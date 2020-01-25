SPAL v Bologna

SPAL v BolognaItalian Serie A at Paolo Mazza
25-01-2020KO:14:00ATT: 12,622REF: M Fabbri
SPAL
Andrea Petagna 23' pen
1 - 3
FT
HT: 1-1
Bologna
Francesco Vicari 24' og
Musa Barrow 59'
Andrea Poli 63'
- Match ends, SPAL 1, Bologna 3.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, SPAL 1, Bologna 3.
- 90+3'Corner, SPAL. Conceded by Jerdy Schouten.
- 90+3'Attempt blocked. Bryan Dabo (SPAL) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Strefezza.
- 90+2'Attempt blocked. Kevin Bonifazi (SPAL) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 90+1'Attempt blocked. Andrea Petagna (SPAL) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Simone Missiroli.
- 90'Attempt missed. Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 89'Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 89'Arkadiusz Reca (SPAL) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 89'Foul by Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna).
- 88'Corner, SPAL. Conceded by Lukasz Skorupski.
- 88'Attempt saved. Andrea Petagna (SPAL) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Alberto Paloschi.
- 88'Attempt missed. Andreas Skov Olsen (Bologna) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Takehiro Tomiyasu.
- 87'Gabriel Strefezza (SPAL) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 87'Foul by Danilo (Bologna).
- 87'Attempt saved. Igor Julio (SPAL) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bryan Dabo.
- 86'Attempt blocked. Gabriel Strefezza (SPAL) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Simone Missiroli.
- 85'Attempt missed. Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
- 85'Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Gabriel Strefezza.
- 84'Attempt saved. Andreas Skov Olsen (Bologna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 84'Attempt saved. Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Musa Barrow.
- 83'Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Kevin Bonifazi.
- 83'Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Igor Julio.
- 82'Foul by Francesco Vicari (SPAL).
- 82'Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 81'Substitution, Bologna. Mattias Svanberg replaces Andrea Poli.
- 80'Substitution, SPAL. Sergio Floccari replaces Federico Di Francesco.
- 76'Attempt missed. Nehuén Paz (Bologna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
- 76'Attempt blocked. Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Skov Olsen with a cross.
- 76'Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Gabriel Strefezza.
- 75'Francesco Vicari (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 75'Foul by Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna).
- 74'Attempt blocked. Jerdy Schouten (Bologna) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 73'Substitution, SPAL. Alberto Paloschi replaces Mattia Valoti.
- 72'Andrea Petagna (SPAL) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 72'Foul by Nehuén Paz (Bologna).
- 72'Igor Julio (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 72'Foul by Andreas Skov Olsen (Bologna).
- 70'Substitution, Bologna. Andreas Skov Olsen replaces Riccardo Orsolini.
- 70'Bryan Dabo (SPAL) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 70'Foul by Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna).
- 69'Attempt missed. Gabriel Strefezza (SPAL) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a set piece situation.
- 68'Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 68'Arkadiusz Reca (SPAL) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 68'Foul by Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna).
- 67'Attempt saved. Federico Di Francesco (SPAL) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 66'Andrea Petagna (SPAL) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 66'Foul by Jerdy Schouten (Bologna).
- 66'Attempt blocked. Musa Barrow (Bologna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 66'Attempt blocked. Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Musa Barrow.
- 64'Corner, SPAL. Conceded by Musa Barrow.
- 64'Attempt blocked. Mattia Valoti (SPAL) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Simone Missiroli.
- 63'Goal! SPAL 1, Bologna 3. Andrea Poli (Bologna) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Roberto Soriano.
- 61'Mattia Valoti (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 61'Foul by Jerdy Schouten (Bologna).
- 59'Goal! SPAL 1, Bologna 2. Musa Barrow (Bologna) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
- 59'Offside, Bologna. Nehuén Paz tries a through ball, but Andrea Poli is caught offside.
- 58'Substitution, Bologna. Musa Barrow replaces Federico Santander.
- 58'Foul by Andrea Petagna (SPAL).
- 58'Ibrahima Mbaye (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Foul by Nehuén Paz (Bologna).
- 57'Andrea Petagna (SPAL) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 55'Hand ball by Roberto Soriano (Bologna).
- 55'Andrea Poli (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 55'Foul by Arkadiusz Reca (SPAL).
- 54'Corner, SPAL. Conceded by Jerdy Schouten.
- 54'Attempt blocked. Andrea Petagna (SPAL) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Dabo with a headed pass.
- 54'Foul by Nehuén Paz (Bologna).
- 54'Andrea Petagna (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Attempt missed. Nehuén Paz (Bologna) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Riccardo Orsolini with a cross following a corner.
- 53'Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Igor Julio.
- 52'Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 52'Foul by Igor Julio (SPAL).
- 51'Attempt blocked. Andrea Petagna (SPAL) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arkadiusz Reca.
- 49'Attempt blocked. Andrea Petagna (SPAL) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arkadiusz Reca.
- 47'Attempt missed. Gabriel Strefezza (SPAL) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mattia Valoti.
- 46'Foul by Roberto Soriano (Bologna).
- 46'Andrea Petagna (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 46'Danilo (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 46'Foul by Federico Di Francesco (SPAL).
- 45'Second Half begins SPAL 1, Bologna 1.
- 45'Substitution, SPAL. Kevin Bonifazi replaces Thiago Cionek.
- 45+4'First Half ends, SPAL 1, Bologna 1.
- 45'Federico Santander (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Foul by Francesco Vicari (SPAL).
- 44'Attempt blocked. Gabriel Strefezza (SPAL) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 43'Foul by Andrea Poli (Bologna).
- 43'Federico Di Francesco (SPAL) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 42'Offside, Bologna. Takehiro Tomiyasu tries a through ball, but Riccardo Orsolini is caught offside.
- 42'Ibrahima Mbaye (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 42'Foul by Gabriel Strefezza (SPAL).
- 41'Andrea Poli (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 41'Foul by Bryan Dabo (SPAL).
- 41'Attempt blocked. Arkadiusz Reca (SPAL) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrea Petagna.
- 37'Gabriel Strefezza (SPAL) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 36'Corner, SPAL. Conceded by Takehiro Tomiyasu.
- 35'Andrea Petagna (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 35'Nehuén Paz (Bologna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 35'Foul by Andrea Petagna (SPAL).
- 34'Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Mattia Valoti.
- 33'Attempt blocked. Andrea Poli (Bologna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo Palacio.
- 33'Attempt blocked. Roberto Soriano (Bologna) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Santander.
- 31'Attempt missed. Andrea Petagna (SPAL) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mattia Valoti.
- 30'Foul by Andrea Petagna (SPAL).
- 30'Danilo (Bologna) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 28'VAR Decision: No Penalty Bologna.
- 27'Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Etrit Berisha.
- 27'Federico Santander (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 27'Attempt saved. Federico Santander (Bologna) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 24'Own Goal by Francesco Vicari, SPAL. SPAL 1, Bologna 1.
- 24'Attempt missed. Roberto Soriano (Bologna) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jerdy Schouten.
- 23'Goal! SPAL 1, Bologna 0. Andrea Petagna (SPAL) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
- 22'Nehuén Paz (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 21'VAR Decision: Penalty SPAL.
- 20'Penalty SPAL. Federico Di Francesco draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 20'Penalty conceded by Nehuén Paz (Bologna) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 17'Attempt blocked. Andrea Petagna (SPAL) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Strefezza.
- 15'Francesco Vicari (SPAL).
- 15'Federico Santander (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 14'Federico Di Francesco (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 14'Foul by Jerdy Schouten (Bologna).
- 14'Mattia Valoti (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 13'Foul by Mattia Valoti (SPAL).
- 13'Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 12'Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Arkadiusz Reca.
- 12'Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Igor Julio.
- 11'Thiago Cionek (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 11'Foul by Thiago Cionek (SPAL).
- 11'Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Offside, SPAL. Arkadiusz Reca tries a through ball, but Andrea Petagna is caught offside.
- 9'Foul by Thiago Cionek (SPAL).
- 9'Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 8'Attempt missed. Simone Missiroli (SPAL) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 7'Attempt blocked. Andrea Petagna (SPAL) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Di Francesco.
- 3'Roberto Soriano (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 3'Foul by Igor Julio (SPAL).
- 1'Attempt missed. Federico Santander (Bologna) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Riccardo Orsolini with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 1'Federico Santander (Bologna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 1'Foul by Gabriel Strefezza (SPAL).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.