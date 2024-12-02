Any Other Bets: Premier League and EFL tips for Tuesday 3 December

Football betting tips: Tuesday best bets 1pt Leicester to beat West Ham (20:15) at 19/10 (General) 0.5pt James Justin to be carded in Leicester vs West Ham at 7/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Miles Leaburn to score anytime in Charlton vs Crawley (19:45) at 13/8 (bet365) 0.5pt Miles Leaburn to score 2+ goals at 11/1 (Sky Bet, bet365) 2pts Richard Kone to score anytime in Exeter vs Wycombe (19:45) at 15/8 (bet365) 0.5pt Richard Kone to score 2+ goals at 12/1 (bet365) 1pt Harrogate to beat Salford (19:45) at 19/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes, William Hill) CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Leicester vs West Ham Kick-off time: 20:15 GMT, Tuesday

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Home 7/4 | Draw 12/5 | Away 7/5 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill JAMES JUSTIN looks a big price TO BE CARDED against West Ham. CLICK HERE to back Justin James to be carded with Sky Bet I get why he is such a big price: he only has 15 cards in over 200 domestic appearances and did not pick any up in his previous two seasons in the Premier League. Since getting relegated though, Justin has six cards and two of those have come in 12 appearances this term.

Leicester’s full back averages 2.5 tackles and 0.5 fouls per game and will have to get stuck in against West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus. Kudus returns from suspension and should get an immediate recall to the XI. In his eight league starts, he has drawn two cards from direct opponents, 13 fouls and completed 33 dribbles.

Leicester vs West Ham Joe Townsend With Ruud van Nistelrooy taking charge of his first game I'm prepared to play the conditions and back a LEICESTER WIN at 19/10. CLICK HERE to back Leicester with Sky Bet Steve Cooper seemed doomed from very early on, with his departure almost like an inevitability. He wasn't helped by the fixture list in the the latter part of his reign either, with five of Leicester's past seven matches being played away from home, and two at the King Power against Chelsea and a flying Nottingham Forest. There are plenty of questions over Van Nistelrooy's long-term suitability for this role, but he without doubt provided a short-term lift when in interim charge of Manchester United, the kind of morale boost Leicester desperately need.

West Ham are struggling under Julen Lopetegui

He could hardly wish for a better first opponent either, with West Ham's Julen Lopetegui looking increasingly mired down. His team are just two places above Leicester in the table and have now conceded three or more goals on six occasions already this season, including five in the first half at home to Arsenal on Saturday. The Hammers going off as 6/4 favourites simply must be opposed in the circumstances.

Exeter vs Wycombe Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

TV: Sky Sports+

Home 21/10 | Draw 23/10 | Away 21/20 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Exeter's defensive fortune may be catching up to them. They have conceded 15 times from an xGA of 23.24 this term, five of those coming in their last two games. If any side is going to carve them open, it is going to be top of the table and top of the goalscoring charts (36) Wycombe.

King Kone has been crowned 👑



At the start of this year, Richard Kone was playing in the Essex Senior League...



He's just scored in the second round of the #EmiratesFACup for @wwfcofficial 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Sq45rLyz3z — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) November 30, 2024