Any Other Bets: Premier League and EFL tips for Tuesday 3 December

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
JAMES JUSTIN looks a big price TO BE CARDED against West Ham.
I get why he is such a big price: he only has 15 cards in over 200 domestic appearances and did not pick any up in his previous two seasons in the Premier League.
Since getting relegated though, Justin has six cards and two of those have come in 12 appearances this term.
Leicester’s full back averages 2.5 tackles and 0.5 fouls per game and will have to get stuck in against West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus.
Kudus returns from suspension and should get an immediate recall to the XI. In his eight league starts, he has drawn two cards from direct opponents, 13 fouls and completed 33 dribbles.
Joe Townsend
With Ruud van Nistelrooy taking charge of his first game I'm prepared to play the conditions and back a LEICESTER WIN at 19/10.
Steve Cooper seemed doomed from very early on, with his departure almost like an inevitability. He wasn't helped by the fixture list in the the latter part of his reign either, with five of Leicester's past seven matches being played away from home, and two at the King Power against Chelsea and a flying Nottingham Forest.
There are plenty of questions over Van Nistelrooy's long-term suitability for this role, but he without doubt provided a short-term lift when in interim charge of Manchester United, the kind of morale boost Leicester desperately need.
He could hardly wish for a better first opponent either, with West Ham's Julen Lopetegui looking increasingly mired down.
His team are just two places above Leicester in the table and have now conceded three or more goals on six occasions already this season, including five in the first half at home to Arsenal on Saturday.
The Hammers going off as 6/4 favourites simply must be opposed in the circumstances.
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Fresh from their 4-0 demolition of League Two high-flyers Walsall, Charlton will be brimming with confidence.
Although MILES LEABURN played no part, he should start on Tuesday against Crawley.
The frontman has been nursed back after a long injury lay off and having played the majority of the last three league games, looks back to full fitness.
Although he hasn’t scored domestically this season, he has eight shots in his last two games and hit the woodwork.
So, he is due one and both his price TO SCORE ANYTIME and 2+ GOALS appeal against Crawley.
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Exeter's defensive fortune may be catching up to them. They have conceded 15 times from an xGA of 23.24 this term, five of those coming in their last two games.
If any side is going to carve them open, it is going to be top of the table and top of the goalscoring charts (36) Wycombe.
Matt Bloomfield’s side have scored in every league game this season and frontman RICHARD KONE has a quarter of them (9).
Kone has 12 in all competitions and for a man third in the league's goal scoring charts, 15/8 for him TO SCORE ANYTIME is simply too big, as is the 12/1 about 2+ GOALS.
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
HARROGATE have a knack of picking up results against League Two’s biggest and best sides.
In eight games against the top half teams, Harrogate have won four and this does not include the 1-0 over Wrexham in the FA Cup. There is something Simon Weaver does for these big games which is just so difficult for the opponents to deal with.
The Sulphurites have won their last three on the spin and look a big price to make it four against Salford.
