Arsenal 1-0 Atletico Madrid: Bukayo Saka fires Gunners into Champions League final

Bukayo Saka scored the only goal of the game as Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 on the night and 2-1 on aggregate to make it to the Champions League final.

The Gunners, in a typically solid defensive performance, held Atletico at bay impressively all night long and created just enough to get the win, with Saka pouncing just before the break. Arsenal were fast out of the blocks with the tie level, and were comfortably on top in the first half, getting their just rewards in the 44th minute. An excellent pass down Atletico's inside left channel found striker Viktor Gyokeres who floated a cross to the back post which found Leandro Trossard, who got a shot away that could only be parried by Jan Oblak straight into the patch of Saka who swept home.

Bukayo Saka steers Arsenal in-front vs Atletico! 🔴🤩 pic.twitter.com/FLF6cx3wcf — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) May 5, 2026