Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool

English FA Cup at Montgomery Waters Meadow
26-01-2020KO:17:00REF: S Hooper

Shrewsbury Town

Jason Cummings  65' pen,  75'
2 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1

Liverpool

Curtis Jones  15'
Donald Love  46' og
  • FT
    Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 2, Liverpool 2.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 2, Liverpool 2.
  • 90+4'
    Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 90+4'
    Attempt missed. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
  • 90+4'
    Attempt missed. Jason Cummings (Shrewsbury Town) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
  • 90+3'
    Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Adrián.
  • 90+1'
    Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Roberto Firmino with a cross.
  • 89'
    Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
  • 89'
    Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabinho.
  • 87'
    Offside, Shrewsbury Town. Daniel Udoh tries a through ball, but David Edwards is caught offside.
  • 85'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Liverpool. Roberto Firmino replaces Takumi Minamino.
  • 85'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Daniel Udoh replaces Shaun Whalley.
  • 83'
    Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Neco Williams.
  • 83'
    Offside, Shrewsbury Town. David Edwards tries a through ball, but Shaun Whalley is caught offside.
  • 82'
    Offside, Liverpool. Pedro Chirivella tries a through ball, but Divock Origi is caught offside.
  • 79'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Liverpool. Mohamed Salah replaces Joel Matip.
  • 79'
    Foul by Joel Matip (Liverpool).
  • 79'
    Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 77'
    Attempt missed. Divock Origi (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Takumi Minamino.
  • 77'
    Yasser Larouci (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 77'
    Foul by Donald Love (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 75'
    Goal
    Goal! Shrewsbury Town 2, Liverpool 2. Jason Cummings (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shaun Whalley with a headed pass.
  • 75'
    Attempt saved. Divock Origi (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Curtis Jones.
  • 74'
    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by David Edwards.
  • 74'
    Attempt blocked. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 73'
    Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 73'
    Foul by Sean Goss (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 72'
    Foul by Curtis Jones (Liverpool).
  • 72'
    Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Liverpool. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Harvey Elliott.
  • 67'
    Hand ball by Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 66'
    Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 66'
    Foul by David Edwards (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 65'
    PEN
    Goal! Shrewsbury Town 1, Liverpool 2. Jason Cummings (Shrewsbury Town) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
  • 64'
    Yellow Card
    Yasser Larouci (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 64'
    Penalty conceded by Yasser Larouci (Liverpool) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 64'
    Penalty Shrewsbury Town. Josh Laurent draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 62'
    Attempt missed. David Edwards (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Donald Love with a cross.
  • 62'
    Offside, Shrewsbury Town. Sean Goss tries a through ball, but Jason Cummings is caught offside.
  • 62'
    David Edwards (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 62'
    Foul by Takumi Minamino (Liverpool).
  • 61'
    Attempt missed. Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 60'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Jason Cummings replaces Callum Lang.
  • 59'
    Attempt missed. Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
  • 58'
    Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Adrián.
  • 58'
    Attempt saved. Callum Lang (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Golbourne.
  • 58'
    Foul by Yasser Larouci (Liverpool).
  • 58'
    Donald Love (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 56'
    Foul by David Edwards (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 56'
    Neco Williams (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Foul by Harvey Elliott (Liverpool).
  • 54'
    Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 52'
    Attempt missed. Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sean Goss.
  • 51'
    Offside, Shrewsbury Town. Sean Goss tries a through ball, but Callum Lang is caught offside.
  • 49'
    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by David Edwards.
  • 46'
    Goal
    Own Goal by Donald Love, Shrewsbury Town. Shrewsbury Town 0, Liverpool 2.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Shrewsbury Town 0, Liverpool 1.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 0, Liverpool 1.
  • 45+2'
    Attempt saved. Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Goss.
  • 45+1'
    Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Fabinho.
  • 45'
    Attempt missed. Joel Matip (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Harvey Elliott with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 44'
    Divock Origi (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 44'
    Foul by Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 44'
    Yasser Larouci (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 44'
    Foul by Callum Lang (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 43'
    Neco Williams (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 43'
    Foul by Scott Golbourne (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 42'
    Offside, Shrewsbury Town. Josh Laurent tries a through ball, but Callum Lang is caught offside.
  • 40'
    Attempt missed. Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Callum Lang.
  • 39'
    Attempt missed. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
  • 30'
    Foul by Dejan Lovren (Liverpool).
  • 30'
    Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 29'
    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Aaron Pierre.
  • 26'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. David Edwards replaces Oliver Norburn because of an injury.
  • 26'
    Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 26'
    Foul by Sean Goss (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 24'
    Foul by Pedro Chirivella (Liverpool).
  • 24'
    Oliver Norburn (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 24'
    Attempt saved. Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oliver Norburn with a through ball.
  • 22'
    Foul by Takumi Minamino (Liverpool).
  • 22'
    Sean Goss (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 20'
    Attempt missed. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 20'
    Attempt blocked. Pedro Chirivella (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 19'
    Offside, Shrewsbury Town. Scott Golbourne tries a through ball, but Callum Lang is caught offside.
  • 18'
    Foul by Neco Williams (Liverpool).
  • 18'
    Callum Lang (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 15'
    Goal
    Goal! Shrewsbury Town 0, Liverpool 1. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pedro Chirivella with a through ball.
  • 8'
    Attempt missed. Divock Origi (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 7'
    Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 7'
    Foul by Oliver Norburn (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 3'
    Offside, Shrewsbury Town. Ethan Ebanks-Landell tries a through ball, but Donald Love is caught offside.
  • 1'
    Offside, Shrewsbury Town. Scott Golbourne tries a through ball, but Shaun Whalley is caught offside.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.