Tondela v Vitória Setúbal

Portuguese Primeira Liga at Estádio João Cardoso
26-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 1,744REF: I Vasilica

Tondela

0 - 3
FT
HT: 0-2

Vitória Setúbal

Carlos Vinicius Santos de Jesus  14'
José Egas dos Santos Branco  31'
Guedes  49'
  • FT
    Match ends, Tondela 0, Vitória Setúbal 3.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Tondela 0, Vitória Setúbal 3.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt blocked. Rúben Fonseca (Tondela) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pepelu.
  • 90+1'
    Eber Bessa (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Pité (Tondela).
  • 89'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Vitória Setúbal. Leandro Vilela replaces Zequinha.
  • 87'
    Offside, Vitória Setúbal. Nuno Pinto tries a through ball, but Nabil Ghilas is caught offside.
  • 86'
    Attempt saved. Pepelu (Tondela) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Pedro.
  • 85'
    Fahd Moufi (Tondela) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 85'
    Foul by Nabil Ghilas (Vitória Setúbal).
  • 84'
    Attempt missed. Pepelu (Tondela) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rúben Fonseca.
  • 83'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Vitória Setúbal. Nuno Pinto replaces Brian Mansilla.
  • 82'
    Attempt blocked. António Xavier (Tondela) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jhon Murillo.
  • 81'
    Corner, Tondela. Conceded by Silvio.
  • 80'
    Attempt saved. Eber Bessa (Vitória Setúbal) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top left corner.
  • 80'
    Yellow Card
    Carlinhos (Vitória Setúbal) is shown the yellow card.
  • 80'
    Yellow Card
    António Xavier (Tondela) is shown the yellow card.
  • 79'
    Foul by Rúben Fonseca (Tondela).
  • 79'
    Carlinhos (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 78'
    Foul by Fahd Moufi (Tondela).
  • 78'
    Brian Mansilla (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 77'
    Attempt missed. Yohan Tavares (Tondela) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pepelu with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 77'
    Foul by Carlinhos (Vitória Setúbal).
  • 77'
    Fahd Moufi (Tondela) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 76'
    Offside, Vitória Setúbal. Jubal tries a through ball, but Nabil Ghilas is caught offside.
  • 74'
    Attempt missed. António Xavier (Tondela) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pepelu.
  • 72'
    Fahd Moufi (Tondela) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 72'
    Foul by André Sousa (Vitória Setúbal).
  • 71'
    Attempt saved. Brian Mansilla (Vitória Setúbal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by André Sousa.
  • 71'
    Foul by João Pedro (Tondela).
  • 71'
    Pirri (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 69'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Vitória Setúbal. Nabil Ghilas replaces Hélder Guedes.
  • 69'
    Attempt missed. Tomislav Strkalj (Tondela) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by João Pedro with a cross.
  • 68'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Tondela. António Xavier replaces Jonathan Toro.
  • 68'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Tondela. Rúben Fonseca replaces Filipe Ferreira.
  • 67'
    Foul by Pepelu (Tondela).
  • 67'
    Brian Mansilla (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 65'
    Foul by Filipe Ferreira (Tondela).
  • 65'
    Zequinha (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 63'
    Corner, Tondela. Conceded by Hélder Guedes.
  • 63'
    Corner, Tondela. Conceded by Silvio.
  • 59'
    Corner, Vitória Setúbal. Conceded by Yohan Tavares.
  • 59'
    Attempt blocked. Filipe Ferreira (Tondela) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 59'
    Corner, Tondela. Conceded by Silvio.
  • 59'
    Attempt saved. Tomislav Strkalj (Tondela) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ricardo Alves.
  • 59'
    Attempt blocked. Ricardo Alves (Tondela) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pepelu with a cross.
  • 59'
    Corner, Tondela. Conceded by Silvio.
  • 58'
    Attempt blocked. João Pedro (Tondela) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Filipe Ferreira.
  • 55'
    Foul by Pité (Tondela).
  • 55'
    Silvio (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Attempt saved. João Pedro (Tondela) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pité.
  • 52'
    João Pedro (Tondela) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 52'
    Foul by Pirri (Vitória Setúbal).
  • 51'
    Fahd Moufi (Tondela) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 51'
    Foul by André Sousa (Vitória Setúbal).
  • 50'
    Foul by Jonathan Toro (Tondela).
  • 50'
    Georgi Makaridze (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 49'
    Goal
    Goal! Tondela 0, Vitória Setúbal 3. Hélder Guedes (Vitória Setúbal) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
  • 49'
    Foul by João Pedro (Tondela).
  • 49'
    Pirri (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 47'
    Fahd Moufi (Tondela) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 47'
    Foul by Eber Bessa (Vitória Setúbal).
  • 46'
    Corner, Tondela. Conceded by Artur Jorge.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Tondela 0, Vitória Setúbal 2.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Tondela. João Pedro replaces Bruno Wilson.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Tondela 0, Vitória Setúbal 2.
  • 45+3'
    Attempt missed. Ricardo Alves (Tondela) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Pepelu with a cross following a corner.
  • 45+2'
    Corner, Tondela. Conceded by André Sousa.
  • 45+1'
    Yellow Card
    Georgi Makaridze (Vitória Setúbal) is shown the yellow card.
  • 45'
    Corner, Tondela. Conceded by Silvio.
  • 44'
    Attempt missed. Ricardo Alves (Tondela) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Pepelu with a cross following a corner.
  • 44'
    Corner, Tondela. Conceded by Artur Jorge.
  • 43'
    Tomislav Strkalj (Tondela) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 43'
    Foul by Pirri (Vitória Setúbal).
  • 43'
    Attempt missed. André Sousa (Vitória Setúbal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Zequinha.
  • 42'
    Attempt blocked. Brian Mansilla (Vitória Setúbal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 42'
    Pepelu (Tondela) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 42'
    Foul by Eber Bessa (Vitória Setúbal).
  • 41'
    Foul by Pepelu (Tondela).
  • 41'
    Brian Mansilla (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 39'
    Offside, Vitória Setúbal. Carlinhos tries a through ball, but Brian Mansilla is caught offside.
  • 37'
    Foul by Filipe Ferreira (Tondela).
  • 37'
    Eber Bessa (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 37'
    Foul by Filipe Ferreira (Tondela).
  • 37'
    Hélder Guedes (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 35'
    Foul by Jhon Murillo (Tondela).
  • 35'
    Georgi Makaridze (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 34'
    Foul by Tomislav Strkalj (Tondela).
  • 34'
    Jubal (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 31'
    Goal
    Goal! Tondela 0, Vitória Setúbal 2. Zequinha (Vitória Setúbal) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.
  • 29'
    Jonathan Toro (Tondela) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 29'
    Foul by Brian Mansilla (Vitória Setúbal).
  • 28'
    Corner, Tondela. Conceded by Artur Jorge.
  • 23'
    Foul by Bruno Wilson (Tondela).
  • 23'
    Hélder Guedes (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 23'
    Attempt missed. Ricardo Alves (Tondela) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pepelu with a cross following a corner.
  • 22'
    Corner, Tondela. Conceded by Zequinha.
  • 22'
    Tomislav Strkalj (Tondela) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 22'
    Foul by Artur Jorge (Vitória Setúbal).
  • 20'
    Pité (Tondela) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 20'
    Foul by Eber Bessa (Vitória Setúbal).
  • 19'
    Corner, Tondela. Conceded by Silvio.
  • 18'
    Foul by Silvio (Vitória Setúbal).
  • 18'
    Jonathan Toro (Tondela) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 16'
    Foul by André Sousa (Vitória Setúbal).
  • 16'
    Fahd Moufi (Tondela) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 14'
    Goal
    Goal! Tondela 0, Vitória Setúbal 1. Carlinhos (Vitória Setúbal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hélder Guedes.
  • 13'
    Foul by Brian Mansilla (Vitória Setúbal).
  • 13'
    Jonathan Toro (Tondela) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 11'
    Corner, Vitória Setúbal. Conceded by Fahd Moufi.
  • 9'
    Brian Mansilla (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 9'
    Fahd Moufi (Tondela).
  • 8'
    Pirri (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 8'
    Foul by Jonathan Toro (Tondela).
  • 7'
    Offside, Vitória Setúbal. Artur Jorge tries a through ball, but Hélder Guedes is caught offside.
  • 6'
    Attempt saved. Pité (Tondela) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 5'
    Foul by Jubal (Vitória Setúbal).
  • 5'
    Tomislav Strkalj (Tondela) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 3'
    Foul by Pirri (Vitória Setúbal).
  • 3'
    Jonathan Toro (Tondela) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.