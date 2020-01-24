Brescia v Milan

Brescia v MilanItalian Serie A at Mario Rigamonti
24-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 19,451REF: P Valeri
Brescia
0 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0
Milan
Ante Rebic 71'
- Match ends, Brescia 0, Milan 1.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Brescia 0, Milan 1.
- 90+3'Attempt blocked. Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefano Sabelli with a headed pass.
- 90+2'Attempt saved. Samu Castillejo (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
- 90'Foul by Emanuele Ndoj (Brescia).
- 90'Andrea Conti (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 89'Simon Skrabb (Brescia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 89'Theo Hernández (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 89'Foul by Simon Skrabb (Brescia).
- 88'Substitution, Brescia. Simon Skrabb replaces Dimitri Bisoli.
- 88'Foul by Andrea Conti (Milan).
- 88'Sandro Tonali (Brescia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 86'Corner, Milan. Conceded by Jesse Joronen.
- 86'Theo Hernández (Milan) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic following a fast break.
- 85'Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Ante Rebic.
- 85'Attempt blocked. Sandro Tonali (Brescia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rômulo.
- 84'Foul by Ante Rebic (Milan).
- 84'Emanuele Ndoj (Brescia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 83'Offside, Milan. Franck Kessié tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.
- 83'Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Theo Hernández.
- 82'Ismael Bennacer (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 82'Foul by Rômulo (Brescia).
- 81'Attempt missed. Theo Hernández (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Samu Castillejo.
- 78'Substitution, Brescia. Alfredo Donnarumma replaces Florian Aye.
- 78'Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).
- 78'Emanuele Ndoj (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 77'Substitution, Milan. Rade Krunic replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.
- 76'Simon Kjaer (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 76'Foul by Jhon Chancellor (Brescia).
- 75'Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
- 75'Attempt saved. Emanuele Ndoj (Brescia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 74'Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Kessié.
- 73'Attempt saved. Dimitri Bisoli (Brescia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emanuele Ndoj with a cross.
- 73'Attempt blocked. Emanuele Ndoj (Brescia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rômulo.
- 71'Goal! Brescia 0, Milan 1. Ante Rebic (Milan) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
- 71'Attempt blocked. Samu Castillejo (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
- 70'Substitution, Brescia. Emanuele Ndoj replaces Daniele Dessena.
- 70'Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Andrea Conti.
- 68'Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan).
- 68'Sandro Tonali (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 66'Hand ball by Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia).
- 64'Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Theo Hernández.
- 64'Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 64'Foul by Florian Aye (Brescia).
- 64'Andrea Conti (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 62'Ismael Bennacer (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 62'Foul by Ismael Bennacer (Milan).
- 62'Daniele Dessena (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 61'Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 61'Foul by Dimitri Bisoli (Brescia).
- 60'Samu Castillejo (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Foul by Ales Mateju (Brescia).
- 60'Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
- 60'Attempt saved. Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stefano Sabelli.
- 59'Attempt saved. Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Florian Aye.
- 58'Substitution, Milan. Ante Rebic replaces Rafael Leão.
- 57'Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Simon Kjaer.
- 55'Offside, Brescia. Sandro Tonali tries a through ball, but Ernesto Torregrossa is caught offside.
- 55'Attempt missed. Sandro Tonali (Brescia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Stefano Sabelli.
- 55'Attempt saved. Dimitri Bisoli (Brescia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sandro Tonali.
- 54'Florian Aye (Brescia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 54'Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).
- 54'Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).
- 54'Sandro Tonali (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Attempt missed. Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Samu Castillejo with a cross following a corner.
- 53'Corner, Milan. Conceded by Ales Mateju.
- 51'Attempt missed. Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 51'Attempt blocked. Florian Aye (Brescia) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sandro Tonali with a cross.
- 47'Foul by Rafael Leão (Milan).
- 47'Andrea Cistana (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Second Half begins Brescia 0, Milan 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Brescia 0, Milan 0.
- 45+1'Offside, Brescia. Dimitri Bisoli tries a through ball, but Florian Aye is caught offside.
- 45'Attempt missed. Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Sandro Tonali following a set piece situation.
- 45'Foul by Simon Kjaer (Milan).
- 45'Rômulo (Brescia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 44'Andrea Conti (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 44'Foul by Andrea Conti (Milan).
- 44'Ales Mateju (Brescia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 43'Ismael Bennacer (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 43'Foul by Sandro Tonali (Brescia).
- 42'Attempt missed. Sandro Tonali (Brescia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
- 40'Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Theo Hernández.
- 38'Attempt missed. Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rômulo.
- 36'Theo Hernández (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 36'Foul by Theo Hernández (Milan).
- 36'Stefano Sabelli (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 34'Attempt saved. Florian Aye (Brescia) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stefano Sabelli with a cross.
- 33'Attempt missed. Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sandro Tonali with a cross following a corner.
- 33'Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Alessio Romagnoli.
- 30'Foul by Simon Kjaer (Milan).
- 30'Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28'Hand ball by Ales Mateju (Brescia).
- 25'Foul by Ales Mateju (Brescia).
- 25'Samu Castillejo (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 24'Offside, Brescia. Sandro Tonali tries a through ball, but Dimitri Bisoli is caught offside.
- 21'Attempt saved. Simon Kjaer (Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross.
- 21'Stefano Sabelli (Brescia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 20'Ismael Bennacer (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 20'Foul by Stefano Sabelli (Brescia).
- 19'Attempt saved. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Rafael Leão with a cross.
- 17'Attempt missed. Ismael Bennacer (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 16'Attempt blocked. Jhon Chancellor (Brescia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sandro Tonali with a cross.
- 15'Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Theo Hernández.
- 14'Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 12'Offside, Milan. Ismael Bennacer tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.
- 12'Attempt blocked. Rafael Leão (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Samu Castillejo.
- 9'Foul by Ismael Bennacer (Milan).
- 9'Dimitri Bisoli (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 6'Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).
- 6'Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 4'Attempt saved. Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 2'Simon Kjaer (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 2'Foul by Simon Kjaer (Milan).
- 2'Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 2'Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafael Leão.
- 1'Corner, Milan. Conceded by Sandro Tonali.
- 1'Attempt blocked. Franck Kessié (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.