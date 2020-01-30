Nice v Lyon

Nice v LyonCoupe de France at Allianz Riviera
30-01-2020KO:19:55REF: F Schneider
Nice
Adam Ounas 89'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1
Lyon
Moussa Dembele 15'
Houssem Aouar 90+3' pen
- Match ends, Nice 1, Lyon 2.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Nice 1, Lyon 2.
- 90+4'Foul by Dante (Nice).
- 90+4'Kenny Tete (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+3'Goal! Nice 1, Lyon 2. Houssem Aouar (Lyon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
- 90+1'Dante (Nice) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90'Penalty conceded by Dante (Nice) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 90'Penalty Lyon. Karl Toko Ekambi draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 89'Goal! Nice 1, Lyon 1. Adam Ounas (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dante.
- 88'Attempt saved. Kasper Dolberg (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Myziane Maolida.
- 87'Danilo (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 87'Foul by Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon).
- 85'Hand ball by Adam Ounas (Nice).
- 85'Hand ball by Marçal (Lyon).
- 85'Myziane Maolida (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 85'Foul by Lucas Tousart (Lyon).
- 84'Substitution, Lyon. Houssem Aouar replaces Rayan Cherki.
- 83'Marcelo (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 83'Foul by Adam Ounas (Nice).
- 81'Corner, Nice. Conceded by Rafael.
- 79'Corner, Nice. Conceded by Jean Lucas.
- 79'Substitution, Nice. Myziane Maolida replaces Christophe Herelle.
- 78'Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 78'Foul by Jean Lucas (Lyon).
- 77'Attempt saved. Danilo (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 76'Rafael (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 76'Alexis Claude Maurice (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 76'Foul by Rafael (Lyon).
- 74'Attempt blocked. Kephren Thuram (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 73'Marcelo (Lyon) is shown the yellow card.
- 73'Kenny Tete (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 73'Alexis Claude Maurice (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 73'Foul by Kenny Tete (Lyon).
- 72'Substitution, Lyon. Karl Toko Ekambi replaces Moussa Dembele.
- 70'Attempt saved. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christophe Herelle with a cross.
- 69'Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Christophe Herelle.
- 69'Attempt blocked. Marçal (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré.
- 67'Substitution, Nice. Pierre Lees-Melou replaces Ignatius Ganago.
- 65'Kephren Thuram (Nice) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 65'Foul by Kephren Thuram (Nice).
- 65'Lucas Tousart (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 63'Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Christophe Herelle.
- 62'Attempt missed. Rayan Cherki (Lyon) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Moussa Dembele.
- 60'Attempt missed. Rafael (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marçal.
- 60'Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Dante.
- 60'Attempt blocked. Jean Lucas (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rayan Cherki.
- 59'Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Alexis Claude Maurice.
- 59'Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Danilo.
- 59'Attempt blocked. Marçal (Lyon) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean Lucas.
- 56'Dante (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 56'Foul by Moussa Dembele (Lyon).
- 53'Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Dante.
- 53'Attempt blocked. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 53'Ignatius Ganago (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 53'Foul by Marçal (Lyon).
- 51'Offside, Nice. Dante tries a through ball, but Kasper Dolberg is caught offside.
- 50'Foul by Kephren Thuram (Nice).
- 50'Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 48'Offside, Nice. Dante tries a through ball, but Ignatius Ganago is caught offside.
- 47'Attempt missed. Alexis Claude Maurice (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hichem Boudaoui.
- 46'Adam Ounas (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 46'Foul by Rafael (Lyon).
- 45'Substitution, Lyon. Marçal replaces Maxwel Cornet.
- 45'Second Half begins Nice 0, Lyon 1.
- 45+5'First Half ends, Nice 0, Lyon 1.
- 45+4'Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Stanley N'Soki.
- 45+4'Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Danilo.
- 45+3'Substitution, Nice. Kephren Thuram replaces Wylan Cyprien because of an injury.
- 43'Adam Ounas (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 43'Foul by Kenny Tete (Lyon).
- 42'Foul by Wylan Cyprien (Nice).
- 42'Rafael (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 39'Corner, Nice. Conceded by Rafael.
- 37'Corner, Nice. Conceded by Lucas Tousart.
- 37'Attempt blocked. Wylan Cyprien (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christophe Herelle.
- 34'Wylan Cyprien (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 34'Foul by Lucas Tousart (Lyon).
- 33'Attempt missed. Hichem Boudaoui (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
- 32'Christophe Herelle (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 32'Foul by Maxwel Cornet (Lyon).
- 30'Foul by Alexis Claude Maurice (Nice).
- 30'Rafael (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 30'Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Dante.
- 29'Lucas Tousart (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 29'Foul by Wylan Cyprien (Nice).
- 28'Foul by Alexis Claude Maurice (Nice).
- 28'Rafael (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 26'Attempt missed. Alexis Claude Maurice (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wylan Cyprien.
- 25'Corner, Nice. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
- 24'Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Walter Benítez.
- 24'Attempt saved. Rayan Cherki (Lyon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet.
- 21'Attempt missed. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
- 19'Attempt saved. Ignatius Ganago (Nice) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wylan Cyprien.
- 15'Goal! Nice 0, Lyon 1. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet with a cross.
- 14'Corner, Nice. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
- 14'Attempt blocked. Hichem Boudaoui (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wylan Cyprien.
- 12'Alexis Claude Maurice (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 12'Foul by Lucas Tousart (Lyon).
- 11'Attempt blocked. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Tousart.
- 10'Hichem Boudaoui (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Foul by Lucas Tousart (Lyon).
- 10'Attempt saved. Lucas Tousart (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet.
- 7'Attempt missed. Jean Lucas (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
- 7'Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Kasper Dolberg.
- 6'Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Stanley N'Soki.
- 4'Foul by Jean Lucas (Lyon).
- 4'Kasper Dolberg (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 3'Foul by Rafael (Lyon).
- 3'Adam Ounas (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 2'Foul by Lucas Tousart (Lyon).
- 2'Christophe Herelle (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 2'Foul by Kenny Tete (Lyon).
- 2'Adam Ounas (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.