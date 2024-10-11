Any Other Bets: Nations League tips for Monday 14 October

2pts Under 2.5 goals in Belgium vs France at 10/11 (General)
1pt Florian Wirtz to score anytime in Germany vs Netherlands at 23/10 (Unibet)
France took on Israel without captain Kylian Mbappe on Thursday and cruised to a 4-1 victory courtesy of goals from Eduardo Camavinga, Christopher Nkunku, Matteo Guendouzi and Bradley Barcola.
The absence of their star man may be felt a little more keenly in the trip to Belgium.
Les Bleus' Nations League campaign started with defeat at home to Italy and although they have followed that up with maximum points from two games, including a 2-0 win over Monday’s opposition, Belgium will draw encouragement from Mbappe’s absence.
That being said, the Red Devils have struggled to lay a glove on France recently. This will be the third meeting between these nations in three months with France winning the previous two without conceding; Belgium could only muster an xG of 0.56 in the Nations League and 0.23 at the Euros.
Although the circumstances are very different, siding with another low-scoring affair and UNDER 2.5 GOALS appeals.
Germany’s Nations League campaign has been free-scoring - three games, 12 goals (nine scored, three conceded) - in picking up seven points against the Netherlands, Hungary and Bosnia & Herzegovina.
Germany goals looks the way in here considering the last meeting with Oranje saw four but picking who to back in the goalscorer market is tricky because Nagelmann has several injuries to contend with this international break, with Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz both out.
FLORIAN WIRTZ should start for the hosts and his price TO SCORE ANYTIME is probably the shrewdest way to go.
Wirtz has played every minute of the Nations League campaign, racking up seven shots, a goal and setting up another.
For Bayer Leverkusen, he has already scored six goals this season in eight appearances, making anything above 2/1 - and the market-leading 23/10, enticing.
