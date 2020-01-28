Falkirk v Arbroath

Falkirk v ArbroathScottish FA Cup at Falkirk Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 2,704REF: E Anderson
Falkirk
Declan McManus 47'
Conor Sammon 66'
2 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
Arbroath
- Match ends, Falkirk 2, Arbroath 0.
- 90+3'Second Half ends, Falkirk 2, Arbroath 0.
- 90+3'Attempt saved. Logan Chalmers (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
- 90'Declan McManus (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90'Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).
- 89'Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
- 87'Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
- 87'Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Derek Gaston.
- 86'Attempt saved. Michael Doyle (Falkirk) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
- 85'Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Derek Gaston.
- 85'Attempt saved. Josh Todd (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 84'Declan McManus (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 84'Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
- 83'Foul by Declan McManus (Falkirk).
- 83'Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 83'Substitution, Falkirk. Raffaele De Vita replaces Aidan Connolly.
- 82'Attempt missed. Omar Kader (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
- 80'Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk).
- 80'Jason Thomson (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 79'Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Derek Gaston.
- 79'Attempt saved. Josh Todd (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 77'Michael Doyle (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 77'Foul by Michael Doyle (Falkirk).
- 77'Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 75'Foul by Michael Doyle (Falkirk).
- 75'Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 74'Substitution, Falkirk. Josh Todd replaces Charlie Telfer.
- 72'Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).
- 72'Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 72'Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 72'Foul by Gary Miller (Falkirk).
- 70'Substitution, Arbroath. Logan Chalmers replaces Michael McKenna.
- 70'Substitution, Falkirk. David McMillan replaces Conor Sammon.
- 70'Substitution, Arbroath. Omar Kader replaces Bobby Linn.
- 66'Goal! Falkirk 2, Arbroath 0. Conor Sammon (Falkirk) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Declan McManus.
- 65'Foul by Scott Stewart (Arbroath).
- 65'Paul Dixon (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 63'Attempt blocked. Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 61'Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
- 61'Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
- 61'Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Paul Dixon.
- 61'Attempt blocked. Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 60'Attempt blocked. Charlie Telfer (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 59'Substitution, Arbroath. David Gold replaces Miko Virtanen because of an injury.
- 59'Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 59'Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
- 58'Miko Virtanen went off injured after Arbroath had used all subs.
- 57'Paul Dixon (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 57'Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).
- 55'Attempt missed. Paul Dixon (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
- 54'Conor Sammon (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
- 51'Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 51'Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).
- 50'Foul by Declan McManus (Falkirk).
- 50'Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 47'Goal! Falkirk 1, Arbroath 0. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.
- 47'Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Bobby Linn.
- 45'Second Half begins Falkirk 0, Arbroath 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Falkirk 0, Arbroath 0.
- 45'Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Michael McKenna.
- 44'Attempt blocked. Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 42'Foul by Conor Sammon (Falkirk).
- 42'Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 41'Attempt saved. Conor Sammon (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 37'Attempt missed. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 35'Jason Thomson (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 35'Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk).
- 34'Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
- 34'Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 34'Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
- 34'Robbie Mutch (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 33'Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Paul Dixon.
- 30'Jason Thomson (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 30'Foul by Declan McManus (Falkirk).
- 29'Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Paul Dixon.
- 28'Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
- 28'Charlie Telfer (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 26'Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Aidan Connolly.
- 25'Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 25'Foul by Declan McManus (Falkirk).
- 15'Miko Virtanen (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 15'Foul by Conor Sammon (Falkirk).
- 11'Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).
- 11'Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 9'Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).
- 9'Charlie Telfer (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 7'Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Gary Miller.
- 7'Attempt blocked. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 4'Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).
- 4'Scott Stewart (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.