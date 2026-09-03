Arsenal vs Chelsea predictions, tips and Super Sunday preview

Football betting tips: MNF
2pts Arsenal to win and under 3.5 goals at 13/8 (General)
1pt Arsenal to win and under 2.5 goals at 10/3 (General)
0.5pt Martin Odegaard to score from outside the box at 12/1 (Betfred)
Kick-off: 16:30 BST, Sunday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Live odds, form and stats
The first headline Super Sunday clash of the season could be one we learn a lot from.
Arsenal have been mightily impressive thus far, sweeping Manchester City aside 3-0 in the Community Shield, beating newly-promoted Coventry by the same scoreline on Premier League opening night and winning 1-0 at a decimated, threadbare Aston Villa on Monday.
The season curtain-raiser is no more than a glorified friendly, though, and City have overhauled their squad since then. The visit of Chelsea to The Emirates will be a much sterner test than the Gunners have faced thus far.
As for the Blues - or more accurately BlueCo 2.0 after this summer's long overdue recalibration of their transfer strategy - how far can they realistically go in their maiden season under Xabi Alonso?
There have been positive signs in 3-2 and 4-3 wins over Fulham and Brighton, especially in attack though Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Joao Pedro, who have five goals and four assists between them already.
But conceding five goals is a serious concern ahead of a meeting with a team as ruthless as Arsenal.
Mikel Arteta's side have now kept 35 clean sheets in all competitions since the start of last season, and in eight of their last 11 fixtures.
It feels unlikely that Alonso is naive enough this early in his tenure to open up on Sunday, with him surely already spending time on the training pitch looking to address his team's glaring shortcomings.
Even in their opening two fixtures Chelsea have been content to sit in and counter attack, having just 38% and 29% possession, but defensive and goalkeeping lapses have proved costly.
Six of Arsenal's last nine home matches have involved UNDER 2.5 GOALS with teams setting up to make life as difficult as possible for them. Only one of their last 14 has not gone UNDER 3.5 GOALS.
Combining an ARSENAL WIN with the former pays 10/3, while the safer option provides 13/8 quotes, both of which are advised.
I'll also stick with having a small bet on MARTIN ODEGAARD TO SCORE FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX at 12/1.
He was advised at the same price against Villa on Monday and whistled a free-kick inches past the post. It was Odegaard's third effort from outside the area in two league games, all of which have gone close.
The Arsenal captain looks in prime form after an excellent World Cup with Norway, already scoring twice this season, helped by playing in a midfield trio with Myles Lewis-Skelly and Declan Rice that brings the best out of his attacking strengths.
Odds correct at 09:00 BST (04/09/26)
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