AOB Chelsea

Any Other Bets: Europa League, Europa Conference League play-offs and La Liga for Thursday 29 August

By Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
10:40 · WED August 28, 2024

Football betting tips: Europa League, Europa Conference League & La Liga

2pts Brian Brobbey to score anytime in Ajax vs Bialystok (19:00) at evens (Betfair, Paddy Power)

2pts Over 2.5 goals & both teams to score in Servette vs Chelsea (19:30) at 5/6 (bet365)

2pts Oli McBurnie to commit 2+ fouls in Las Palmas vs Real Madrid (20:30) at 5/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Ajax vs Bialystok

Ajax have one foot in the Europa League and one eye on De Klassieker at the weekend, which should see plenty of rotation on Thursday.

The Dutch won 4-1 in Poland, which allows Francesco Farioli the opportunity to shuffle his deck here.

BRIAN BROBBEY should therefore spearhead the hosts attack, and his price to SCORE ANYTIME looks large.

The frontman netted 20 goals last season, two in the Europa League, and with 63 career goals and a goals per 90 average of 0.71, the even money available should be snapped up.

Servette vs Chelsea

Enzo Maresca

It is pure chaos at Chelsea on and off the pitch.

A bizarre transfer policy has left a squad fit for an NFL roster. There are enough players for a 20-a-side game. Players are unhappy, the manager still has questions to answer.

On the pitch, there were eight goals in the Blues last game as they beat Wolves 6-2 at Molineux and another goal laden clash should be expected in Switzerland, which is why backing OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals on Thursday.

Chelsea didn't concede in the first leg, their first clean sheet of the season, but the Swiss side certainly had their chances, racking up 22 shots, seven on target and squandering a ‘big chance’ (xG greater than 0.35).

Two goals down, nothing to lose, Servette will have to go for this at some point and the match could descend into chaos.

Las Palmas vs Real Madrid

When OLI MCBURNIE left Sheffield United for Las Palmas, the chance of playing against Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and the rest of Real Madrid was probably a major factor. Thursday night sees the Scotsman pit his wits against Los Blancos.

Despite his fair skin, he has settled into life in Spain very well, forcing an own goal on debut and grabbing an assist against Leganes, enough to earn him a spot in Whoscored’s Team of the Week.

McBurnie

It is his price to COMMIT 2+ FOULS which is of interest here.

The frontman has committed three in two appearances but I expect his defensive output to increase on Thursday as he leads from the front against the La Liga title favourites.

Odds correct at 1040 BST (28/08/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

FOOTBALL TIPS