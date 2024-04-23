Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea: Gunners in convincing Premier League victory

Kai Havertz scored twice against his former club as Arsenal tightened their grip on top spot in the Premier League by denting Chelsea’s European aspirations with a thumping 5-0 win.

Gunners forward Havertz, who made a £65million switch from Stamford Bridge last summer, registered two of four second-half goals on a remarkable evening at a jubilant Emirates Stadium. Defender Ben White also claimed a brace for Mikel Arteta’s title-chasing side, adding to Leandro Trossard’s early opener, as the Blues’ recent resurgence floundered in embarrassing fashion in the absence of key man Cole Palmer.

Chelsea have crumbled 😳



Ben White bags a 5⃣th for Arsenal 🔥



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/ZwWQOrlsbk — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 23, 2024

Victory moved Arsenal three points ahead of second-placed Liverpool having now played one game more, while reigning champions Manchester City sit four points behind with two matches in hand. Outclassed Chelsea squandered a series of chances, with Nicolas Jackson particularly culpable, as they suffered a first defeat in nine top-flight games and missed the chance to climb to seventh.

Kai Havertz bags a second against Chelsea 👀



Arsenal have now put 4⃣ past their London rivals 🔥



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/sCSS7TpJ7g — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 23, 2024

Mauricio Pochettino’s men made the short trip across the capital on the back of a painful FA Cup semi-final defeat to Pep Guardiola’s City and without 20-goal top scorer Palmer due to illness.