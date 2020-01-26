FC Famalicão v Santa Clara

Portuguese Primeira Liga at Estádio Municipal 22 de Junho
26-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 4,213REF: N Almeida

FC Famalicão

0 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1

Santa Clara

Lincoln  35' pen
  • FT
    Match ends, FC Famalicão 0, Santa Clara 1.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, FC Famalicão 0, Santa Clara 1.
  • 90+4'
    Foul by Uros Racic (FC Famalicão).
  • 90+4'
    Chico Ramos (Santa Clara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+3'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Santa Clara. Zaidu Sanusi replaces Carlos Junior.
  • 90'
    Attempt missed. Riccieli (FC Famalicão) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Álex Centelles with a cross following a corner.
  • 90'
    Corner, FC Famalicão. Conceded by Fábio Cardoso.
  • 88'
    Corner, FC Famalicão. Conceded by Lincoln.
  • 86'
    Foul by Roderick Miranda (FC Famalicão).
  • 86'
    Lincoln (Santa Clara) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 85'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Santa Clara. Thiago Santana replaces Guilherme Schettine.
  • 84'
    Attempt missed. Fábio Martins (FC Famalicão) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Diogo Gonçalves.
  • 84'
    Diogo Gonçalves (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 84'
    Foul by Carlos Junior (Santa Clara).
  • 83'
    Yellow Card
    Guilherme Schettine (Santa Clara) is shown the yellow card.
  • 82'
    Yellow Card
    Fábio Cardoso (Santa Clara) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 82'
    Anderson Silva (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 82'
    Foul by Fábio Cardoso (Santa Clara).
  • 81'
    Corner, Santa Clara. Conceded by Álex Centelles.
  • 80'
    Hand ball by Patrick (Santa Clara).
  • 79'
    Corner, Santa Clara. Conceded by Álex Centelles.
  • 79'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Santa Clara. Zé Manuel replaces Costinha.
  • 78'
    Attempt missed. Uros Racic (FC Famalicão) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Álex Centelles with a cross.
  • 77'
    Sub On
    Substitution, FC Famalicão. Guga replaces Ivo Pinto.
  • 77'
    Uros Racic (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 77'
    Foul by Anderson Carvalho (Santa Clara).
  • 76'
    Attempt missed. Anderson Silva (FC Famalicão) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Roderick Miranda.
  • 74'
    Attempt missed. Guilherme Schettine (Santa Clara) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Carlos Junior following a corner.
  • 74'
    Corner, Santa Clara. Conceded by Gustavo Assunção.
  • 73'
    Corner, Santa Clara. Conceded by Riccieli.
  • 73'
    Attempt blocked. Guilherme Schettine (Santa Clara) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chico Ramos.
  • 72'
    Corner, FC Famalicão. Conceded by Fábio Cardoso.
  • 70'
    Sub On
    Substitution, FC Famalicão. Anderson Silva replaces Toni Martínez.
  • 69'
    Attempt missed. Diogo Gonçalves (FC Famalicão) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pote.
  • 66'
    Roderick Miranda (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 66'
    Hand ball by Guilherme Schettine (Santa Clara).
  • 65'
    Foul by Pote (FC Famalicão).
  • 65'
    Anderson Carvalho (Santa Clara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 64'
    Corner, FC Famalicão. Conceded by Mamadu Cande.
  • 63'
    Foul by Álex Centelles (FC Famalicão).
  • 63'
    Patrick (Santa Clara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 62'
    Sub On
    Substitution, FC Famalicão. Álex Centelles replaces Racine Coly.
  • 62'
    Yellow Card
    Diogo Gonçalves (FC Famalicão) is shown the yellow card.
  • 61'
    Yellow Card
    Mamadu Cande (Santa Clara) is shown the yellow card.
  • 61'
    Diogo Gonçalves (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 61'
    Foul by Carlos Junior (Santa Clara).
  • 59'
    Uros Racic (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 59'
    Foul by Anderson Carvalho (Santa Clara).
  • 59'
    Hand ball by Riccieli (FC Famalicão).
  • 58'
    Corner, FC Famalicão. Conceded by Marco.
  • 58'
    Attempt saved. Diogo Gonçalves (FC Famalicão) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Toni Martínez.
  • 57'
    Foul by Diogo Gonçalves (FC Famalicão).
  • 57'
    Mamadu Cande (Santa Clara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 56'
    Riccieli (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 56'
    Foul by Guilherme Schettine (Santa Clara).
  • 53'
    Corner, FC Famalicão. Conceded by Guilherme Schettine.
  • 53'
    Attempt blocked. Uros Racic (FC Famalicão) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 53'
    Corner, FC Famalicão. Conceded by Anderson Carvalho.
  • 52'
    Attempt missed. Toni Martínez (FC Famalicão) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pote following a fast break.
  • 51'
    Yellow Card
    Marco (Santa Clara) is shown the yellow card.
  • 51'
    Attempt missed. Diogo Gonçalves (FC Famalicão) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Racine Coly with a cross following a corner.
  • 51'
    Corner, FC Famalicão. Conceded by Fábio Cardoso.
  • 50'
    Corner, FC Famalicão. Conceded by João Afonso.
  • 49'
    Attempt missed. Gustavo Assunção (FC Famalicão) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Racine Coly with a cross following a corner.
  • 49'
    Corner, FC Famalicão. Conceded by João Afonso.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins FC Famalicão 0, Santa Clara 1.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, FC Famalicão 0, Santa Clara 1.
  • 45+3'
    Fábio Martins (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 45+3'
    Foul by Anderson Carvalho (Santa Clara).
  • 45+1'
    Attempt missed. Roderick Miranda (FC Famalicão) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fábio Martins with a cross following a corner.
  • 45+1'
    Corner, FC Famalicão. Conceded by Carlos Junior.
  • 45'
    Attempt saved. Costinha (Santa Clara) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 45'
    Corner, Santa Clara. Conceded by Racine Coly.
  • 43'
    Attempt missed. Toni Martínez (FC Famalicão) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
  • 42'
    Corner, FC Famalicão. Conceded by Fábio Cardoso.
  • 40'
    Offside, Santa Clara. Mamadu Cande tries a through ball, but Costinha is caught offside.
  • 38'
    Foul by Pote (FC Famalicão).
  • 38'
    Anderson Carvalho (Santa Clara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 37'
    Attempt missed. Toni Martínez (FC Famalicão) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pote.
  • 37'
    Attempt missed. João Afonso (Santa Clara) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Lincoln with a cross following a corner.
  • 36'
    Corner, Santa Clara. Conceded by Fábio Martins.
  • 36'
    Offside, FC Famalicão. Vaná Alves tries a through ball, but Fábio Martins is caught offside.
  • 35'
    PEN
    Goal! FC Famalicão 0, Santa Clara 1. Lincoln (Santa Clara) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
  • 32'
    Penalty conceded by Uros Racic (FC Famalicão) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 32'
    Penalty Santa Clara. Carlos Junior draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 30'
    Carlos Junior (Santa Clara) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 30'
    Foul by Riccieli (FC Famalicão).
  • 28'
    Foul by Anderson Carvalho (Santa Clara).
  • 28'
    Diogo Gonçalves (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 25'
    Hand ball by Gustavo Assunção (FC Famalicão).
  • 22'
    Yellow Card
    Roderick Miranda (FC Famalicão) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 22'
    Guilherme Schettine (Santa Clara) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 22'
    Foul by Roderick Miranda (FC Famalicão).
  • 18'
    Hand ball by Guilherme Schettine (Santa Clara).
  • 16'
    Foul by Riccieli (FC Famalicão).
  • 16'
    Carlos Junior (Santa Clara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 15'
    Foul by Anderson Carvalho (Santa Clara).
  • 15'
    Diogo Gonçalves (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 13'
    Foul by Carlos Junior (Santa Clara).
  • 13'
    Riccieli (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 12'
    Guilherme Schettine (Santa Clara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 12'
    Hand ball by Gustavo Assunção (FC Famalicão).
  • 11'
    Foul by Carlos Junior (Santa Clara).
  • 11'
    Gustavo Assunção (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 10'
    Lincoln (Santa Clara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Foul by Gustavo Assunção (FC Famalicão).
  • 8'
    Corner, Santa Clara. Conceded by Fábio Martins.
  • 8'
    Attempt blocked. Chico Ramos (Santa Clara) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 6'
    Patrick (Santa Clara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 6'
    Foul by Fábio Martins (FC Famalicão).
  • 5'
    Attempt missed. João Afonso (Santa Clara) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lincoln with a cross following a corner.
  • 4'
    Corner, Santa Clara. Conceded by Riccieli.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.