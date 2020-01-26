Manchester City v Fulham

English FA Cup at Etihad Stadium
26-01-2020KO:13:00ATT: 39,223REF: K Friend

Manchester City

Ilkay Gündogan  8' pen
Bernardo Silva  19'
Gabriel Jesus  72',  75'
4 - 0
FT
HT: 2-0

Fulham

Tim Ream s/o 6'
  • FT
    Match ends, Manchester City 4, Fulham 0.
  • 90+3'
    Second Half ends, Manchester City 4, Fulham 0.
  • 90+1'
    Yellow Card
    Joe Bryan (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90'
    João Cancelo (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90'
    Foul by Joe Bryan (Fulham).
  • 90'
    Attempt blocked. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 89'
    Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 89'
    Foul by Stefan Johansen (Fulham).
  • 87'
    Attempt missed. João Cancelo (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.
  • 83'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Fulham. Sylvester Jasper replaces Terence Kongolo because of an injury.
  • 82'
    Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Phil Foden.
  • 80'
    Foul by Angeliño (Manchester City).
  • 80'
    Denis Odoi (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 78'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Fulham. Denis Odoi replaces Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
  • 77'
    Offside, Manchester City. Rodrigo tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
  • 75'
    Goal
    Goal! Manchester City 4, Fulham 0. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
  • 75'
    Attempt saved. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by David Silva.
  • 75'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Manchester City. Rodrigo replaces Ilkay Gündogan.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Manchester City. John Stones replaces Nicolás Otamendi.
  • 73'
    VAR Decision: Goal Manchester City - Manchester City 3-0 Fulham (Gabriel Jesus).
  • 72'
    Goal
    Goal! Manchester City 3, Fulham 0. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
  • 67'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Fulham. Tom Cairney replaces Ivan Cavaleiro.
  • 66'
    Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Silva with a cross following a corner.
  • 65'
    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joe Bryan.
  • 63'
    Foul by Angeliño (Manchester City).
  • 63'
    Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 62'
    Attempt missed. Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a cross following a corner.
  • 61'
    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Terence Kongolo.
  • 59'
    Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by David Silva.
  • 59'
    Offside, Manchester City. David Silva tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
  • 57'
    Offside, Manchester City. João Cancelo tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
  • 53'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Manchester City. Raheem Sterling replaces Riyad Mahrez.
  • 52'
    Foul by David Silva (Manchester City).
  • 52'
    Stefan Johansen (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 50'
    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
  • 50'
    Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
  • 47'
    Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City).
  • 47'
    Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 47'
    Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).
  • 47'
    Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 47'
    Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by David Silva.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Manchester City 2, Fulham 0.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Manchester City 2, Fulham 0.
  • 45+1'
    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Michael Hector.
  • 43'
    Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).
  • 43'
    Josh Onomah (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 39'
    Offside, Manchester City. David Silva tries a through ball, but Angeliño is caught offside.
  • 35'
    Foul by Joe Bryan (Fulham).
  • 35'
    Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 34'
    Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
  • 33'
    David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 33'
    Foul by Stefan Johansen (Fulham).
  • 31'
    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Steven Sessegnon.
  • 31'
    Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Silva.
  • 29'
    Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 28'
    Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 28'
    Foul by Stefan Johansen (Fulham).
  • 25'
    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Michael Hector.
  • 24'
    Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Angeliño.
  • 22'
    Attempt saved. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cyrus Christie.
  • 19'
    Goal
    Goal! Manchester City 2, Fulham 0. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Phil Foden.
  • 17'
    Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez following a fast break.
  • 13'
    Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
  • 10'
    Attempt missed. Angeliño (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by David Silva.
  • 8'
    PEN
    Goal! Manchester City 1, Fulham 0. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
  • 6'
    Red Card
    Tim Ream (Fulham) is shown the red card.
  • 6'
    Penalty conceded by Tim Ream (Fulham) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 6'
    Penalty Manchester City. Gabriel Jesus draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 5'
    Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 5'
    Foul by Tim Ream (Fulham).
  • 5'
    David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 5'
    Foul by Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.