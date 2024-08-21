Any Other Bets: Europa Conference League play-offs and League Two for Thursday 22 August

3pts Cole Palmer to score anytime in Chelsea vs Servette at 8/11 (Sky Bet, bet365)
1pt Alassana Jatta to score anytime in Notts County vs Grimsby at 2/1 (General)
Where do you start with this one?
Chelsea host Swiss Super League side Servette FC on Thursday in the first leg of a Europa Conference League play-off match. The winner qualifiers for Europe’s third tier knockout competition, now expanded to facilitate 36 sides.
Since Sunday morning, ostracised Raheem Sterling’s representatives released a statement regarding his exclusion from the squad sparking rumours of a toxic culture at Stamford Bridge. The Blues lost 2-0 to Manchester City, Cole Palmer won PFA Young Player of the Year award, Conor Gallagher completed his move to Atletico Madrid and Joao Felix returned to the club on a permanent basis. Enzo Maresca also does not appear to be embracing Chelsea’s transfer policy.
At least the bizarre statement from Maresca shows he should field a relatively similar side to the one on Sunday.
This should see star man COLE PALMER get the nod and his price of 8/11 TO SCORE ANYTIME has to be taken given Chelsea are 1/9 to win the game.
He netted 25 goals last season for the Blues and set up another 15.
Notts County are yet to get going under Stuart Maynard. Since he took charge, no side won fewer points in Sky Bet League Two last term and he has started with three draws this time around.
County should consider themselves lucky to get anything from the game against Fleetwood on Sunday. The hosts were trailing 2-1 with 90+5 minutes on the clock before they were awarded a dubious penalty to snatch a point.
ALASSANA JATTA started the comeback against Fleetwood, netting his second in as many games and his seventh in a Notts County shirt. That is a goals per 90 average of 0.86 and although it is a really small sample size, I think the 2/1 about him TO SCORE ANYTIME is simply too big.
Click here to back with Sky Bet
The stalemate with Tranmere aside, County have trailed in both of their other games. This game state combined with the wealth of attacking talent and it is no surprise to see them racking up the shots. Daniel Crowley, Jodi Jones and Alassana Jatta are all averaging at least 2.50 a game.
Odds correct at 1405 BST (21/08/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org