The £58million summer arrival from Real Sociedad missed training on Wednesday ahead of the Nations League B4 fixtures against Serbia and Slovenia, his 23rd birthday, and is heading back to Tyneside.

A statement on the Swedish Football Association’s official website said: “Alexander Isak missed Wednesday’s training due to a feeling.

“On Wednesday evening, Alexander was examined by, among others, our medical team and it was established that he will not be available for games against either Serbia or Slovenia. Alexander will therefore leave the squad.”

Manger Janne Andersson added: “It is of course sad, mainly for Alex, but also for us as a team. But after speaking with both our medical team and Alex, it is the right decision for him to leave. I hope he is back as soon as possible.”