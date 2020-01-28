Angers v Rennes

Angers v RennesCoupe de France at Stade Raymond-Kopa
28-01-2020KO:17:30REF: T Leonard
Angers
Sada Thioub 52', 85'
Stéphane Bahoken 89' pen
Romain Thomas 105+1'
4 - 5
AET
HT: 0-2
FT: 3-3
Rennes
James Edward Lea Siliki 37'
M'Baye Niang 42', 61' pen
Yann Gboho 101'
Jeremy Gelin 110'
- Match ends, Angers 4, Rennes 5.
- 120+2'Second Half Extra Time ends, Angers 4, Rennes 5.
- 110'Goal! Angers 4, Rennes 5. Jeremy Gelin (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.
- 105'Second Half Extra Time begins Angers 4, Rennes 4.
- 105+2'First Half Extra Time ends, Angers 4, Rennes 4.
- 105+1'Goal! Angers 4, Rennes 4. Romain Thomas (Angers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdoulaye Bamba.
- 101'Goal! Angers 3, Rennes 4. Yann Gboho (Rennes) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Romain Del Castillo.
- 100'Sada Thioub (Angers) is shown the yellow card.
- 96'Substitution, Angers. Théo Pellenard replaces Vincent Manceau.
- 95'Substitution, Rennes. Adrien Hunou replaces M'Baye Niang.
- 90'First Half Extra Time begins Angers 3, Rennes 3.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Angers 3, Rennes 3.
- 89'Goal! Angers 3, Rennes 3. Stéphane Bahoken (Angers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
- 88'Joris Gnagnon (Rennes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 85'Goal! Angers 2, Rennes 3. Sada Thioub (Angers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stéphane Bahoken.
- 81'Substitution, Rennes. Joris Gnagnon replaces Clément Grenier because of an injury.
- 74'Substitution, Rennes. Eduardo Camavinga replaces Benjamin Bourigeaud.
- 73'Substitution, Angers. Pierrick Capelle replaces Angelo Fulgini.
- 72'Clément Grenier (Rennes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 66'Romain Del Castillo (Rennes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 61'Goal! Angers 1, Rennes 3. M'Baye Niang (Rennes) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
- 60'Angelo Fulgini (Angers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 58'Substitution, Rennes. Clément Grenier replaces James Lea Siliki.
- 52'Goal! Angers 1, Rennes 2. Sada Thioub (Angers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
- 45'Substitution, Angers. Sada Thioub replaces Casimir Ninga.
- 45'Substitution, Angers. Thomas Mangani replaces Antonin Bobichon.
- 45'Second Half begins Angers 0, Rennes 2.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Angers 0, Rennes 2.
- 42'Goal! Angers 0, Rennes 2. M'Baye Niang (Rennes) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Yann Gboho.
- 39'Damien Da Silva (Rennes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 37'Goal! Angers 0, Rennes 1. James Lea Siliki (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
- 37'Danijel Petkovic (Angers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 32'Faitout Maouassa (Rennes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.