Any Other Bets: Sack race, EFL and Premier League tips for Saturday 9 November

3pts Gary O'Neil next Premier League manager to leave at 3/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral)
0.5pt No goalscorer in Wolves vs Southampton at 16/1 (General)
1pt Southampton win (Draw No Bet) at 7/4 (General)
2.5pts MK Dons to beat Swindon at evens (William Hill)
1pt Portsmouth to beat Preston at 19/10 (William Hill)
*All games kick off 15:00
How you approach this match very much depends on your point of view.
Any GARY O'NEIL acolyte, won over by his Monday Night Football masterclass, may think 10/11 for a home win over the much-maligned Russ Martin is a bit of value. For others, odds-on for a team whose only win in 20 league matches (losing 14) came at home to Luton, may seem a bit daft.
Wolves sit bottom of the Premier League ahead of the visit of a SOUTHAMPTON there is plenty to like about.
While Saints have been heavily criticised, the narrative surrounding Wolves has centred on how difficult their start to the season has been; there will be no hiding place against the relegation favourites, who sit directly above them in the table, then.
Southampton beat Everton last weekend, seven days on from making Manchester City work very hard for a 1-0 victory at the Etihad in a game billed as a potential cricket score.
The 3/1 about an away win was tempting, but the draw feels like a real runner in a match where tension will be high among the Molineux faithful. We're instead taking the 7/4 about SOUTHAMPTON (DRAW NO BET) alongside a smaller play for NO GOALSCORER at 16/1.
With an international break imminent, this really does feels like potential win or bust territory for O'NEIL, which is why with him third in the market behind West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui and Martin, I see real value in backing him to be the NEXT PREMIER LEAGUE MANAGER TO LEAVE at 3/1.
The best price we can get to back Wolves not to win is 10/11.
Should that happen, I think he's gone.
MK DONS are rolling under new manager Scott Lindsay, winning their last three League Two matches and four from six (W4 D1 L1) all told, a run that has put them back in the promotion mix.
Swindon may have brought in EFL stalwart Ian Holloway, but that won't be enough to turn around what is a longstanding decline.
Two league wins all season sounds bad enough, but under a succession of managers the Robins have taken just 47 points from their past 51 fourth-tier matches, a 0.92 point per game average that has them heading only one way out of the division.
The even money price about a HOME WIN is simply far too good to turn down.
PORTSMOUTH will eventually turn their performances into results - and we'll be there to profit when it happens!
Bitterly unlucky away at Plymouth in midweek, having a goal disallowed in a first half they dominated before losing momentum in the closing stages and conceding a late winner, Pompey are again priced too big to WIN on Saturday.
John Mousinho's side are 19/10 to beat fellow strugglers Preston, who are on a five-game winless run and have not won away from home in the Sky Bet Championship since March 16, an 11-game run (D4 L7).
I'll copy and paste my midweek argument of why Pompey are worth sticking with, as their terribly lopsided fixture list is now beginning to level out.
Odds correct at 1300 GMT (08/11/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.