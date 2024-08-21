Any Other Bets: Europa Conference League play-offs and League Two for Thursday 22 August

Chelsea vs Servette Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Thursday

Home 1/9 | Draw 6/1 | Away 11/1 Where do you start with this one? Chelsea host Swiss Super League side Servette FC on Thursday in the first leg of a Europa Conference League play-off match. The winner qualifiers for Europe’s third tier knockout competition, now expanded to facilitate 36 sides. Since Sunday morning, ostracised Raheem Sterling’s representatives released a statement regarding his exclusion from the squad sparking rumours of a toxic culture at Stamford Bridge. The Blues lost 2-0 to Manchester City, Cole Palmer won PFA Young Player of the Year award, Conor Gallagher completed his move to Atletico Madrid and Joao Felix returned to the club on a permanent basis. Enzo Maresca also does not appear to be embracing Chelsea’s transfer policy.

At least the bizarre statement from Maresca shows he should field a relatively similar side to the one on Sunday. This should see star man COLE PALMER get the nod and his price of 8/11 TO SCORE ANYTIME has to be taken given Chelsea are 1/9 to win the game. CLICK HERE to back Cole Palmer to score anytime with Sky Bet He netted 25 goals last season for the Blues and set up another 15.

