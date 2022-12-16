2pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals at 19/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes)

With their game in hand, and the form they have been in, Ange Postecoglou’s side could meet the Gers on January 2nd with a nine point cushion, then, victory at the Ibrox all but sealing the title just two days into 2023.

This temporarily reined Celtic to within six points, however, the Hoops have only lost once all season and don’t look like making a habit of it, winning their other 15 domestic fixtures.

Michael Beale’s first game as Rangers boss got off to a dramatic start as his side came from behind, twice, to eventually beat Hibernian.

It seems daft to start an article involving Celtic by talking about their Old Firm rivals but it does seem relevant.

Aberdeen are currently the Old Firms closest contenders sitting in third on 25 points, 11 behind the Gers and 17 behind Saturday’s opposition.

This makes them closer to Dundee United, who prop up the table on 12 points, then it does to the top of the league, such is the gulf between the two Scottish powerhouse and the rest.

The best of the rest have lost 40% of their 15 league games so far, with both Celtic and Rangers beating them.

The Dons serge to third in the table has been built on their form at the Pittodrie.

James Goodwin’s side have won six of their seven league home games, shipping an average of less than a goal a game and finding the net 22 times.

Given that record, backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE/OVER 2.5 GOALS at even money appeals here.

This is a bet that has clicked in 86% of Celtic’s last seven games, over this period their games have averaged five goals a game!

Celtic top the Scottish Premiership charts for goals via set pieces by some distance, generating an xG of 5.81 and scoring 12 times from them.

Fittingly, they face Aberdeen this weekend, the division's poorest side at defending them.

The Dons have shipped an xGA of 5.26 from dead ball situations, the highest total in the division, and conceded six.

All this considered, I think CARL STARFELT’s price of 14/1 to SCORE ANYTIME is worth a punt.

The same bet is as short as 6/1 elsewhere.

The Swede has found the net twice already this season, both coming via set pieces, despite only featuring for a combined total of 325 minutes.

That is a goal per 90 average of 0.55, and considering he has also missed a ‘big chance,’ this angle should provide a bit of interest this weekend.