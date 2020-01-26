Belenenses v Portimonense

Belenenses v PortimonensePortuguese Primeira Liga at Estádio do Jamor
26-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 3,280REF: C Xistra
Belenenses
Silvestre Manuel Gonçalves Varela 42'
Nilton 50'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 1-0
Portimonense
Dener 84'
- Match ends, Belenenses 2, Portimonense 1.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Belenenses 2, Portimonense 1.
- 90+5'Attempt missed. Jadson (Portimonense) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
- 90+5'Aylton Boa Morte (Portimonense) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+5'Foul by Mateo Casierra (Belenenses).
- 90+3'Attempt missed. Lucas Possignolo (Portimonense) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Anderson Oliveira with a cross.
- 90+2'Show (Belenenses) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+2'Foul by Show (Belenenses).
- 90+2'Henrique (Portimonense) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+2'Substitution, Belenenses. Luís Da Silva replaces Licá.
- 90+1'Foul by Henrique (Portimonense).
- 90+1'Marco Matias (Belenenses) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90'Attempt missed. Takuma Nishimura (Portimonense) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anderson Oliveira.
- 88'Foul by Aylton Boa Morte (Portimonense).
- 88'André Santos (Belenenses) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 85'VAR Decision: Goal Portimonense - Belenenses 2-1 Portimonense (Dener).
- 84'Goal! Belenenses 2, Portimonense 1. Dener (Portimonense) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Henrique with a cross.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
- 82'Attempt saved. Fernando Medeiros (Portimonense) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aylton Boa Morte.
- 80'Corner, Portimonense. Conceded by Chima Akas.
- 76'Attempt missed. Aylton Boa Morte (Portimonense) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dener with a cross.
- 74'Anderson Oliveira (Portimonense) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 74'Foul by Anderson Oliveira (Portimonense).
- 74'Nilton (Belenenses) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 73'Henrique (Portimonense) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 73'Foul by Henrique (Portimonense).
- 73'Licá (Belenenses) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 72'Corner, Portimonense. Conceded by Licá.
- 71'Hand ball by Anderson Oliveira (Portimonense).
- 70'Corner, Portimonense. Conceded by Chima Akas.
- 70'Attempt blocked. Dener (Portimonense) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 70'Substitution, Portimonense. Anderson Oliveira replaces Marlos Moreno.
- 67'Substitution, Belenenses. Marco Matias replaces Silvestre Varela.
- 66'Attempt missed. Aylton Boa Morte (Portimonense) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Koki Anzai with a cross.
- 64'Corner, Portimonense. Conceded by Gonçalo Silva.
- 63'Foul by Nuno Coelho (Belenenses).
- 63'Dener (Portimonense) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 62'Offside, Portimonense. Bruno Costa tries a through ball, but Dener is caught offside.
- 61'Attempt saved. Fernando Medeiros (Portimonense) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 61'Substitution, Portimonense. Takuma Nishimura replaces Jackson Martínez because of an injury.
- 59'Attempt missed. Show (Belenenses) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mateo Casierra.
- 58'Attempt missed. Koki Anzai (Portimonense) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aylton Boa Morte.
- 57'Koki Anzai (Portimonense) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Foul by Nilton (Belenenses).
- 54'Foul by Dener (Portimonense).
- 54'André Moreira (Belenenses) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Corner, Portimonense. Conceded by Nuno Coelho.
- 53'Foul by André Santos (Belenenses).
- 53'Bruno Costa (Portimonense) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 53'Attempt saved. Jackson Martínez (Portimonense) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fernando Medeiros.
- 50'Goal! Belenenses 2, Portimonense 0. Nilton (Belenenses) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Silvestre Varela with a cross.
- 48'Silvestre Varela (Belenenses) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 48'Foul by Lucas Possignolo (Portimonense).
- 48'Offside, Belenenses. Chima Akas tries a through ball, but Licá is caught offside.
- 46'Nilton (Belenenses) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 46'Foul by Dener (Portimonense).
- 45'Second Half begins Belenenses 1, Portimonense 0.
- 45'Substitution, Portimonense. Fernando Medeiros replaces Pedro Sá.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Belenenses 1, Portimonense 0.
- 45+2'Attempt blocked. Jackson Martínez (Portimonense) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marlos Moreno with a cross.
- 45+1'Foul by Tiago Esgaio (Belenenses).
- 45+1'Marlos Moreno (Portimonense) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45+1'Corner, Belenenses. Conceded by Henrique.
- 42'Goal! Belenenses 1, Portimonense 0. Silvestre Varela (Belenenses) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by André Santos with a through ball.
- 41'Attempt blocked. Jackson Martínez (Portimonense) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 41'Attempt saved. Bruno Costa (Portimonense) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jackson Martínez.
- 36'Attempt missed. Silvestre Varela (Belenenses) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
- 32'Lucas Possignolo (Portimonense) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 32'Foul by Show (Belenenses).
- 31'Offside, Belenenses. Licá tries a through ball, but Mateo Casierra is caught offside.
- 30'Attempt missed. Aylton Boa Morte (Portimonense) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 26'Attempt saved. Bruno Costa (Portimonense) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 26'Foul by Chima Akas (Belenenses).
- 26'Dener (Portimonense) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 25'Foul by Mateo Casierra (Belenenses).
- 25'Pedro Sá (Portimonense) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 24'Attempt saved. Silvestre Varela (Belenenses) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mateo Casierra with a headed pass.
- 23'Foul by Jadson (Portimonense).
- 23'André Moreira (Belenenses) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 22'Corner, Portimonense. Conceded by Nuno Coelho.
- 22'Attempt blocked. Aylton Boa Morte (Portimonense) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Koki Anzai.
- 20'Attempt missed. Jackson Martínez (Portimonense) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dener.
- 20'Attempt missed. Dener (Portimonense) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aylton Boa Morte with a cross.
- 17'Offside, Belenenses. Gonçalo Silva tries a through ball, but Mateo Casierra is caught offside.
- 17'Offside, Belenenses. Chima Akas tries a through ball, but Mateo Casierra is caught offside.
- 16'Attempt missed. Jackson Martínez (Portimonense) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Costa.
- 14'Attempt missed. Licá (Belenenses) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Chima Akas with a cross.
- 13'Nilton (Belenenses) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 13'Foul by Marlos Moreno (Portimonense).
- 12'Attempt saved. Silvestre Varela (Belenenses) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Licá.
- 12'Attempt blocked. Licá (Belenenses) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tiago Esgaio.
- 12'Attempt blocked. Licá (Belenenses) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 12'Attempt missed. Tiago Esgaio (Belenenses) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
- 12'Nilton (Belenenses) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 12'Foul by Koki Anzai (Portimonense).
- 10'Foul by André Santos (Belenenses).
- 10'Aylton Boa Morte (Portimonense) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 10'Attempt missed. Silvestre Varela (Belenenses) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
- 9'André Santos (Belenenses) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 9'Foul by Bruno Costa (Portimonense).
- 8'Foul by Nuno Coelho (Belenenses).
- 8'Dener (Portimonense) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 5'Foul by Gonçalo Silva (Belenenses).
- 5'Jackson Martínez (Portimonense) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 4'Attempt blocked. Licá (Belenenses) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 4'Foul by Chima Akas (Belenenses).
- 4'Aylton Boa Morte (Portimonense) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 3'Attempt missed. Nuno Coelho (Belenenses) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by André Santos with a cross following a corner.
- 2'Corner, Belenenses. Conceded by Jadson.
- 2'Show (Belenenses) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 2'Foul by Dener (Portimonense).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.