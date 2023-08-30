Ange Postecoglou braced for Tottenham outgoings and incomings

Eager to add reinforcements the squad, Ange Postecoglou wants both departures and arrivals as Tottenham move closer to transfer deadline day.
Hugo Lloris, Djed Spence, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Sergio Reguilon and Tanguy Ndombele were all absent from the Spurs squad when Postecoglou made nine changes for their Carabao Cup second-round game against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Tuesday.
Tottenham were beaten 5-3 in a penalty shoot-out, and Postecoglou has not ruled both outgoings and incomings.
He said: “Well, I think my view around that hasn’t really changed. We need to trim the squad and get it to a more manageable state.
“Then see what is available for us to then bring in players to strengthen the squad in a couple of areas that we may need.”
A potential arrival in forward positions might ease the burden on Richarlison after Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich.
Postecoglou said of the Brazilian after Richarlison scored his first goal of the season at Fulham: “I guess because everyone has been talking about it, it is great for him to score a goal.
“I think he has played better for us in the other games. I get why other people look at it (the goals) and I understand it, but for me it is about contributing to our football and how we want to play.
“I think the goals will come. The way we play, our strikers, our attacking players, all our players will all have an opportunity to score.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.