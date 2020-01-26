Manchester City v Fulham

Manchester City v FulhamEnglish FA Cup at Etihad Stadium
26-01-2020KO:13:00ATT: 39,223REF: K Friend
Manchester City
Ilkay Gündogan 8' pen
Bernardo Silva 19'
Gabriel Jesus 72', 75'
4 - 0
FT
HT: 2-0
Fulham
Tim Ream s/o 6'
- Match ends, Manchester City 4, Fulham 0.
- 90+3'Second Half ends, Manchester City 4, Fulham 0.
- 90+1'Joe Bryan (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90'João Cancelo (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90'Foul by Joe Bryan (Fulham).
- 90'Attempt blocked. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 89'Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 89'Foul by Stefan Johansen (Fulham).
- 87'Attempt missed. João Cancelo (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.
- 83'Substitution, Fulham. Sylvester Jasper replaces Terence Kongolo because of an injury.
- 82'Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Phil Foden.
- 80'Foul by Angeliño (Manchester City).
- 80'Denis Odoi (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 78'Substitution, Fulham. Denis Odoi replaces Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
- 77'Offside, Manchester City. Rodrigo tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
- 75'Goal! Manchester City 4, Fulham 0. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
- 75'Attempt saved. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by David Silva.
- 75'Substitution, Manchester City. Rodrigo replaces Ilkay Gündogan.
- 74'Substitution, Manchester City. John Stones replaces Nicolás Otamendi.
- 73'VAR Decision: Goal Manchester City - Manchester City 3-0 Fulham (Gabriel Jesus).
- 72'Goal! Manchester City 3, Fulham 0. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
- 67'Substitution, Fulham. Tom Cairney replaces Ivan Cavaleiro.
- 66'Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Silva with a cross following a corner.
- 65'Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joe Bryan.
- 63'Foul by Angeliño (Manchester City).
- 63'Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 62'Attempt missed. Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a cross following a corner.
- 61'Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Terence Kongolo.
- 59'Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by David Silva.
- 59'Offside, Manchester City. David Silva tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
- 57'Offside, Manchester City. João Cancelo tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
- 53'Substitution, Manchester City. Raheem Sterling replaces Riyad Mahrez.
- 52'Foul by David Silva (Manchester City).
- 52'Stefan Johansen (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 50'Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
- 50'Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
- 47'Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City).
- 47'Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 47'Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).
- 47'Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 47'Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by David Silva.
- 45'Second Half begins Manchester City 2, Fulham 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Manchester City 2, Fulham 0.
- 45+1'Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Michael Hector.
- 43'Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).
- 43'Josh Onomah (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 39'Offside, Manchester City. David Silva tries a through ball, but Angeliño is caught offside.
- 35'Foul by Joe Bryan (Fulham).
- 35'Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 34'Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
- 33'David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 33'Foul by Stefan Johansen (Fulham).
- 31'Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Steven Sessegnon.
- 31'Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Silva.
- 29'Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 28'Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 28'Foul by Stefan Johansen (Fulham).
- 25'Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Michael Hector.
- 24'Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Angeliño.
- 22'Attempt saved. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cyrus Christie.
- 19'Goal! Manchester City 2, Fulham 0. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Phil Foden.
- 17'Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez following a fast break.
- 13'Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
- 10'Attempt missed. Angeliño (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by David Silva.
- 8'Goal! Manchester City 1, Fulham 0. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
- 6'Tim Ream (Fulham) is shown the red card.
- 6'Penalty conceded by Tim Ream (Fulham) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 6'Penalty Manchester City. Gabriel Jesus draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 5'Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 5'Foul by Tim Ream (Fulham).
- 5'David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 5'Foul by Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.