SPAL v Bologna

Italian Serie A at Paolo Mazza
25-01-2020KO:14:00ATT: 12,622REF: M Fabbri

SPAL

Andrea Petagna  23' pen
1 - 3
FT
HT: 1-1

Bologna

Francesco Vicari  24' og
Musa Barrow  59'
Andrea Poli  63'
  • FT
    Match ends, SPAL 1, Bologna 3.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, SPAL 1, Bologna 3.
  • 90+3'
    Corner, SPAL. Conceded by Jerdy Schouten.
  • 90+3'
    Attempt blocked. Bryan Dabo (SPAL) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Strefezza.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt blocked. Kevin Bonifazi (SPAL) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 90+1'
    Attempt blocked. Andrea Petagna (SPAL) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Simone Missiroli.
  • 90'
    Attempt missed. Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 89'
    Yellow Card
    Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 89'
    Arkadiusz Reca (SPAL) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 89'
    Foul by Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna).
  • 88'
    Corner, SPAL. Conceded by Lukasz Skorupski.
  • 88'
    Attempt saved. Andrea Petagna (SPAL) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Alberto Paloschi.
  • 88'
    Attempt missed. Andreas Skov Olsen (Bologna) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Takehiro Tomiyasu.
  • 87'
    Gabriel Strefezza (SPAL) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 87'
    Foul by Danilo (Bologna).
  • 87'
    Attempt saved. Igor Julio (SPAL) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bryan Dabo.
  • 86'
    Attempt blocked. Gabriel Strefezza (SPAL) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Simone Missiroli.
  • 85'
    Attempt missed. Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
  • 85'
    Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Gabriel Strefezza.
  • 84'
    Attempt saved. Andreas Skov Olsen (Bologna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 84'
    Attempt saved. Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Musa Barrow.
  • 83'
    Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Kevin Bonifazi.
  • 83'
    Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Igor Julio.
  • 82'
    Foul by Francesco Vicari (SPAL).
  • 82'
    Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 81'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Bologna. Mattias Svanberg replaces Andrea Poli.
  • 80'
    Sub On
    Substitution, SPAL. Sergio Floccari replaces Federico Di Francesco.
  • 76'
    Attempt missed. Nehuén Paz (Bologna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
  • 76'
    Attempt blocked. Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Skov Olsen with a cross.
  • 76'
    Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Gabriel Strefezza.
  • 75'
    Francesco Vicari (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 75'
    Foul by Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna).
  • 74'
    Attempt blocked. Jerdy Schouten (Bologna) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 73'
    Sub On
    Substitution, SPAL. Alberto Paloschi replaces Mattia Valoti.
  • 72'
    Andrea Petagna (SPAL) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 72'
    Foul by Nehuén Paz (Bologna).
  • 72'
    Igor Julio (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 72'
    Foul by Andreas Skov Olsen (Bologna).
  • 70'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Bologna. Andreas Skov Olsen replaces Riccardo Orsolini.
  • 70'
    Bryan Dabo (SPAL) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 70'
    Foul by Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna).
  • 69'
    Attempt missed. Gabriel Strefezza (SPAL) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a set piece situation.
  • 68'
    Yellow Card
    Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 68'
    Arkadiusz Reca (SPAL) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 68'
    Foul by Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna).
  • 67'
    Attempt saved. Federico Di Francesco (SPAL) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 66'
    Andrea Petagna (SPAL) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 66'
    Foul by Jerdy Schouten (Bologna).
  • 66'
    Attempt blocked. Musa Barrow (Bologna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 66'
    Attempt blocked. Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Musa Barrow.
  • 64'
    Corner, SPAL. Conceded by Musa Barrow.
  • 64'
    Attempt blocked. Mattia Valoti (SPAL) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Simone Missiroli.
  • 63'
    Goal
    Goal! SPAL 1, Bologna 3. Andrea Poli (Bologna) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Roberto Soriano.
  • 61'
    Mattia Valoti (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 61'
    Foul by Jerdy Schouten (Bologna).
  • 59'
    Goal
    Goal! SPAL 1, Bologna 2. Musa Barrow (Bologna) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
  • 59'
    Offside, Bologna. Nehuén Paz tries a through ball, but Andrea Poli is caught offside.
  • 58'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Bologna. Musa Barrow replaces Federico Santander.
  • 58'
    Foul by Andrea Petagna (SPAL).
  • 58'
    Ibrahima Mbaye (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 57'
    Foul by Nehuén Paz (Bologna).
  • 57'
    Andrea Petagna (SPAL) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 55'
    Hand ball by Roberto Soriano (Bologna).
  • 55'
    Andrea Poli (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 55'
    Foul by Arkadiusz Reca (SPAL).
  • 54'
    Corner, SPAL. Conceded by Jerdy Schouten.
  • 54'
    Attempt blocked. Andrea Petagna (SPAL) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Dabo with a headed pass.
  • 54'
    Foul by Nehuén Paz (Bologna).
  • 54'
    Andrea Petagna (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 53'
    Attempt missed. Nehuén Paz (Bologna) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Riccardo Orsolini with a cross following a corner.
  • 53'
    Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Igor Julio.
  • 52'
    Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 52'
    Foul by Igor Julio (SPAL).
  • 51'
    Attempt blocked. Andrea Petagna (SPAL) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arkadiusz Reca.
  • 49'
    Attempt blocked. Andrea Petagna (SPAL) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arkadiusz Reca.
  • 47'
    Attempt missed. Gabriel Strefezza (SPAL) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mattia Valoti.
  • 46'
    Foul by Roberto Soriano (Bologna).
  • 46'
    Andrea Petagna (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 46'
    Danilo (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 46'
    Foul by Federico Di Francesco (SPAL).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins SPAL 1, Bologna 1.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, SPAL. Kevin Bonifazi replaces Thiago Cionek.
  • 45+4'
    HT
    First Half ends, SPAL 1, Bologna 1.
  • 45'
    Federico Santander (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Foul by Francesco Vicari (SPAL).
  • 44'
    Attempt blocked. Gabriel Strefezza (SPAL) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 43'
    Foul by Andrea Poli (Bologna).
  • 43'
    Federico Di Francesco (SPAL) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 42'
    Offside, Bologna. Takehiro Tomiyasu tries a through ball, but Riccardo Orsolini is caught offside.
  • 42'
    Ibrahima Mbaye (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 42'
    Foul by Gabriel Strefezza (SPAL).
  • 41'
    Andrea Poli (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 41'
    Foul by Bryan Dabo (SPAL).
  • 41'
    Attempt blocked. Arkadiusz Reca (SPAL) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrea Petagna.
  • 37'
    Gabriel Strefezza (SPAL) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 36'
    Corner, SPAL. Conceded by Takehiro Tomiyasu.
  • 35'
    Yellow Card
    Andrea Petagna (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 35'
    Nehuén Paz (Bologna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 35'
    Foul by Andrea Petagna (SPAL).
  • 34'
    Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Mattia Valoti.
  • 33'
    Attempt blocked. Andrea Poli (Bologna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo Palacio.
  • 33'
    Attempt blocked. Roberto Soriano (Bologna) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Santander.
  • 31'
    Attempt missed. Andrea Petagna (SPAL) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mattia Valoti.
  • 30'
    Foul by Andrea Petagna (SPAL).
  • 30'
    Danilo (Bologna) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 28'
    VAR Decision: No Penalty Bologna.
  • 27'
    Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Etrit Berisha.
  • 27'
    Federico Santander (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 27'
    Attempt saved. Federico Santander (Bologna) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 24'
    Goal
    Own Goal by Francesco Vicari, SPAL. SPAL 1, Bologna 1.
  • 24'
    Attempt missed. Roberto Soriano (Bologna) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jerdy Schouten.
  • 23'
    PEN
    Goal! SPAL 1, Bologna 0. Andrea Petagna (SPAL) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
  • 22'
    Yellow Card
    Nehuén Paz (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 21'
    VAR Decision: Penalty SPAL.
  • 20'
    Penalty SPAL. Federico Di Francesco draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 20'
    Penalty conceded by Nehuén Paz (Bologna) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 17'
    Attempt blocked. Andrea Petagna (SPAL) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Strefezza.
  • 15'
    Francesco Vicari (SPAL).
  • 15'
    Federico Santander (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 14'
    Federico Di Francesco (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 14'
    Foul by Jerdy Schouten (Bologna).
  • 14'
    Yellow Card
    Mattia Valoti (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 13'
    Foul by Mattia Valoti (SPAL).
  • 13'
    Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 12'
    Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Arkadiusz Reca.
  • 12'
    Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Igor Julio.
  • 11'
    Yellow Card
    Thiago Cionek (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 11'
    Foul by Thiago Cionek (SPAL).
  • 11'
    Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Offside, SPAL. Arkadiusz Reca tries a through ball, but Andrea Petagna is caught offside.
  • 9'
    Foul by Thiago Cionek (SPAL).
  • 9'
    Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 8'
    Attempt missed. Simone Missiroli (SPAL) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 7'
    Attempt blocked. Andrea Petagna (SPAL) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Di Francesco.
  • 3'
    Roberto Soriano (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 3'
    Foul by Igor Julio (SPAL).
  • 1'
    Attempt missed. Federico Santander (Bologna) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Riccardo Orsolini with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 1'
    Federico Santander (Bologna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 1'
    Foul by Gabriel Strefezza (SPAL).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.