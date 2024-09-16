Any Other Bets: Carabao Cup tips for Tuesday 17 September

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup 2.5pts Manchester United to win to nil vs Barnsley at 21/20 (Unibet) 1pt Harry Maguire to score anytime at 15/2 (Sky Bet) 1.5pts Under 2.5 goals in Preston vs Fulham at 19/20 (bet365) 0.5pt Preston to win in 90 minutes at 4/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Leyton Orient to beat Brentford (Draw No Bet) at 7/1 (Sky Bet) Further tips may follow... *All games kick off between 19:45 and 20:00 Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair CLICK HERE to add selections to your Sky Bet bet slip

Manchester United vs Barnsley Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Tuesday

TV: Sky Sports Football

Home 2/9 | Draw 9/2 | Away 17/2

Erik ten Hag has made it his mission to ensure everyone knows he has won two cups at Man Utd

BuildABet @ 17/1 Man Utd win to nil

Man Utd to score 3+ goals

Maguire to score anytime

I've been a real fan of tetchy Erik ten Hag these past few months, smartly steering conversation away from the Groundhog Day that is his Manchester United tenure and instead letting nobody forget he's delivered a Carabao Cup and FA Cup in two seasons at Old Trafford. For the visit of Sky Bet League One side Barnsley, then, the Dutchman is highly unlikely to play a weakened team. In the third round last year - when Crystal Palace were swept aside 3-0 - eight or nine players you could legitimately claim to be first choice started, with only Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and the currently injured Rasmus Hojlund dropping to the bench. Twelve months prior they went even stronger for the visit of Aston Villa, winning 4-2, doing likewise for subsequent rounds against Championship opponents Burnley (2-0) and League One side Charlton (3-0). It's hard to make a case for Barnsley, and with Darrell Clarke's side having struggled to create much in terms of clear-cut chances this season, taking MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN TO NIL at an enticing 21/20 is advised. CLICK HERE to back Manchester United to win to nil with Sky Bet Both United's wins this season have come with clean sheets, while in the Carabao Cup under Ten Hag six of their seven victories have been to nil.

One change that is almost certain on Tuesday is HARRY MAGUIRE coming in to start and I'm prepared to back him TO SCORE ANYTIME at 15/2. CLICK HERE to back Harry Maguire to score anytime with Sky Bet Barnsley were torn apart at set-plays against Stevenage on Saturday after losing giant centre-back Donovan Pines to a head injury at half-time, subsequently conceding from a long throw and a corner before the third and final goal came via a simple kick upfield from the goalkeeper. It was a constant problem for the Tykes last term both before Pines arrived in January and after he was ruled out for the season in early March. Maguire ended 2023/24 with three goals in his final nine games, and after Matthijs de Ligt was the beneficiary of some quality set-piece delivery in United's weekend win at Southampton, the England defender will hope to receive similar service.

Preston vs Fulham Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

TV: Sky Sports+

Home 10/3 | Draw 13/5 | Away 4/6 Last season's Carabao Cup third round produced a smattering of upsets. Premier League sides Luton and Wolves lost to Exeter and Ipswich, of League One and the Championship respectively, while fourth-tier Mansfield beat Peterborough from the division above. Only Mansfield needed penalties to get the job done, but crucially what all these ties had in common was home advantage.

Paul Heckingbottom has made a good start at Preston

I'm prepared to chance PRESTON TO BEAT FULHAM at 4/1. CLICK HERE to back Preston to win with Sky Bet Fulham's run to the semi-finals last season was a huge outlier, with their previous 18 seasons seeing them exit at this stage or earlier 16 times. Paul Heckingbottom has started well as Preston boss, winning 1-0 against Luton, thrashing Harrogate 5-0 in the previous round of this competition, narrowly losing 2-1 at Oxford where a sending-off was pivotal, and earning a deserved 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough. His side will make things difficult for their Premier League visitors, which is why I'm willing to also back UNDER 2.5 GOALS at 19/20. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Fulham haven't quite got going this season, with four of their five matches going unders. If you're greedy you can combine the two at 8/1 with several firms, but I'm happy to keep them as a pair of singles.

Brentford vs Leyton Orient Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

TV: Sky Sports+

Home 2/7 | Draw 19/5 | Away 7/1 Despite my earlier pre-amble about home advantage, I am prepared to back a couple of away teams.

Thomas Frank's Brentford have found lower-league opponents difficult in the Carabao Cup