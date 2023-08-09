Sporting Life
David Raya Brentford

Arsenal close to signing David Raya from Brentford

By Sporting Life
22:07 · WED August 09, 2023

Arsenal are close to sealing a deal for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, with the Gunners paying £3m to loan him for a year before having an option to buy for £27m.

Raya will provide competition for Aaron Ramsdale for the No 1 position.

The Spaniard needs to be registered by 12 noon on Friday in order to be eligible for Arsenal's opening Premier League game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

