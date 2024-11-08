Any Other Bets: Sack race, EFL and Premier League tips for Saturday 9 November

Wolves vs Southampton Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 10/11 | Draw 13/5 | Away 13/5 How you approach this match very much depends on your point of view. Any GARY O'NEIL acolyte, won over by his Monday Night Football masterclass, may think 10/11 for a home win over the much-maligned Russ Martin is a bit of value. For others, odds-on for a team whose only win in 20 league matches (losing 14) came at home to Luton, may seem a bit daft. Wolves sit bottom of the Premier League ahead of the visit of a SOUTHAMPTON there is plenty to like about.

With an international break imminent, this really does feels like potential win or bust territory for O'NEIL, which is why with him third in the market behind West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui and Martin, I see real value in backing him to be the NEXT PREMIER LEAGUE MANAGER TO LEAVE at 3/1. The best price we can get to back Wolves not to win is 10/11. Should that happen, I think he's gone.