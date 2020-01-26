Tondela v Vitória Setúbal

Tondela v Vitória SetúbalPortuguese Primeira Liga at Estádio João Cardoso
26-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 1,744REF: I Vasilica
Tondela
0 - 3
FT
HT: 0-2
Vitória Setúbal
Carlos Vinicius Santos de Jesus 14'
José Egas dos Santos Branco 31'
Guedes 49'
- Match ends, Tondela 0, Vitória Setúbal 3.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Tondela 0, Vitória Setúbal 3.
- 90+2'Attempt blocked. Rúben Fonseca (Tondela) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pepelu.
- 90+1'Eber Bessa (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+1'Foul by Pité (Tondela).
- 89'Substitution, Vitória Setúbal. Leandro Vilela replaces Zequinha.
- 87'Offside, Vitória Setúbal. Nuno Pinto tries a through ball, but Nabil Ghilas is caught offside.
- 86'Attempt saved. Pepelu (Tondela) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Pedro.
- 85'Fahd Moufi (Tondela) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 85'Foul by Nabil Ghilas (Vitória Setúbal).
- 84'Attempt missed. Pepelu (Tondela) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rúben Fonseca.
- 83'Substitution, Vitória Setúbal. Nuno Pinto replaces Brian Mansilla.
- 82'Attempt blocked. António Xavier (Tondela) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jhon Murillo.
- 81'Corner, Tondela. Conceded by Silvio.
- 80'Attempt saved. Eber Bessa (Vitória Setúbal) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top left corner.
- 80'Carlinhos (Vitória Setúbal) is shown the yellow card.
- 80'António Xavier (Tondela) is shown the yellow card.
- 79'Foul by Rúben Fonseca (Tondela).
- 79'Carlinhos (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 78'Foul by Fahd Moufi (Tondela).
- 78'Brian Mansilla (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 77'Attempt missed. Yohan Tavares (Tondela) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pepelu with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 77'Foul by Carlinhos (Vitória Setúbal).
- 77'Fahd Moufi (Tondela) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 76'Offside, Vitória Setúbal. Jubal tries a through ball, but Nabil Ghilas is caught offside.
- 74'Attempt missed. António Xavier (Tondela) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pepelu.
- 72'Fahd Moufi (Tondela) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 72'Foul by André Sousa (Vitória Setúbal).
- 71'Attempt saved. Brian Mansilla (Vitória Setúbal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by André Sousa.
- 71'Foul by João Pedro (Tondela).
- 71'Pirri (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 69'Substitution, Vitória Setúbal. Nabil Ghilas replaces Hélder Guedes.
- 69'Attempt missed. Tomislav Strkalj (Tondela) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by João Pedro with a cross.
- 68'Substitution, Tondela. António Xavier replaces Jonathan Toro.
- 68'Substitution, Tondela. Rúben Fonseca replaces Filipe Ferreira.
- 67'Foul by Pepelu (Tondela).
- 67'Brian Mansilla (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 65'Foul by Filipe Ferreira (Tondela).
- 65'Zequinha (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 63'Corner, Tondela. Conceded by Hélder Guedes.
- 63'Corner, Tondela. Conceded by Silvio.
- 59'Corner, Vitória Setúbal. Conceded by Yohan Tavares.
- 59'Attempt blocked. Filipe Ferreira (Tondela) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 59'Corner, Tondela. Conceded by Silvio.
- 59'Attempt saved. Tomislav Strkalj (Tondela) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ricardo Alves.
- 59'Attempt blocked. Ricardo Alves (Tondela) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pepelu with a cross.
- 59'Corner, Tondela. Conceded by Silvio.
- 58'Attempt blocked. João Pedro (Tondela) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Filipe Ferreira.
- 55'Foul by Pité (Tondela).
- 55'Silvio (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Attempt saved. João Pedro (Tondela) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pité.
- 52'João Pedro (Tondela) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 52'Foul by Pirri (Vitória Setúbal).
- 51'Fahd Moufi (Tondela) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 51'Foul by André Sousa (Vitória Setúbal).
- 50'Foul by Jonathan Toro (Tondela).
- 50'Georgi Makaridze (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 49'Goal! Tondela 0, Vitória Setúbal 3. Hélder Guedes (Vitória Setúbal) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
- 49'Foul by João Pedro (Tondela).
- 49'Pirri (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 47'Fahd Moufi (Tondela) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 47'Foul by Eber Bessa (Vitória Setúbal).
- 46'Corner, Tondela. Conceded by Artur Jorge.
- 45'Second Half begins Tondela 0, Vitória Setúbal 2.
- 45'Substitution, Tondela. João Pedro replaces Bruno Wilson.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Tondela 0, Vitória Setúbal 2.
- 45+3'Attempt missed. Ricardo Alves (Tondela) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Pepelu with a cross following a corner.
- 45+2'Corner, Tondela. Conceded by André Sousa.
- 45+1'Georgi Makaridze (Vitória Setúbal) is shown the yellow card.
- 45'Corner, Tondela. Conceded by Silvio.
- 44'Attempt missed. Ricardo Alves (Tondela) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Pepelu with a cross following a corner.
- 44'Corner, Tondela. Conceded by Artur Jorge.
- 43'Tomislav Strkalj (Tondela) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 43'Foul by Pirri (Vitória Setúbal).
- 43'Attempt missed. André Sousa (Vitória Setúbal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Zequinha.
- 42'Attempt blocked. Brian Mansilla (Vitória Setúbal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 42'Pepelu (Tondela) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 42'Foul by Eber Bessa (Vitória Setúbal).
- 41'Foul by Pepelu (Tondela).
- 41'Brian Mansilla (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 39'Offside, Vitória Setúbal. Carlinhos tries a through ball, but Brian Mansilla is caught offside.
- 37'Foul by Filipe Ferreira (Tondela).
- 37'Eber Bessa (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 37'Foul by Filipe Ferreira (Tondela).
- 37'Hélder Guedes (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 35'Foul by Jhon Murillo (Tondela).
- 35'Georgi Makaridze (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 34'Foul by Tomislav Strkalj (Tondela).
- 34'Jubal (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 31'Goal! Tondela 0, Vitória Setúbal 2. Zequinha (Vitória Setúbal) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.
- 29'Jonathan Toro (Tondela) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 29'Foul by Brian Mansilla (Vitória Setúbal).
- 28'Corner, Tondela. Conceded by Artur Jorge.
- 23'Foul by Bruno Wilson (Tondela).
- 23'Hélder Guedes (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 23'Attempt missed. Ricardo Alves (Tondela) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pepelu with a cross following a corner.
- 22'Corner, Tondela. Conceded by Zequinha.
- 22'Tomislav Strkalj (Tondela) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 22'Foul by Artur Jorge (Vitória Setúbal).
- 20'Pité (Tondela) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 20'Foul by Eber Bessa (Vitória Setúbal).
- 19'Corner, Tondela. Conceded by Silvio.
- 18'Foul by Silvio (Vitória Setúbal).
- 18'Jonathan Toro (Tondela) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 16'Foul by André Sousa (Vitória Setúbal).
- 16'Fahd Moufi (Tondela) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 14'Goal! Tondela 0, Vitória Setúbal 1. Carlinhos (Vitória Setúbal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hélder Guedes.
- 13'Foul by Brian Mansilla (Vitória Setúbal).
- 13'Jonathan Toro (Tondela) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 11'Corner, Vitória Setúbal. Conceded by Fahd Moufi.
- 9'Brian Mansilla (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 9'Fahd Moufi (Tondela).
- 8'Pirri (Vitória Setúbal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 8'Foul by Jonathan Toro (Tondela).
- 7'Offside, Vitória Setúbal. Artur Jorge tries a through ball, but Hélder Guedes is caught offside.
- 6'Attempt saved. Pité (Tondela) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 5'Foul by Jubal (Vitória Setúbal).
- 5'Tomislav Strkalj (Tondela) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 3'Foul by Pirri (Vitória Setúbal).
- 3'Jonathan Toro (Tondela) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.