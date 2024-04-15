11,000/1 acca lands punter £100k thanks to Arsenal, Liverpool and Rangers defeats

On a weekend of dramatic Premier League action which saw Arsenal and Liverpool suffer body blows in the title race, and Rangers likewise in the Scottish Premiership, all courtesy of shock defeats, one punter was left celebrating an incredible near 11,000/1 victory thanks to those surprise results.
It paid out a staggering £109,512 from a £10 stake.
As well as backing Crystal Palace at Anfield (12/1) Aston Villa at The Emirates (8/1) and Ross County (14/1) to beat Rangers for the first time in their history, a William Hill customer also included Fulham (8/5) to win at West Ham and Sevilla (7/5) to beat Las Palmas in a five-fold.
Unsurprisingly for a punt with such outrageously big odds, it was quite the rollercoaster.
Ross County ultimately made history by defeating Rangers 3-2, but they were forced to come back from the worst possible start as Jack Baldwin scored an own goal early on.
Having roared back by scoring twice in five minutes after half-time, and scoring again through Josh Sims just past the hour mark, they were forced to hold on through nine minutes of stoppage time after James Tavernier netted his obligatory penalty in the 89th minute.
Sevilla provided fewer scares, capitalising on a sixth-minute red card for Las Palmas to ease to a 2-0 victory, scoring just before the break and then barely giving their opponents a sniff before making the points safe in added on time.
When Andreas Pereira's early strike at the London Stadium was followed by Eberechi Eze breaking the deadlock soon after at Anfield, the dream was on.
After Pereira added a second to secure victory for Fulham, Palace threw their bodies in front of everything to battle to a 1-0 win, leaving it all on the Super Sunday clash in north London, where Arsenal would surely make the most of Liverpool's earlier slip-up.
But after a wasteful opening 45 minutes, the Gunners were (thankfully, from this punter's perspective!) made to pay in the closing stages as Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins fired home to spark wild celebrations, not just in The Emirates away end.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.