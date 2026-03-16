AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace tips, predictions, best bets and Conference League preview

Football betting tips: Conference League 2pts Under 2.5 goals at 19/20 (General) 0.5pt Palace to win and Dean Henderson to be carded at 12/1 (bet365) *All bets settled in 90 mins Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Agg: Larnaca 0-0 Crystal Palace Kick-off: Thursday, 17:45 GMT TV: TNT Sports 3 Live odds, form and stats

Crystal Palace cannot wait to see the back of AEK Larnaca. The Eagles have hosted the Cypriot minnows twice this season and are yet to score, with Larnaca unbeaten against Oliver Glasner's men, earning a 0-0 draw in the first leg of this tie. Palace did create enough in both contests to win comfortably, out-creating an incredible 3.74 - 0.43 on xG, yet somehow losing 1-0 over two games. A similar level of performance here would more than likely result in a win at the third time of trying.

We'll get onto the result-based selection shortly, but we simply have to back UNDER 2.5 GOALS here at 19/20. Larnaca have been the unders kings in the Conference League this season, six of their seven going under 2.5, with the only one to go over their very first outing at home against AZ Alkmaar who had a man sent off after two minutes. Five of seven have gone under 1.5 goals while they've played out three 0-0s. Across seven matches, the Cypriot side have conceded just one goal and that came in the 94th minute against Swedish side Hacken, highlighting just how solid they are. In their league phase games they conceded just six big chances and have allowed 1.01 xGA per game. Only Palace have exposed them somewhat, but the Eagles shortcomings in forward areas have been the difference. Going the other way Larnaca have offered little in this competition, averaging just 1.04 xGF per game, so effectively they are a team who are tough to score against but can't score themselves. In two games against Palace they were completely shut-out, managing just six shots in 180 minutes of action. Palace are defensively sound but continue to struggle to put the ball in the net despite creating the chances. That could change in this second leg, but either way we should be in for another low-scoring contest between these two.