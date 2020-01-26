Belenenses v Portimonense

Portuguese Primeira Liga at Estádio do Jamor
26-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 3,280REF: C Xistra

Belenenses

Silvestre Manuel Gonçalves Varela  42'
Nilton  50'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 1-0

Portimonense

Dener  84'
  • FT
    Match ends, Belenenses 2, Portimonense 1.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Belenenses 2, Portimonense 1.
  • 90+5'
    Attempt missed. Jadson (Portimonense) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
  • 90+5'
    Aylton Boa Morte (Portimonense) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+5'
    Foul by Mateo Casierra (Belenenses).
  • 90+3'
    Attempt missed. Lucas Possignolo (Portimonense) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Anderson Oliveira with a cross.
  • 90+2'
    Yellow Card
    Show (Belenenses) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Show (Belenenses).
  • 90+2'
    Henrique (Portimonense) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+2'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Belenenses. Luís Da Silva replaces Licá.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Henrique (Portimonense).
  • 90+1'
    Marco Matias (Belenenses) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90'
    Attempt missed. Takuma Nishimura (Portimonense) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anderson Oliveira.
  • 88'
    Foul by Aylton Boa Morte (Portimonense).
  • 88'
    André Santos (Belenenses) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 85'
    VAR Decision: Goal Portimonense - Belenenses 2-1 Portimonense (Dener).
  • 84'
    Goal
    Goal! Belenenses 2, Portimonense 1. Dener (Portimonense) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Henrique with a cross.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
  • 82'
    Attempt saved. Fernando Medeiros (Portimonense) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aylton Boa Morte.
  • 80'
    Corner, Portimonense. Conceded by Chima Akas.
  • 76'
    Attempt missed. Aylton Boa Morte (Portimonense) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dener with a cross.
  • 74'
    Yellow Card
    Anderson Oliveira (Portimonense) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 74'
    Foul by Anderson Oliveira (Portimonense).
  • 74'
    Nilton (Belenenses) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 73'
    Yellow Card
    Henrique (Portimonense) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 73'
    Foul by Henrique (Portimonense).
  • 73'
    Licá (Belenenses) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 72'
    Corner, Portimonense. Conceded by Licá.
  • 71'
    Hand ball by Anderson Oliveira (Portimonense).
  • 70'
    Corner, Portimonense. Conceded by Chima Akas.
  • 70'
    Attempt blocked. Dener (Portimonense) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 70'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Portimonense. Anderson Oliveira replaces Marlos Moreno.
  • 67'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Belenenses. Marco Matias replaces Silvestre Varela.
  • 66'
    Attempt missed. Aylton Boa Morte (Portimonense) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Koki Anzai with a cross.
  • 64'
    Corner, Portimonense. Conceded by Gonçalo Silva.
  • 63'
    Foul by Nuno Coelho (Belenenses).
  • 63'
    Dener (Portimonense) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 62'
    Offside, Portimonense. Bruno Costa tries a through ball, but Dener is caught offside.
  • 61'
    Attempt saved. Fernando Medeiros (Portimonense) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 61'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Portimonense. Takuma Nishimura replaces Jackson Martínez because of an injury.
  • 59'
    Attempt missed. Show (Belenenses) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mateo Casierra.
  • 58'
    Attempt missed. Koki Anzai (Portimonense) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aylton Boa Morte.
  • 57'
    Koki Anzai (Portimonense) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 57'
    Foul by Nilton (Belenenses).
  • 54'
    Foul by Dener (Portimonense).
  • 54'
    André Moreira (Belenenses) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 53'
    Corner, Portimonense. Conceded by Nuno Coelho.
  • 53'
    Foul by André Santos (Belenenses).
  • 53'
    Bruno Costa (Portimonense) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 53'
    Attempt saved. Jackson Martínez (Portimonense) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fernando Medeiros.
  • 50'
    Goal
    Goal! Belenenses 2, Portimonense 0. Nilton (Belenenses) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Silvestre Varela with a cross.
  • 48'
    Silvestre Varela (Belenenses) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 48'
    Foul by Lucas Possignolo (Portimonense).
  • 48'
    Offside, Belenenses. Chima Akas tries a through ball, but Licá is caught offside.
  • 46'
    Nilton (Belenenses) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 46'
    Foul by Dener (Portimonense).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Belenenses 1, Portimonense 0.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Portimonense. Fernando Medeiros replaces Pedro Sá.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Belenenses 1, Portimonense 0.
  • 45+2'
    Attempt blocked. Jackson Martínez (Portimonense) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marlos Moreno with a cross.
  • 45+1'
    Foul by Tiago Esgaio (Belenenses).
  • 45+1'
    Marlos Moreno (Portimonense) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45+1'
    Corner, Belenenses. Conceded by Henrique.
  • 42'
    Goal
    Goal! Belenenses 1, Portimonense 0. Silvestre Varela (Belenenses) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by André Santos with a through ball.
  • 41'
    Attempt blocked. Jackson Martínez (Portimonense) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 41'
    Attempt saved. Bruno Costa (Portimonense) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jackson Martínez.
  • 36'
    Attempt missed. Silvestre Varela (Belenenses) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
  • 32'
    Lucas Possignolo (Portimonense) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 32'
    Foul by Show (Belenenses).
  • 31'
    Offside, Belenenses. Licá tries a through ball, but Mateo Casierra is caught offside.
  • 30'
    Attempt missed. Aylton Boa Morte (Portimonense) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 26'
    Attempt saved. Bruno Costa (Portimonense) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 26'
    Foul by Chima Akas (Belenenses).
  • 26'
    Dener (Portimonense) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 25'
    Foul by Mateo Casierra (Belenenses).
  • 25'
    Pedro Sá (Portimonense) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 24'
    Attempt saved. Silvestre Varela (Belenenses) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mateo Casierra with a headed pass.
  • 23'
    Foul by Jadson (Portimonense).
  • 23'
    André Moreira (Belenenses) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 22'
    Corner, Portimonense. Conceded by Nuno Coelho.
  • 22'
    Attempt blocked. Aylton Boa Morte (Portimonense) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Koki Anzai.
  • 20'
    Attempt missed. Jackson Martínez (Portimonense) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dener.
  • 20'
    Attempt missed. Dener (Portimonense) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aylton Boa Morte with a cross.
  • 17'
    Offside, Belenenses. Gonçalo Silva tries a through ball, but Mateo Casierra is caught offside.
  • 17'
    Offside, Belenenses. Chima Akas tries a through ball, but Mateo Casierra is caught offside.
  • 16'
    Attempt missed. Jackson Martínez (Portimonense) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Costa.
  • 14'
    Attempt missed. Licá (Belenenses) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Chima Akas with a cross.
  • 13'
    Nilton (Belenenses) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 13'
    Foul by Marlos Moreno (Portimonense).
  • 12'
    Attempt saved. Silvestre Varela (Belenenses) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Licá.
  • 12'
    Attempt blocked. Licá (Belenenses) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tiago Esgaio.
  • 12'
    Attempt blocked. Licá (Belenenses) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 12'
    Attempt missed. Tiago Esgaio (Belenenses) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
  • 12'
    Nilton (Belenenses) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 12'
    Foul by Koki Anzai (Portimonense).
  • 10'
    Foul by André Santos (Belenenses).
  • 10'
    Aylton Boa Morte (Portimonense) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 10'
    Attempt missed. Silvestre Varela (Belenenses) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
  • 9'
    André Santos (Belenenses) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 9'
    Foul by Bruno Costa (Portimonense).
  • 8'
    Foul by Nuno Coelho (Belenenses).
  • 8'
    Dener (Portimonense) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 5'
    Foul by Gonçalo Silva (Belenenses).
  • 5'
    Jackson Martínez (Portimonense) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 4'
    Attempt blocked. Licá (Belenenses) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 4'
    Foul by Chima Akas (Belenenses).
  • 4'
    Aylton Boa Morte (Portimonense) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 3'
    Attempt missed. Nuno Coelho (Belenenses) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by André Santos with a cross following a corner.
  • 2'
    Corner, Belenenses. Conceded by Jadson.
  • 2'
    Show (Belenenses) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 2'
    Foul by Dener (Portimonense).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.