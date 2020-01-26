FC Famalicão v Santa Clara

FC Famalicão v Santa ClaraPortuguese Primeira Liga at Estádio Municipal 22 de Junho
26-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 4,213REF: N Almeida
FC Famalicão
0 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1
Santa Clara
Lincoln 35' pen
- Match ends, FC Famalicão 0, Santa Clara 1.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, FC Famalicão 0, Santa Clara 1.
- 90+4'Foul by Uros Racic (FC Famalicão).
- 90+4'Chico Ramos (Santa Clara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+3'Substitution, Santa Clara. Zaidu Sanusi replaces Carlos Junior.
- 90'Attempt missed. Riccieli (FC Famalicão) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Álex Centelles with a cross following a corner.
- 90'Corner, FC Famalicão. Conceded by Fábio Cardoso.
- 88'Corner, FC Famalicão. Conceded by Lincoln.
- 86'Foul by Roderick Miranda (FC Famalicão).
- 86'Lincoln (Santa Clara) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 85'Substitution, Santa Clara. Thiago Santana replaces Guilherme Schettine.
- 84'Attempt missed. Fábio Martins (FC Famalicão) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Diogo Gonçalves.
- 84'Diogo Gonçalves (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 84'Foul by Carlos Junior (Santa Clara).
- 83'Guilherme Schettine (Santa Clara) is shown the yellow card.
- 82'Fábio Cardoso (Santa Clara) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 82'Anderson Silva (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 82'Foul by Fábio Cardoso (Santa Clara).
- 81'Corner, Santa Clara. Conceded by Álex Centelles.
- 80'Hand ball by Patrick (Santa Clara).
- 79'Corner, Santa Clara. Conceded by Álex Centelles.
- 79'Substitution, Santa Clara. Zé Manuel replaces Costinha.
- 78'Attempt missed. Uros Racic (FC Famalicão) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Álex Centelles with a cross.
- 77'Substitution, FC Famalicão. Guga replaces Ivo Pinto.
- 77'Uros Racic (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 77'Foul by Anderson Carvalho (Santa Clara).
- 76'Attempt missed. Anderson Silva (FC Famalicão) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Roderick Miranda.
- 74'Attempt missed. Guilherme Schettine (Santa Clara) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Carlos Junior following a corner.
- 74'Corner, Santa Clara. Conceded by Gustavo Assunção.
- 73'Corner, Santa Clara. Conceded by Riccieli.
- 73'Attempt blocked. Guilherme Schettine (Santa Clara) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chico Ramos.
- 72'Corner, FC Famalicão. Conceded by Fábio Cardoso.
- 70'Substitution, FC Famalicão. Anderson Silva replaces Toni Martínez.
- 69'Attempt missed. Diogo Gonçalves (FC Famalicão) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pote.
- 66'Roderick Miranda (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 66'Hand ball by Guilherme Schettine (Santa Clara).
- 65'Foul by Pote (FC Famalicão).
- 65'Anderson Carvalho (Santa Clara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 64'Corner, FC Famalicão. Conceded by Mamadu Cande.
- 63'Foul by Álex Centelles (FC Famalicão).
- 63'Patrick (Santa Clara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 62'Substitution, FC Famalicão. Álex Centelles replaces Racine Coly.
- 62'Diogo Gonçalves (FC Famalicão) is shown the yellow card.
- 61'Mamadu Cande (Santa Clara) is shown the yellow card.
- 61'Diogo Gonçalves (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 61'Foul by Carlos Junior (Santa Clara).
- 59'Uros Racic (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 59'Foul by Anderson Carvalho (Santa Clara).
- 59'Hand ball by Riccieli (FC Famalicão).
- 58'Corner, FC Famalicão. Conceded by Marco.
- 58'Attempt saved. Diogo Gonçalves (FC Famalicão) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Toni Martínez.
- 57'Foul by Diogo Gonçalves (FC Famalicão).
- 57'Mamadu Cande (Santa Clara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 56'Riccieli (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 56'Foul by Guilherme Schettine (Santa Clara).
- 53'Corner, FC Famalicão. Conceded by Guilherme Schettine.
- 53'Attempt blocked. Uros Racic (FC Famalicão) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 53'Corner, FC Famalicão. Conceded by Anderson Carvalho.
- 52'Attempt missed. Toni Martínez (FC Famalicão) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pote following a fast break.
- 51'Marco (Santa Clara) is shown the yellow card.
- 51'Attempt missed. Diogo Gonçalves (FC Famalicão) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Racine Coly with a cross following a corner.
- 51'Corner, FC Famalicão. Conceded by Fábio Cardoso.
- 50'Corner, FC Famalicão. Conceded by João Afonso.
- 49'Attempt missed. Gustavo Assunção (FC Famalicão) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Racine Coly with a cross following a corner.
- 49'Corner, FC Famalicão. Conceded by João Afonso.
- 45'Second Half begins FC Famalicão 0, Santa Clara 1.
- 45+3'First Half ends, FC Famalicão 0, Santa Clara 1.
- 45+3'Fábio Martins (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 45+3'Foul by Anderson Carvalho (Santa Clara).
- 45+1'Attempt missed. Roderick Miranda (FC Famalicão) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fábio Martins with a cross following a corner.
- 45+1'Corner, FC Famalicão. Conceded by Carlos Junior.
- 45'Attempt saved. Costinha (Santa Clara) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 45'Corner, Santa Clara. Conceded by Racine Coly.
- 43'Attempt missed. Toni Martínez (FC Famalicão) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
- 42'Corner, FC Famalicão. Conceded by Fábio Cardoso.
- 40'Offside, Santa Clara. Mamadu Cande tries a through ball, but Costinha is caught offside.
- 38'Foul by Pote (FC Famalicão).
- 38'Anderson Carvalho (Santa Clara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 37'Attempt missed. Toni Martínez (FC Famalicão) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pote.
- 37'Attempt missed. João Afonso (Santa Clara) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Lincoln with a cross following a corner.
- 36'Corner, Santa Clara. Conceded by Fábio Martins.
- 36'Offside, FC Famalicão. Vaná Alves tries a through ball, but Fábio Martins is caught offside.
- 35'Goal! FC Famalicão 0, Santa Clara 1. Lincoln (Santa Clara) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
- 32'Penalty conceded by Uros Racic (FC Famalicão) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 32'Penalty Santa Clara. Carlos Junior draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 30'Carlos Junior (Santa Clara) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 30'Foul by Riccieli (FC Famalicão).
- 28'Foul by Anderson Carvalho (Santa Clara).
- 28'Diogo Gonçalves (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 25'Hand ball by Gustavo Assunção (FC Famalicão).
- 22'Roderick Miranda (FC Famalicão) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 22'Guilherme Schettine (Santa Clara) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 22'Foul by Roderick Miranda (FC Famalicão).
- 18'Hand ball by Guilherme Schettine (Santa Clara).
- 16'Foul by Riccieli (FC Famalicão).
- 16'Carlos Junior (Santa Clara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 15'Foul by Anderson Carvalho (Santa Clara).
- 15'Diogo Gonçalves (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 13'Foul by Carlos Junior (Santa Clara).
- 13'Riccieli (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 12'Guilherme Schettine (Santa Clara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 12'Hand ball by Gustavo Assunção (FC Famalicão).
- 11'Foul by Carlos Junior (Santa Clara).
- 11'Gustavo Assunção (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 10'Lincoln (Santa Clara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Foul by Gustavo Assunção (FC Famalicão).
- 8'Corner, Santa Clara. Conceded by Fábio Martins.
- 8'Attempt blocked. Chico Ramos (Santa Clara) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 6'Patrick (Santa Clara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 6'Foul by Fábio Martins (FC Famalicão).
- 5'Attempt missed. João Afonso (Santa Clara) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lincoln with a cross following a corner.
- 4'Corner, Santa Clara. Conceded by Riccieli.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.