Angers v Rennes

Coupe de France at Stade Raymond-Kopa
28-01-2020KO:17:30REF: T Leonard

Angers

Sada Thioub  52',  85'
Stéphane Bahoken  89' pen
Romain Thomas  105+1'
4 - 5
AET
HT: 0-2
FT: 3-3

Rennes

James Edward Lea Siliki  37'
M'Baye Niang  42',  61' pen
Yann Gboho  101'
Jeremy Gelin  110'
  • FT
    Match ends, Angers 4, Rennes 5.
  • 120+2'
    Second Half Extra Time ends, Angers 4, Rennes 5.
  • 110'
    Goal
    Goal! Angers 4, Rennes 5. Jeremy Gelin (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.
  • 105'
    Second Half Extra Time begins Angers 4, Rennes 4.
  • 105+2'
    First Half Extra Time ends, Angers 4, Rennes 4.
  • 105+1'
    Goal
    Goal! Angers 4, Rennes 4. Romain Thomas (Angers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdoulaye Bamba.
  • 101'
    Goal
    Goal! Angers 3, Rennes 4. Yann Gboho (Rennes) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Romain Del Castillo.
  • 100'
    Yellow Card
    Sada Thioub (Angers) is shown the yellow card.
  • 96'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Angers. Théo Pellenard replaces Vincent Manceau.
  • 95'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rennes. Adrien Hunou replaces M'Baye Niang.
  • 90'
    First Half Extra Time begins Angers 3, Rennes 3.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Angers 3, Rennes 3.
  • 89'
    PEN
    Goal! Angers 3, Rennes 3. Stéphane Bahoken (Angers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
  • 88'
    Yellow Card
    Joris Gnagnon (Rennes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 85'
    Goal
    Goal! Angers 2, Rennes 3. Sada Thioub (Angers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stéphane Bahoken.
  • 81'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rennes. Joris Gnagnon replaces Clément Grenier because of an injury.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rennes. Eduardo Camavinga replaces Benjamin Bourigeaud.
  • 73'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Angers. Pierrick Capelle replaces Angelo Fulgini.
  • 72'
    Yellow Card
    Clément Grenier (Rennes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 66'
    Yellow Card
    Romain Del Castillo (Rennes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 61'
    PEN
    Goal! Angers 1, Rennes 3. M'Baye Niang (Rennes) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
  • 60'
    Yellow Card
    Angelo Fulgini (Angers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 58'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rennes. Clément Grenier replaces James Lea Siliki.
  • 52'
    Goal
    Goal! Angers 1, Rennes 2. Sada Thioub (Angers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Angers. Sada Thioub replaces Casimir Ninga.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Angers. Thomas Mangani replaces Antonin Bobichon.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Angers 0, Rennes 2.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Angers 0, Rennes 2.
  • 42'
    Goal
    Goal! Angers 0, Rennes 2. M'Baye Niang (Rennes) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Yann Gboho.
  • 39'
    Yellow Card
    Damien Da Silva (Rennes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 37'
    Goal
    Goal! Angers 0, Rennes 1. James Lea Siliki (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
  • 37'
    Yellow Card
    Danijel Petkovic (Angers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 32'
    Yellow Card
    Faitout Maouassa (Rennes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.