Arsenal denied European glory with defeat to PSG in Champions League final

Arsenal's hopes of European glory were denied by defeat on penalties to PSG in the Champions League final.

The Gunners went toe-to-toe with the French champions across 120 minutes of football, but Gabriel Magalhães' skied final penalty ensured the Parisians retained their crown. It looked like it could be going Arsenal's way following Kai Havertz's tidy finish in the opening exchanges but that was cancelled out by Ousmane Dembélé's second-half penalty to force extra-time. That additional period failed to deliver a winner and a penalty shootout was needed to separate the sides. PSG came out on top in a 4-3 win.

Eberechi Eze was the other Arsenal star to fail to convert their spot kick, although they were given hope when David Raya superbly stopped Nuno Mendes' effort. The Gunners were given the dream start by Havertz after just six minutes of the contest. A deflection played in the Germany international who ran the length of the PSG half before firing into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

HAVERTZ SCORES THE OPENER! 🤩@Arsenal lead in the UEFA Champions League final!



📺 TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/3DeO98WUXF — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 30, 2026

That was Arsenal's only shot on target of the contest, although PSG struggled to create despite their talented attack. Yet the breakthrough came with over an hour played. The lively Khvicha Kvaratskhelia got the wrong side of Cristhian Mosquera who brought him down inside the area. Dembele made no mistake from the spot, sending Raya the wrong way.

PSG are LEVEL in the UEFA Champions League final!



Ousmane Dembélé beats David Raya from the spot 👊



📺 TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/318apl8uAM — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 30, 2026

Kvaratskhelia also saw an effort deflected onto the post as PSG pushed for a winner inside 90 minutes, while Raya's timing was perfect when he came out to deny Substitute Bradley Barcola one-on-one. Calls for an Arsenal penalty in the first-half of extra-time were waved away by the official. Neither side could create a clear opportunity to win in the additional 30-minutes period, meaning that penalties were required. Gonçalo Ramos, Désiré Doué, Achraf Hakimi and Beraldo all converted for PSG whose celebrations began after Gabriel hit Arsenal's fifth and final spot kick high over the crossbar.

Gabriel misses his penalty ❌



PSG WIN THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE!!! 🏆



📺 TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/6XSuU3xqsN — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 30, 2026