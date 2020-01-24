Brescia v Milan

Italian Serie A at Mario Rigamonti
24-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 19,451REF: P Valeri

Brescia

0 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0

Milan

Ante Rebic  71'
  • FT
    Match ends, Brescia 0, Milan 1.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Brescia 0, Milan 1.
  • 90+3'
    Attempt blocked. Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefano Sabelli with a headed pass.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt saved. Samu Castillejo (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
  • 90'
    Foul by Emanuele Ndoj (Brescia).
  • 90'
    Andrea Conti (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 89'
    Yellow Card
    Simon Skrabb (Brescia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 89'
    Theo Hernández (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 89'
    Foul by Simon Skrabb (Brescia).
  • 88'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Brescia. Simon Skrabb replaces Dimitri Bisoli.
  • 88'
    Foul by Andrea Conti (Milan).
  • 88'
    Sandro Tonali (Brescia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 86'
    Corner, Milan. Conceded by Jesse Joronen.
  • 86'
    Theo Hernández (Milan) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic following a fast break.
  • 85'
    Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Ante Rebic.
  • 85'
    Attempt blocked. Sandro Tonali (Brescia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rômulo.
  • 84'
    Foul by Ante Rebic (Milan).
  • 84'
    Emanuele Ndoj (Brescia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 83'
    Offside, Milan. Franck Kessié tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.
  • 83'
    Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Theo Hernández.
  • 82'
    Ismael Bennacer (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 82'
    Foul by Rômulo (Brescia).
  • 81'
    Attempt missed. Theo Hernández (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Samu Castillejo.
  • 78'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Brescia. Alfredo Donnarumma replaces Florian Aye.
  • 78'
    Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).
  • 78'
    Emanuele Ndoj (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 77'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Milan. Rade Krunic replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.
  • 76'
    Simon Kjaer (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 76'
    Foul by Jhon Chancellor (Brescia).
  • 75'
    Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
  • 75'
    Attempt saved. Emanuele Ndoj (Brescia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 74'
    Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Kessié.
  • 73'
    Attempt saved. Dimitri Bisoli (Brescia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emanuele Ndoj with a cross.
  • 73'
    Attempt blocked. Emanuele Ndoj (Brescia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rômulo.
  • 71'
    Goal
    Goal! Brescia 0, Milan 1. Ante Rebic (Milan) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
  • 71'
    Attempt blocked. Samu Castillejo (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
  • 70'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Brescia. Emanuele Ndoj replaces Daniele Dessena.
  • 70'
    Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Andrea Conti.
  • 68'
    Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan).
  • 68'
    Sandro Tonali (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 66'
    Hand ball by Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia).
  • 64'
    Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Theo Hernández.
  • 64'
    Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 64'
    Foul by Florian Aye (Brescia).
  • 64'
    Andrea Conti (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 62'
    Yellow Card
    Ismael Bennacer (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 62'
    Foul by Ismael Bennacer (Milan).
  • 62'
    Daniele Dessena (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 61'
    Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 61'
    Foul by Dimitri Bisoli (Brescia).
  • 60'
    Samu Castillejo (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 60'
    Foul by Ales Mateju (Brescia).
  • 60'
    Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
  • 60'
    Attempt saved. Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stefano Sabelli.
  • 59'
    Attempt saved. Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Florian Aye.
  • 58'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Milan. Ante Rebic replaces Rafael Leão.
  • 57'
    Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Simon Kjaer.
  • 55'
    Offside, Brescia. Sandro Tonali tries a through ball, but Ernesto Torregrossa is caught offside.
  • 55'
    Attempt missed. Sandro Tonali (Brescia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Stefano Sabelli.
  • 55'
    Attempt saved. Dimitri Bisoli (Brescia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sandro Tonali.
  • 54'
    Florian Aye (Brescia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 54'
    Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).
  • 54'
    Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).
  • 54'
    Sandro Tonali (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 53'
    Attempt missed. Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Samu Castillejo with a cross following a corner.
  • 53'
    Corner, Milan. Conceded by Ales Mateju.
  • 51'
    Attempt missed. Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 51'
    Attempt blocked. Florian Aye (Brescia) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sandro Tonali with a cross.
  • 47'
    Foul by Rafael Leão (Milan).
  • 47'
    Andrea Cistana (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Brescia 0, Milan 0.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Brescia 0, Milan 0.
  • 45+1'
    Offside, Brescia. Dimitri Bisoli tries a through ball, but Florian Aye is caught offside.
  • 45'
    Attempt missed. Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Sandro Tonali following a set piece situation.
  • 45'
    Foul by Simon Kjaer (Milan).
  • 45'
    Rômulo (Brescia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 44'
    Yellow Card
    Andrea Conti (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 44'
    Foul by Andrea Conti (Milan).
  • 44'
    Ales Mateju (Brescia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 43'
    Ismael Bennacer (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 43'
    Foul by Sandro Tonali (Brescia).
  • 42'
    Attempt missed. Sandro Tonali (Brescia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
  • 40'
    Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Theo Hernández.
  • 38'
    Attempt missed. Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rômulo.
  • 36'
    Yellow Card
    Theo Hernández (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 36'
    Foul by Theo Hernández (Milan).
  • 36'
    Stefano Sabelli (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 34'
    Attempt saved. Florian Aye (Brescia) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stefano Sabelli with a cross.
  • 33'
    Attempt missed. Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sandro Tonali with a cross following a corner.
  • 33'
    Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Alessio Romagnoli.
  • 30'
    Foul by Simon Kjaer (Milan).
  • 30'
    Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 28'
    Hand ball by Ales Mateju (Brescia).
  • 25'
    Foul by Ales Mateju (Brescia).
  • 25'
    Samu Castillejo (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 24'
    Offside, Brescia. Sandro Tonali tries a through ball, but Dimitri Bisoli is caught offside.
  • 21'
    Attempt saved. Simon Kjaer (Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross.
  • 21'
    Yellow Card
    Stefano Sabelli (Brescia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 20'
    Ismael Bennacer (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 20'
    Foul by Stefano Sabelli (Brescia).
  • 19'
    Attempt saved. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Rafael Leão with a cross.
  • 17'
    Attempt missed. Ismael Bennacer (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 16'
    Attempt blocked. Jhon Chancellor (Brescia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sandro Tonali with a cross.
  • 15'
    Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Theo Hernández.
  • 14'
    Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 12'
    Offside, Milan. Ismael Bennacer tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.
  • 12'
    Attempt blocked. Rafael Leão (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Samu Castillejo.
  • 9'
    Foul by Ismael Bennacer (Milan).
  • 9'
    Dimitri Bisoli (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 6'
    Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).
  • 6'
    Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 4'
    Attempt saved. Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 2'
    Yellow Card
    Simon Kjaer (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 2'
    Foul by Simon Kjaer (Milan).
  • 2'
    Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 2'
    Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafael Leão.
  • 1'
    Corner, Milan. Conceded by Sandro Tonali.
  • 1'
    Attempt blocked. Franck Kessié (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.