Ange Postecoglou braced for Tottenham outgoings and incomings

Eager to add reinforcements the squad, Ange Postecoglou wants both departures and arrivals as Tottenham move closer to transfer deadline day.

Hugo Lloris, Djed Spence, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Sergio Reguilon and Tanguy Ndombele were all absent from the Spurs squad when Postecoglou made nine changes for their Carabao Cup second-round game against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Tuesday. Tottenham were beaten 5-3 in a penalty shoot-out, and Postecoglou has not ruled both outgoings and incomings. He said: “Well, I think my view around that hasn’t really changed. We need to trim the squad and get it to a more manageable state. “Then see what is available for us to then bring in players to strengthen the squad in a couple of areas that we may need.”