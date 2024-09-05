Any Other Bets: EFL tips for Saturday 7 September

Barrow vs Swindon

BARROW's terrible end to last season, taking two points from their final eight matches, cost them a place in the Sky Bet League Two play-offs and Pete Wild his job. Under Stephen Clemence they seem to have returned to their normal selves with three wins and one defeat, beating Crewe and thumping Port Vale 4-0 at home, as well as beating Vale and Championship side Derby in the Carabao Cup to set up a trip to Chelsea in round three.

Swindon have drawn twice and lost twice as well as losing both matches in the EFL Cup and Trophy. They struggled for almost all of last season, only saved from relegation by a fast start inspired by Bradford loanee Jake Young, who was recalled in January. Since taking 19 points from their opening nine games of 2023/24 (2.1 points per game) they've taken 37 from their next 41 (0.9 ppg).

Mark Kennedy replaced Gavin Gunning in the summer and there are signs of him turning things round at the back, with Swindon putting up the eighth best defensive underlying numbers in League Two so far this season, but their attack has been the second worst.

Barrow have been the best defensive team in the division, conceding just once and allowing only 0.45 expected goals against (xGA) per game.

According to the data, they are the third worst attacking team based on xGF (0.57 per game) though, which is why combining a BARROW WIN and UNDER 3.5 GOALS is advised.