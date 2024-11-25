Any Other Bets: Champions League and EFL tips for Tuesday 26 November

Bayern Munich vs Paris St Germain Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV: TNT Sports 2

Home 8/15 | Draw 7/2 | Away 4/1 Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich side are flat-track bullies and it makes sense looking at his tactical approach. A high-line, all-out attack and no compromise. They steamroll sides who simply aren’t equipped to deal with this approach, which is pretty often, scoring four or more goals in 41% of their 17 games in all competitions this term. But what happens when they play sides who are equipped to deal with it? In the Champions League, Aston Villa beat them and Barcelona thumped them 4-1. In each game Bayern were favourites to win. It is enough to cast some doubt over the hosts' odds-on price to win on Tuesday, especially considering the opposition.

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany

PSG have not won in Europe since their opening game but are a longer price on Tuesday than when they visited Arsenal; granted they lost at the Emirates. In Luis Enrique the visitors also have a vastly more experienced manager. He has won this competition and is certainly shrewd enough to best Kompany in a one off battle. At 9/2, backing PSG TO WIN appeals. CLICK HERE to back PSG to win with Sky Bet