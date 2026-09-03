Arsenal vs Chelsea predictions, tips and Super Sunday preview

Football betting tips: MNF 2pts Arsenal to win and under 3.5 goals at 13/8 (General) 1pt Arsenal to win and under 2.5 goals at 10/3 (General) 0.5pt Martin Odegaard to score from outside the box at 12/1 (Betfred) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

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Cole Palmer looks back to his best

As for the Blues - or more accurately BlueCo 2.0 after this summer's long overdue recalibration of their transfer strategy - how far can they realistically go in their maiden season under Xabi Alonso? There have been positive signs in 3-2 and 4-3 wins over Fulham and Brighton, especially in attack though Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Joao Pedro, who have five goals and four assists between them already.

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But conceding five goals is a serious concern ahead of a meeting with a team as ruthless as Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's side have now kept 35 clean sheets in all competitions since the start of last season, and in eight of their last 11 fixtures. It feels unlikely that Alonso is naive enough this early in his tenure to open up on Sunday, with him surely already spending time on the training pitch looking to address his team's glaring shortcomings.

Even in their opening two fixtures Chelsea have been content to sit in and counter attack, having just 38% and 29% possession, but defensive and goalkeeping lapses have proved costly. Six of Arsenal's last nine home matches have involved UNDER 2.5 GOALS with teams setting up to make life as difficult as possible for them. Only one of their last 14 has not gone UNDER 3.5 GOALS. Combining an ARSENAL WIN with the former pays 10/3, while the safer option provides 13/8 quotes, both of which are advised.