Acca tips: Last Man Standing football predictions, picks and advice for September 4-7

In week four of a new column Joe Townsend gives his verdict of who is best to pick for Last Man Standing, doubling up as acca tips and swerves.

What Is Last Man Standing? For the uninitiated it makes sense to start with describing what this game, and therefore this article, actually is. For those already in WhatsApp groups where Last Man Standing chat dominates, sorry for wasting your time. The concept is a simple one: pick one team to win each week and keep going until everyone else is knocked out. Usually there's a buy-in in the same way a sweepstake works, so the bigger the group the bigger the payout. Each week, you choose a team you think will win. If they win, you’re through. Lose or draw and you’re out. You can only pick each team once, which is where the tactics come in. Do you keep backing the strongest clubs every week until you run out and hope for the best? Look a week or two ahead and save a strong team for when there's very little on offer? It seems easy to start with but choices soon dry up, and you're bound to have shock results in there too. Before you know it a few (or even just one) of your mates is rooting for everyone's teams to lose so they can buy back in for a second game.

How does Last Man Standing work? Decide the leagues included

Set a deadline

Each pick a team to win

Winners survive

No repeat selections

Last man standing wins Basically, don't get knocked out. Each week I'll run through the obvious picks and make a case for or against. As the season goes on, and people are more likely to have used up the obvious teams, I'll try and dig out a few more obscure options but the column itself won't change hugely to allow for new Last Man games. For the purposes of this column we'll stick to matches in the Premier League and EFL until the FA Cup third round.

Teams to swerve

Ipswich vs LIVERPOOL 1/2

WEST HAM 2/5 vs Derby

LUTON 8/13 vs Leyton Orient I've flipped things round this week after last weekend, at the third time of asking, the favourites finally started to deliver for punters. Thirteen of the 18 odds-on teams discussed won, a 72% hit-rate. Furthermore, only one lost as Salford were beaten at Shrewsbury. It meant that the vast majority of last week's swerves ultimately justified their price, so I'm breaking the sections down a little more this time around. Having repeatedly been flagged as avoids LIVERPOOL and WEST HAM remain in that category and are joined by LUTON. All are facing similar problems in that defensively they are wide open and being picked apart. The Hammers 1.75 goals conceded per game looks impressive compared to the Reds' (2.0) and Hatters' (2.5), with it little wonder they have won only three of their 10 league games between them. Luton did bounce back from a 5-2 thrashing at Mansfield by beating Stockport in midweek and West Ham won 4-2 against Burnley, but it's too early to trust them.

Teams to hold on to

Keith Andrews' Brentford have started well

MILLWALL 10/11 vs Bolton

LEICESTER 4/6 vs Oxford

BRENTFORD 4/7 vs Sunderland For MILLWALL it really has been a week. Having started last Saturday with a 100% record following two wins and two clean sheets they were thrashed 5-1 at Southampton. Star man Femi Azeez was sold to Brighton for £15m on deadline day and they then lost 3-0 to Wrexham 24 hours later. I just think there will be better weeks to back them. LEICESTER delivered a much-needed first league win for Russell Martin on Tuesday as they beat Plymouth 2-0. It was a second clean sheet on the spin but we still need to see more, and allow more time for things to settle down after a hectic transfer window. BRENTFORD nearly made the list as they have been very impressive in league and cup, showing no signs of a drop-off in Keith Andrews' second season at the helm. I'm just keen not to read too much into their 3-0 win over a hapless Tottenham. Sunderland dug out a 1-0 win over Fulham last weekend too, so the Bees may be better to keep in your back pocket.