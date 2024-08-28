Any Other Bets: Europa League, Europa Conference League play-offs and La Liga for Thursday 29 August

Football betting tips: Europa League, Europa Conference League & La Liga 2pts Brian Brobbey to score anytime in Ajax vs Bialystok (19:00) at evens (Betfair, Paddy Power) 2pts Over 2.5 goals & both teams to score in Servette vs Chelsea (19:30) at 5/6 (bet365) 2pts Oli McBurnie to commit 2+ fouls in Las Palmas vs Real Madrid (20:30) at 5/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power) CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Ajax vs Bialystok Kick-off time: 19:00 BST, Thursday

Ajax vs Bialystok Kick-off time: 19:00 BST, Thursday

Home 1/6 | Draw 11/2 | Away 9/1 Ajax have one foot in the Europa League and one eye on De Klassieker at the weekend, which should see plenty of rotation on Thursday. The Dutch won 4-1 in Poland, which allows Francesco Farioli the opportunity to shuffle his deck here. BRIAN BROBBEY should therefore spearhead the hosts attack, and his price to SCORE ANYTIME looks large. The frontman netted 20 goals last season, two in the Europa League, and with 63 career goals and a goals per 90 average of 0.71, the even money available should be snapped up.

It is pure chaos at Chelsea on and off the pitch. A bizarre transfer policy has left a squad fit for an NFL roster. There are enough players for a 20-a-side game. Players are unhappy, the manager still has questions to answer. On the pitch, there were eight goals in the Blues last game as they beat Wolves 6-2 at Molineux and another goal laden clash should be expected in Switzerland, which is why backing OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals on Thursday. Chelsea didn't concede in the first leg, their first clean sheet of the season, but the Swiss side certainly had their chances, racking up 22 shots, seven on target and squandering a 'big chance' (xG greater than 0.35). Two goals down, nothing to lose, Servette will have to go for this at some point and the match could descend into chaos.

Las Palmas vs Real Madrid Kick-off time: 20:30 BST, Thursday

TV channel: Premier Sports 1

Las Palmas vs Real Madrid Kick-off time: 20:30 BST, Thursday

TV channel: Premier Sports 1

Home 7/1 | Draw 4/1 | Away 1/3 When OLI MCBURNIE left Sheffield United for Las Palmas, the chance of playing against Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and the rest of Real Madrid was probably a major factor. Thursday night sees the Scotsman pit his wits against Los Blancos. Despite his fair skin, he has settled into life in Spain very well, forcing an own goal on debut and grabbing an assist against Leganes, enough to earn him a spot in Whoscored's Team of the Week.

It is his price to COMMIT 2+ FOULS which is of interest here. The frontman has committed three in two appearances but I expect his defensive output to increase on Thursday as he leads from the front against the La Liga title favourites.