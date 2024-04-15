11,000/1 acca lands punter £100k thanks to Arsenal, Liverpool and Rangers defeats

On a weekend of dramatic Premier League action which saw Arsenal and Liverpool suffer body blows in the title race, and Rangers likewise in the Scottish Premiership, all courtesy of shock defeats, one punter was left celebrating an incredible near 11,000/1 victory thanks to those surprise results.

It paid out a staggering £109,512 from a £10 stake. As well as backing Crystal Palace at Anfield (12/1) Aston Villa at The Emirates (8/1) and Ross County (14/1) to beat Rangers for the first time in their history, a William Hill customer also included Fulham (8/5) to win at West Ham and Sevilla (7/5) to beat Las Palmas in a five-fold. Unsurprisingly for a punt with such outrageously big odds, it was quite the rollercoaster.

Ross County's Ryan Leak (L) and Jack Baldwin celebrate at the final whistle

Ross County ultimately made history by defeating Rangers 3-2, but they were forced to come back from the worst possible start as Jack Baldwin scored an own goal early on. Having roared back by scoring twice in five minutes after half-time, and scoring again through Josh Sims just past the hour mark, they were forced to hold on through nine minutes of stoppage time after James Tavernier netted his obligatory penalty in the 89th minute. Sevilla provided fewer scares, capitalising on a sixth-minute red card for Las Palmas to ease to a 2-0 victory, scoring just before the break and then barely giving their opponents a sniff before making the points safe in added on time.