Arsenal close to signing David Raya from Brentford

Arsenal are close to sealing a deal for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, with the Gunners paying £3m to loan him for a year before having an option to buy for £27m.

Raya will provide competition for Aaron Ramsdale for the No 1 position.

The Spaniard needs to be registered by 12 noon on Friday in order to be eligible for Arsenal's opening Premier League game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.