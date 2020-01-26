Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool

Shrewsbury Town v LiverpoolEnglish FA Cup at Montgomery Waters Meadow
26-01-2020KO:17:00REF: S Hooper
Shrewsbury Town
Jason Cummings 65' pen, 75'
2 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1
Liverpool
Curtis Jones 15'
Donald Love 46' og
- Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 2, Liverpool 2.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 2, Liverpool 2.
- 90+4'Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 90+4'Attempt missed. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
- 90+4'Attempt missed. Jason Cummings (Shrewsbury Town) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
- 90+3'Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Adrián.
- 90+1'Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Roberto Firmino with a cross.
- 89'Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
- 89'Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabinho.
- 87'Offside, Shrewsbury Town. Daniel Udoh tries a through ball, but David Edwards is caught offside.
- 85'Substitution, Liverpool. Roberto Firmino replaces Takumi Minamino.
- 85'Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Daniel Udoh replaces Shaun Whalley.
- 83'Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Neco Williams.
- 83'Offside, Shrewsbury Town. David Edwards tries a through ball, but Shaun Whalley is caught offside.
- 82'Offside, Liverpool. Pedro Chirivella tries a through ball, but Divock Origi is caught offside.
- 79'Substitution, Liverpool. Mohamed Salah replaces Joel Matip.
- 79'Foul by Joel Matip (Liverpool).
- 79'Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 77'Attempt missed. Divock Origi (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Takumi Minamino.
- 77'Yasser Larouci (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 77'Foul by Donald Love (Shrewsbury Town).
- 75'Goal! Shrewsbury Town 2, Liverpool 2. Jason Cummings (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shaun Whalley with a headed pass.
- 75'Attempt saved. Divock Origi (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Curtis Jones.
- 74'Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by David Edwards.
- 74'Attempt blocked. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 73'Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 73'Foul by Sean Goss (Shrewsbury Town).
- 72'Foul by Curtis Jones (Liverpool).
- 72'Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 71'Substitution, Liverpool. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Harvey Elliott.
- 67'Hand ball by Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town).
- 66'Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 66'Foul by David Edwards (Shrewsbury Town).
- 65'Goal! Shrewsbury Town 1, Liverpool 2. Jason Cummings (Shrewsbury Town) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
- 64'Yasser Larouci (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 64'Penalty conceded by Yasser Larouci (Liverpool) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 64'Penalty Shrewsbury Town. Josh Laurent draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 62'Attempt missed. David Edwards (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Donald Love with a cross.
- 62'Offside, Shrewsbury Town. Sean Goss tries a through ball, but Jason Cummings is caught offside.
- 62'David Edwards (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 62'Foul by Takumi Minamino (Liverpool).
- 61'Attempt missed. Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 60'Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Jason Cummings replaces Callum Lang.
- 59'Attempt missed. Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
- 58'Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Adrián.
- 58'Attempt saved. Callum Lang (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Golbourne.
- 58'Foul by Yasser Larouci (Liverpool).
- 58'Donald Love (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 56'Foul by David Edwards (Shrewsbury Town).
- 56'Neco Williams (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Foul by Harvey Elliott (Liverpool).
- 54'Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 52'Attempt missed. Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sean Goss.
- 51'Offside, Shrewsbury Town. Sean Goss tries a through ball, but Callum Lang is caught offside.
- 49'Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by David Edwards.
- 46'Own Goal by Donald Love, Shrewsbury Town. Shrewsbury Town 0, Liverpool 2.
- 45'Second Half begins Shrewsbury Town 0, Liverpool 1.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 0, Liverpool 1.
- 45+2'Attempt saved. Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Goss.
- 45+1'Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Fabinho.
- 45'Attempt missed. Joel Matip (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Harvey Elliott with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 44'Divock Origi (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 44'Foul by Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury Town).
- 44'Yasser Larouci (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 44'Foul by Callum Lang (Shrewsbury Town).
- 43'Neco Williams (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 43'Foul by Scott Golbourne (Shrewsbury Town).
- 42'Offside, Shrewsbury Town. Josh Laurent tries a through ball, but Callum Lang is caught offside.
- 40'Attempt missed. Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Callum Lang.
- 39'Attempt missed. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
- 30'Foul by Dejan Lovren (Liverpool).
- 30'Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 29'Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Aaron Pierre.
- 26'Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. David Edwards replaces Oliver Norburn because of an injury.
- 26'Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 26'Foul by Sean Goss (Shrewsbury Town).
- 24'Foul by Pedro Chirivella (Liverpool).
- 24'Oliver Norburn (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 24'Attempt saved. Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oliver Norburn with a through ball.
- 22'Foul by Takumi Minamino (Liverpool).
- 22'Sean Goss (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 20'Attempt missed. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 20'Attempt blocked. Pedro Chirivella (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 19'Offside, Shrewsbury Town. Scott Golbourne tries a through ball, but Callum Lang is caught offside.
- 18'Foul by Neco Williams (Liverpool).
- 18'Callum Lang (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 15'Goal! Shrewsbury Town 0, Liverpool 1. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pedro Chirivella with a through ball.
- 8'Attempt missed. Divock Origi (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 7'Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 7'Foul by Oliver Norburn (Shrewsbury Town).
- 3'Offside, Shrewsbury Town. Ethan Ebanks-Landell tries a through ball, but Donald Love is caught offside.
- 1'Offside, Shrewsbury Town. Scott Golbourne tries a through ball, but Shaun Whalley is caught offside.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.