FA Cup final betting tips: 12/1 Sporting Life RequestABet; Chelsea v Leicester

Two players are in focus in the shots market, the first of which is MASON MOUNT TO HAVE 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET. The Chelsea midfielder averages 2.2 shots per game in the Premier League this season and had three against Arsenal in midweek. CLICK HERE for Mason Mount's Infogol profile with statistics One player who did sit out that game was Timo Werner, but he's expected to return here and WERNER TO HAVE 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET is worth inclusion in any RequestABet. Like Mount, he's on 2.2 shots per game in the league and has seen ten total shots in his last three Premier League starts. CLICK HERE for Timo Werner's Infogol profile with statistics Looking at the cards market and WILFRED NDIDI TO BE BOOKED looks a good play given his season averages. The Leicester midfielder's 2.1 fouls per game is the highest in this Foxes squad. It also puts him second overall in the Premier League in this category - only Burnley's Ashley Barnes (2.2) sees more per game.

It was quite remarkable that he didn't get booked in their win over Manchester United at Old Trafford. The Leicester midfielder finished the game with a huge six fouls but escaped punishment. That game also extended his run of having at least one foul in the Premier League to 14 games. In fact, that 14-game run has seen his fouls average sit at 2.6 per game. Finally, the Wembley occasion should see double figures hit for the corner count given Leicester's involvement. Brendan Rodgers' side have won the 'corner battle' in their last seven games in all competitions and regularly post a high number so we're going for 10+ CORNERS in this contest. Three of their last four games have seen ten or more corners with the one game falling short seeing nine. Chelsea have also had ten or more corners in recent games against Fulham and Real Madrid - they were one off hitting that figure in the semi-final victory over Manchester City.