Florian Wirtz any other bets

Any Other Bets: Nations League tips for Monday 14 October

By Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
17:35 · SUN October 13, 2024

Football betting tips: Nations League

2pts Under 2.5 goals in Belgium vs France at 10/11 (General)

1pt Florian Wirtz to score anytime in Germany vs Netherlands at 23/10 (Unibet)

Belgium vs France

France took on Israel without captain Kylian Mbappe on Thursday and cruised to a 4-1 victory courtesy of goals from Eduardo Camavinga, Christopher Nkunku, Matteo Guendouzi and Bradley Barcola.

The absence of their star man may be felt a little more keenly in the trip to Belgium.

Les Bleus' Nations League campaign started with defeat at home to Italy and although they have followed that up with maximum points from two games, including a 2-0 win over Monday’s opposition, Belgium will draw encouragement from Mbappe’s absence.

That being said, the Red Devils have struggled to lay a glove on France recently. This will be the third meeting between these nations in three months with France winning the previous two without conceding; Belgium could only muster an xG of 0.56 in the Nations League and 0.23 at the Euros.

Although the circumstances are very different, siding with another low-scoring affair and UNDER 2.5 GOALS appeals.

Germany vs Netherlands

Wirtz

Germany’s Nations League campaign has been free-scoring - three games, 12 goals (nine scored, three conceded) - in picking up seven points against the Netherlands, Hungary and Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Germany goals looks the way in here considering the last meeting with Oranje saw four but picking who to back in the goalscorer market is tricky because Nagelmann has several injuries to contend with this international break, with Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz both out.

FLORIAN WIRTZ should start for the hosts and his price TO SCORE ANYTIME is probably the shrewdest way to go.

Wirtz has played every minute of the Nations League campaign, racking up seven shots, a goal and setting up another.

For Bayer Leverkusen, he has already scored six goals this season in eight appearances, making anything above 2/1 - and the market-leading 23/10, enticing.

Odds correct at 1400 BST (13/10/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

