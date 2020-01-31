Sporting Life
My Account
Log in / Register
Menu
Racing
Cheltenham
Fast Results
Football
Six Nations
Golf
Tennis
Darts
More
Greyhounds
Golf
Darts
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Sky Bet
ITV7
Insiders
My Account
Log in
Live Scores
Live Centre
Vidiprinter
More
Live Centre
Vidiprinter
Football Home
Sporting Life Home
Sydney FC v Brisbane Roar FC
Australian A-League at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
31-01-2020
KO:
08:30
REF:
C Beath
Sydney FC
Adam Le Fondre
57'
pen
1 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
Brisbane Roar FC
Scott Neville s/o 55'
Preview
Commentary
Stats
Teams
Form
Table
Report
Reaction
No match commentary available.