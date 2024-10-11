Any Other Bets: Nations League tips for Monday 14 October

Belgium vs France

France took on Israel without captain Kylian Mbappe on Thursday and cruised to a 4-1 victory courtesy of goals from Eduardo Camavinga, Christopher Nkunku, Matteo Guendouzi and Bradley Barcola.

The absence of their star man may be felt a little more keenly in the trip to Belgium.

Les Bleus' Nations League campaign started with defeat at home to Italy and although they have followed that up with maximum points from two games, including a 2-0 win over Monday’s opposition, Belgium will draw encouragement from Mbappe’s absence.

That being said, the Red Devils have struggled to lay a glove on France recently. This will be the third meeting between these nations in three months with France winning the previous two without conceding; Belgium could only muster an xG of 0.56 in the Nations League and 0.23 at the Euros.

Although the circumstances are very different, siding with another low-scoring affair and UNDER 2.5 GOALS appeals.