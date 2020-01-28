Falkirk v Arbroath

Scottish FA Cup at Falkirk Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 2,704REF: E Anderson

Falkirk

Declan McManus  47'
Conor Sammon  66'
2 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0

Arbroath

  • FT
    Match ends, Falkirk 2, Arbroath 0.
  • 90+3'
    Second Half ends, Falkirk 2, Arbroath 0.
  • 90+3'
    Attempt saved. Logan Chalmers (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
  • 90'
    Declan McManus (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90'
    Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).
  • 89'
    Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
  • 87'
    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
  • 87'
    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Derek Gaston.
  • 86'
    Attempt saved. Michael Doyle (Falkirk) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
  • 85'
    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Derek Gaston.
  • 85'
    Attempt saved. Josh Todd (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 84'
    Declan McManus (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 84'
    Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
  • 83'
    Foul by Declan McManus (Falkirk).
  • 83'
    Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 83'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Falkirk. Raffaele De Vita replaces Aidan Connolly.
  • 82'
    Attempt missed. Omar Kader (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
  • 80'
    Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk).
  • 80'
    Jason Thomson (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 79'
    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Derek Gaston.
  • 79'
    Attempt saved. Josh Todd (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 77'
    Yellow Card
    Michael Doyle (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 77'
    Foul by Michael Doyle (Falkirk).
  • 77'
    Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 75'
    Foul by Michael Doyle (Falkirk).
  • 75'
    Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Falkirk. Josh Todd replaces Charlie Telfer.
  • 72'
    Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).
  • 72'
    Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 72'
    Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 72'
    Foul by Gary Miller (Falkirk).
  • 70'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Arbroath. Logan Chalmers replaces Michael McKenna.
  • 70'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Falkirk. David McMillan replaces Conor Sammon.
  • 70'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Arbroath. Omar Kader replaces Bobby Linn.
  • 66'
    Goal
    Goal! Falkirk 2, Arbroath 0. Conor Sammon (Falkirk) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Declan McManus.
  • 65'
    Foul by Scott Stewart (Arbroath).
  • 65'
    Paul Dixon (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 63'
    Attempt blocked. Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 61'
    Yellow Card
    Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
  • 61'
    Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
  • 61'
    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Paul Dixon.
  • 61'
    Attempt blocked. Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 60'
    Attempt blocked. Charlie Telfer (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 59'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Arbroath. David Gold replaces Miko Virtanen because of an injury.
  • 59'
    Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 59'
    Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
  • 58'
    Sub On
    Miko Virtanen went off injured after Arbroath had used all subs.
  • 57'
    Paul Dixon (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 57'
    Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).
  • 55'
    Attempt missed. Paul Dixon (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
  • 54'
    Conor Sammon (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
  • 51'
    Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 51'
    Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).
  • 50'
    Foul by Declan McManus (Falkirk).
  • 50'
    Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 47'
    Goal
    Goal! Falkirk 1, Arbroath 0. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.
  • 47'
    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Bobby Linn.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Falkirk 0, Arbroath 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Falkirk 0, Arbroath 0.
  • 45'
    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Michael McKenna.
  • 44'
    Attempt blocked. Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 42'
    Foul by Conor Sammon (Falkirk).
  • 42'
    Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 41'
    Attempt saved. Conor Sammon (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 37'
    Attempt missed. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 35'
    Jason Thomson (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 35'
    Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk).
  • 34'
    Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
  • 34'
    Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 34'
    Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
  • 34'
    Robbie Mutch (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 33'
    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Paul Dixon.
  • 30'
    Jason Thomson (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 30'
    Foul by Declan McManus (Falkirk).
  • 29'
    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Paul Dixon.
  • 28'
    Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
  • 28'
    Charlie Telfer (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 26'
    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Aidan Connolly.
  • 25'
    Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 25'
    Foul by Declan McManus (Falkirk).
  • 15'
    Miko Virtanen (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 15'
    Foul by Conor Sammon (Falkirk).
  • 11'
    Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).
  • 11'
    Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 9'
    Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).
  • 9'
    Charlie Telfer (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 7'
    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Gary Miller.
  • 7'
    Attempt blocked. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 4'
    Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).
  • 4'
    Scott Stewart (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.