gvardiol to score anytime with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back Haaland to score anytime with Sky Bet Since scoring his first Manchester City goal in April, GVARDIOL has developed into one of European football's most reliable goalscoring defenders, scoring 10 times in 39 Premier League and Champions League appearances, including five already this term. As much a threat from open play as a set-pieces, he could expose Arsenal's issues at right-back.

As for HAALAND, his barren run of three goals in 13 league games is long over. The Norwegian has scored five in five and it's frankly astonishing firms are willing to put him up at 2/1, no matter the opponent.

Team news Myles Lewis-Skelly is available for Arsenal after his red card against Wolves was overturned but Riccardo Calafiori is pushing to start anyway. Ben White, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus all remain sidelined. City remain without Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake. Jeremy Doku is not expected to be fit yet either, while Oscar Bobb and Rodri are long-term absentees. Abdukodir Khusanov and Omar Marmoush are eligible again and could come in while Savinho's impact off the bench against Club Brugge means he may start.

Predicted line-ups Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Partey, Odegaard; Trossard, Havertz, Martinelli. Man City: Ederson; Nunes, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol; Silva, Kovacic, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Savinho.