Arsenal clear favourites to win Premier League after 3-0 win sends them six clear and boosts goal difference edge over Man City

City have two games in hand, the first of them on Monday night when they visit Everton, and had been favourites since beating Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium to set up a grandstand finish to the season.

Arsenal have responded with successive Premier League clean sheets and having rediscovered their goalscoring touch on Saturday night, they have laid down the gauntlet to City not only in terms of points, but goal difference too.

The Gunners have a four-goal advantage in that department now, though for it to come into play City would have to have won both games in hand, and in doing so that advantage would at a minimum be cut to two.

Nevertheless, with a trip to Everton asking a question of Pep Guardiola's side they are back out to odds-against across the board, with Sky Bet making them 13/10.

City though do have the opportunity to at least draw level on points and perhaps move ahead of Arsenal, with two games before the Gunners visit West Ham next Sunday.

It was at West Ham that Mikel Arteta's first title bid took a massive hit and with the Hammers fighting for survival following defeat at Brentford on Saturday, it will be another test of Arsenal's credentials.

Latest Premier League title odds (via Sky Bet)

Arsenal 4/7

Man City 13/10

Odds via Sky Bet, correct at 19:45 BST on 02/05/26

Arsenal's Premier League run-in

West Ham (a)

Burnley (h)

Crystal Palace (a)

Manchester City's Premier League run-in

Everton (a)

Brentford (h)

Crystal Palace (h)

Bournemouth (a)

Aston Villa (h)

Premier League run-in order