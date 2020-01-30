Nice v Lyon

Coupe de France at Allianz Riviera
30-01-2020KO:19:55REF: F Schneider

Nice

Adam Ounas  89'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1

Lyon

Moussa Dembele  15'
Houssem Aouar  90+3' pen
  • FT
    Match ends, Nice 1, Lyon 2.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Nice 1, Lyon 2.
  • 90+4'
    Foul by Dante (Nice).
  • 90+4'
    Kenny Tete (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+3'
    PEN
    Goal! Nice 1, Lyon 2. Houssem Aouar (Lyon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
  • 90+1'
    Yellow Card
    Dante (Nice) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90'
    Penalty conceded by Dante (Nice) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 90'
    Penalty Lyon. Karl Toko Ekambi draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 89'
    Goal
    Goal! Nice 1, Lyon 1. Adam Ounas (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dante.
  • 88'
    Attempt saved. Kasper Dolberg (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Myziane Maolida.
  • 87'
    Danilo (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 87'
    Foul by Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon).
  • 85'
    Hand ball by Adam Ounas (Nice).
  • 85'
    Hand ball by Marçal (Lyon).
  • 85'
    Myziane Maolida (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 85'
    Foul by Lucas Tousart (Lyon).
  • 84'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Lyon. Houssem Aouar replaces Rayan Cherki.
  • 83'
    Marcelo (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 83'
    Foul by Adam Ounas (Nice).
  • 81'
    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Rafael.
  • 79'
    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Jean Lucas.
  • 79'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Nice. Myziane Maolida replaces Christophe Herelle.
  • 78'
    Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 78'
    Foul by Jean Lucas (Lyon).
  • 77'
    Attempt saved. Danilo (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 76'
    Yellow Card
    Rafael (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 76'
    Alexis Claude Maurice (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 76'
    Foul by Rafael (Lyon).
  • 74'
    Attempt blocked. Kephren Thuram (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 73'
    Yellow Card
    Marcelo (Lyon) is shown the yellow card.
  • 73'
    Yellow Card
    Kenny Tete (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 73'
    Alexis Claude Maurice (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 73'
    Foul by Kenny Tete (Lyon).
  • 72'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Lyon. Karl Toko Ekambi replaces Moussa Dembele.
  • 70'
    Attempt saved. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christophe Herelle with a cross.
  • 69'
    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Christophe Herelle.
  • 69'
    Attempt blocked. Marçal (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré.
  • 67'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Nice. Pierre Lees-Melou replaces Ignatius Ganago.
  • 65'
    Yellow Card
    Kephren Thuram (Nice) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 65'
    Foul by Kephren Thuram (Nice).
  • 65'
    Lucas Tousart (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 63'
    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Christophe Herelle.
  • 62'
    Attempt missed. Rayan Cherki (Lyon) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Moussa Dembele.
  • 60'
    Attempt missed. Rafael (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marçal.
  • 60'
    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Dante.
  • 60'
    Attempt blocked. Jean Lucas (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rayan Cherki.
  • 59'
    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Alexis Claude Maurice.
  • 59'
    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Danilo.
  • 59'
    Attempt blocked. Marçal (Lyon) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean Lucas.
  • 56'
    Dante (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 56'
    Foul by Moussa Dembele (Lyon).
  • 53'
    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Dante.
  • 53'
    Attempt blocked. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 53'
    Ignatius Ganago (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 53'
    Foul by Marçal (Lyon).
  • 51'
    Offside, Nice. Dante tries a through ball, but Kasper Dolberg is caught offside.
  • 50'
    Foul by Kephren Thuram (Nice).
  • 50'
    Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 48'
    Offside, Nice. Dante tries a through ball, but Ignatius Ganago is caught offside.
  • 47'
    Attempt missed. Alexis Claude Maurice (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hichem Boudaoui.
  • 46'
    Adam Ounas (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 46'
    Foul by Rafael (Lyon).
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Lyon. Marçal replaces Maxwel Cornet.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Nice 0, Lyon 1.
  • 45+5'
    HT
    First Half ends, Nice 0, Lyon 1.
  • 45+4'
    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Stanley N'Soki.
  • 45+4'
    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Danilo.
  • 45+3'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Nice. Kephren Thuram replaces Wylan Cyprien because of an injury.
  • 43'
    Adam Ounas (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 43'
    Foul by Kenny Tete (Lyon).
  • 42'
    Foul by Wylan Cyprien (Nice).
  • 42'
    Rafael (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 39'
    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Rafael.
  • 37'
    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Lucas Tousart.
  • 37'
    Attempt blocked. Wylan Cyprien (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christophe Herelle.
  • 34'
    Wylan Cyprien (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 34'
    Foul by Lucas Tousart (Lyon).
  • 33'
    Attempt missed. Hichem Boudaoui (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
  • 32'
    Christophe Herelle (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 32'
    Foul by Maxwel Cornet (Lyon).
  • 30'
    Foul by Alexis Claude Maurice (Nice).
  • 30'
    Rafael (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 30'
    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Dante.
  • 29'
    Lucas Tousart (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 29'
    Foul by Wylan Cyprien (Nice).
  • 28'
    Foul by Alexis Claude Maurice (Nice).
  • 28'
    Rafael (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 26'
    Attempt missed. Alexis Claude Maurice (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wylan Cyprien.
  • 25'
    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
  • 24'
    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Walter Benítez.
  • 24'
    Attempt saved. Rayan Cherki (Lyon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet.
  • 21'
    Attempt missed. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
  • 19'
    Attempt saved. Ignatius Ganago (Nice) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wylan Cyprien.
  • 15'
    Goal
    Goal! Nice 0, Lyon 1. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet with a cross.
  • 14'
    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
  • 14'
    Attempt blocked. Hichem Boudaoui (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wylan Cyprien.
  • 12'
    Alexis Claude Maurice (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 12'
    Foul by Lucas Tousart (Lyon).
  • 11'
    Attempt blocked. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Tousart.
  • 10'
    Hichem Boudaoui (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Foul by Lucas Tousart (Lyon).
  • 10'
    Attempt saved. Lucas Tousart (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet.
  • 7'
    Attempt missed. Jean Lucas (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
  • 7'
    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Kasper Dolberg.
  • 6'
    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Stanley N'Soki.
  • 4'
    Foul by Jean Lucas (Lyon).
  • 4'
    Kasper Dolberg (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 3'
    Foul by Rafael (Lyon).
  • 3'
    Adam Ounas (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 2'
    Foul by Lucas Tousart (Lyon).
  • 2'
    Christophe Herelle (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 2'
    Foul by Kenny Tete (Lyon).
  • 2'
    Adam Ounas (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.