Any Other Bets: EFL tips for Saturday 7 September

1.5pt Barrow to beat Swindon and under 3.5 goals at 13/8 (Sky Bet)
1.5pts Charlton and Rotherham to draw at 12/5 (Coral/Ladbrokes)
1pt No goalscorer in Charlton vs Rotherham at 9/1 (Sky Bet)
*Further tips to follow on Friday
*All games kick off at 15:00
BARROW's terrible end to last season, taking two points from their final eight matches, cost them a place in the Sky Bet League Two play-offs and Pete Wild his job. Under Stephen Clemence they seem to have returned to their normal selves with three wins and one defeat, beating Crewe and thumping Port Vale 4-0 at home, as well as beating Vale and Championship side Derby in the Carabao Cup to set up a trip to Chelsea in round three.
Swindon have drawn twice and lost twice as well as losing both matches in the EFL Cup and Trophy. They struggled for almost all of last season, only saved from relegation by a fast start inspired by Bradford loanee Jake Young, who was recalled in January. Since taking 19 points from their opening nine games of 2023/24 (2.1 points per game) they've taken 37 from their next 41 (0.9 ppg).
Mark Kennedy replaced Gavin Gunning in the summer and there are signs of him turning things round at the back, with Swindon putting up the eighth best defensive underlying numbers in League Two so far this season, but their attack has been the second worst.
Barrow have been the best defensive team in the division, conceding just once and allowing only 0.45 expected goals against (xGA) per game.
According to the data, they are the third worst attacking team based on xGF (0.57 per game) though, which is why combining a BARROW WIN and UNDER 3.5 GOALS is advised.
Charlton may have lost at Reading last time out, but they won their first three League One games, including an impressive home victory over Bolton. The Addicks have conceded only two goals in four games, keeping three clean sheets, a marked improvement on Nathan Jones' 16 matches in charge last season where only two clean sheets were registered.
Overall, their record since Jones took charge is excellent (W7 D10 L3) with Charlton unbeaten at home (W4 D5) under the former Luton boss. Concerns remain in attack however, with just four goals scored and a struggle to create opportunities.
Rotherham edged 10-man Huddersfield last weekend for their first win of the season in a feisty Yorkshire derby that saw plenty of late drama.
Town took the lead moments after substitute Danny Ward was sent off, only for Rotherham to immediately equalise via a 74th-minute penalty before snatching victory through Mallik Wilks' stoppage-time goal; Huddersfield boss Michael Duff was shown a red card after the full-time whistle to round off a madcap finish.
Those goals were the Millers' first in the league this season, with defeats to nil at Exeter and Wycombe, and a goalless draw at home against Bristol Rovers.
With the DRAW priced as the 12/5 outsider it feels worth backing in this contest, as does NO GOALSCORER at a hefty 9/1 given the reliance of Jones' teams on defence, and both these teams' struggles in attack.
Under 0.5 goals or a 0-0 correct scoreline aren't priced any bigger, and no goalscorer gives us the added security of paying out should an own goal be scored.
