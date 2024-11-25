Any Other Bets: Champions League and EFL tips for Tuesday 26 November

1.5pts PSG to beat Bayern (20:00) at 9/2 (William Hill)
1.5pts Northampton win-or-draw double chance vs Wigan at 11/10 (Sky Bet)
1pt Shaqai Forde to score anytime in Bristol Rovers vs Blackpool (19:45) at 4/1 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Shaqai Forde to score 2+ goals at 33/1 (Sky Bet)
Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich side are flat-track bullies and it makes sense looking at his tactical approach.
A high-line, all-out attack and no compromise.
They steamroll sides who simply aren’t equipped to deal with this approach, which is pretty often, scoring four or more goals in 41% of their 17 games in all competitions this term. But what happens when they play sides who are equipped to deal with it?
In the Champions League, Aston Villa beat them and Barcelona thumped them 4-1. In each game Bayern were favourites to win.
It is enough to cast some doubt over the hosts' odds-on price to win on Tuesday, especially considering the opposition.
PSG have not won in Europe since their opening game but are a longer price on Tuesday than when they visited Arsenal; granted they lost at the Emirates.
In Luis Enrique the visitors also have a vastly more experienced manager. He has won this competition and is certainly shrewd enough to best Kompany in a one off battle.
At 9/2, backing PSG TO WIN appeals.
Blackpool are weak down the right hand side and this is where opponents have a lot of joy.
In 15 league games this term, six of Blackpool’s opponents have played with a back four and at least one of their right sided players has scored in four of the games.
Both Leyton Orient’s right-back and right midfielder Sonny Perkins and Thomas James scored against Blackpool, as did Wigan’s right midfielder Dion Rankine, Peterborough’s Kwame Poku and Gareth McCleary for Wycombe earlier in the season.
With this in mind SHAQAI FORDE’s price of 4/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals.
The midfielder has netted twice this term for the Gas and is posting an xG per 90 of 0.26 so there is some juice in Sky Bet’s price without considering the Tangerines' defensive weakness.
Blackpool have not won any of their last four league games on the road and have shipped 12 goals in the process which is why the 33/1 about Forde TO SCORE 2+ is also worth a tout.
He netted a brace for Leyton Orient last season and is an appetising price to do what Shayne Lavery (Cambridge), Poku (Peterborough) and Will Evans (Mansfield) have already done this season against Blackpool and score twice.
NORTHAMPTON are worth getting onside at Wigan.
The Cobblers pick up points plenty of points on the road in League One (1W 4D 3L) and those defeats came at Bristol Rovers in the first game of the season, Wrexham and Lincoln.
Wigan played well in the win at Barnsley at the weekend but they scored with their only shot on target and are an extremely fine-margin side which is why their odds-on price does not appeal here.
The Latics' goal difference is +1 and their xGD is +2.94. Four of their games have ended goalless and 11 of their 15 games have been split by a goal or less.
Although a lack of goals should be expected, backing the visitors WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE looks a nicer way in at odds-against.
Odds correct at 1150 GMT (25/11/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.