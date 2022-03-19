Sporting Life
Aaron Ramsdale out injured for England's matches
By Sporting Life
16:16 · SAT March 19, 2022

Mikel Arteta has revealed Aaron Ramsdale will not be fit enough to play for England in the upcoming internationals against Switzerland and Ivory Coast due to a hip injury.

The 23-year-old was absent from Arsenal’s squad to face Aston Villa on Saturday and faces a spell on the sidelines.

Before the game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told BT Sport: “He’s got an injury, he had an injury in his oblique muscle and he will be out for a few weeks.”

Ramsdale has been an ever-present for the Gunners in the Premier League since his arrival from Sheffield United in August.

His injury will be another disappointment for Gareth Southgate after Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold also withdrew from his squad due to a hamstring issue.

Arteta later confirmed in his post-match press conference Ramsdale would be unable to feature in the Three Lions’ two friendly fixtures.

“Aaron won’t be able to play for England,” the Arsenal boss said after the 1-0 win at Villa Park.

FOOTBALL TIPS