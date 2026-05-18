Arsenal have been crowned Premier League champions after Manchester City draw 1-1 at Bournemouth

The Gunners' 22-year wait for a league title is over after their closest challengers City failed to get the win they needed to take the title race to the final day.

Arsenal narrowly beat Burnley at the Emirates on Monday night to move five points clear of Pep Guardiola's side, putting the pressure on the Cityzens needing to beat a Bournemouth side who were unbeaten in 16 league games heading into the game.

A 1-1 draw on the south coast meant the end for City's title challenge, with Arsenal ending a long wait to become Premier League champions.

City, Carabao and FA Cup winners this season, were underwhelming on the night, no doubt showing some tired legs with the decisive league game coming just three days after the FA Cup success.

Arsenal can celebrate, with the pressure now completely off ahead of their final day game at Crystal Palace, before a Champions League final with PSG.