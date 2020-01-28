FC Porto v Gil Vicente

Portuguese Primeira Liga at Estádio do Dragão
28-01-2020KO:20:15ATT: 18,605REF: R Oliveira

FC Porto

Iván Marcano Sierra  45+2'
Sérgio Oliveira  57'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 1-1

Gil Vicente

Sandro Lima  45'
João Afonso s/o 72'
  • FT
    Match ends, FC Porto 2, Gil Vicente 1.
  • 90+3'
    Second Half ends, FC Porto 2, Gil Vicente 1.
  • 90+3'
    Yellow Card
    Tiquinho Soares (FC Porto) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Tiquinho Soares (FC Porto).
  • 90+3'
    Fernando Fonseca (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Fabio Silva (FC Porto).
  • 90+2'
    Rúben Fernandes (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+1'
    Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by William Soares (Gil Vicente).
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Chancel Mbemba (FC Porto).
  • 90+1'
    Sandro Lima (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 89'
    Tiquinho Soares (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 89'
    Foul by Romário Baldé (Gil Vicente).
  • 87'
    Fabio Silva (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 87'
    Foul by Rodrigão (Gil Vicente).
  • 83'
    Foul by Fabio Silva (FC Porto).
  • 83'
    Fernando Fonseca (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 81'
    Luis Díaz (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 81'
    Foul by Zakaria Naidji (Gil Vicente).
  • 81'
    Sub On
    Substitution, FC Porto. Fabio Silva replaces Moussa Marega.
  • 80'
    Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Rúben Fernandes.
  • 80'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Gil Vicente. Ahmed Isaiah replaces Bozhidar Kraev.
  • 79'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Gil Vicente. Zakaria Naidji replaces Lourency.
  • 79'
    Hand ball by Luis Díaz (FC Porto).
  • 78'
    Foul by Tiquinho Soares (FC Porto).
  • 78'
    Lourency (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 77'
    Hand ball by Henrique Gomes (Gil Vicente).
  • 76'
    Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 76'
    Foul by William Soares (Gil Vicente).
  • 75'
    Vitor Ferreira (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 75'
    Foul by Bozhidar Kraev (Gil Vicente).
  • 74'
    Foul by Tiquinho Soares (FC Porto).
  • 74'
    William Soares (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 72'
    2nd Yellow Card
    Second yellow card to João Afonso (Gil Vicente) for a bad foul.
  • 72'
    Mateus Uribe (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 72'
    Foul by João Afonso (Gil Vicente).
  • 71'
    Attempt missed. Lourency (Gil Vicente) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Romário Baldé with a cross.
  • 70'
    Foul by Alex Telles (FC Porto).
  • 70'
    Fernando Fonseca (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 70'
    Foul by Alex Telles (FC Porto).
  • 70'
    Lourency (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 68'
    Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Denis.
  • 68'
    Offside, FC Porto. Alex Telles tries a through ball, but Tiquinho Soares is caught offside.
  • 68'
    Sub On
    Substitution, FC Porto. Luis Díaz replaces Romário Baró.
  • 67'
    Attempt missed. Romário Baró (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Corona with a cross.
  • 66'
    Attempt blocked. Vitor Ferreira (FC Porto) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Romário Baró.
  • 66'
    Attempt missed. Romário Baró (FC Porto) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tiquinho Soares with a headed pass.
  • 66'
    Foul by William Soares (Gil Vicente).
  • 66'
    Romário Baró (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 65'
    Attempt missed. Rodrigão (Gil Vicente) header from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Henrique Gomes following a set piece situation.
  • 65'
    Foul by Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto).
  • 65'
    Henrique Gomes (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 64'
    Attempt missed. Fernando Fonseca (Gil Vicente) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.
  • 63'
    Foul by Alex Telles (FC Porto).
  • 63'
    Lourency (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 62'
    Foul by Alex Telles (FC Porto).
  • 62'
    Lourency (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 61'
    Sub On
    Substitution, FC Porto. Vitor Ferreira replaces Wilson Manafá.
  • 60'
    Hand ball by Bozhidar Kraev (Gil Vicente).
  • 58'
    Tiquinho Soares (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 58'
    Foul by Rodrigão (Gil Vicente).
  • 57'
    Goal
    Goal! FC Porto 2, Gil Vicente 1. Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Romário Baró.
  • 56'
    Romário Baró (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 56'
    Foul by João Afonso (Gil Vicente).
  • 54'
    Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 54'
    Foul by William Soares (Gil Vicente).
  • 53'
    Foul by Tiquinho Soares (FC Porto).
  • 53'
    Rodrigão (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 51'
    Mateus Uribe (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 51'
    Foul by Bozhidar Kraev (Gil Vicente).
  • 51'
    Attempt saved. Iván Marcano (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Alex Telles with a cross.
  • 50'
    Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by William Soares.
  • 50'
    Attempt blocked. Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Marega.
  • 47'
    Foul by Romário Baró (FC Porto).
  • 47'
    Fernando Fonseca (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 46'
    Foul by Alex Telles (FC Porto).
  • 46'
    Lourency (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins FC Porto 1, Gil Vicente 1.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Gil Vicente. Romário Baldé replaces Arthur Henrique.
  • 45+4'
    HT
    First Half ends, FC Porto 1, Gil Vicente 1.
  • 45+4'
    Yellow Card
    Sandro Lima (Gil Vicente) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 45+3'
    Iván Marcano (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45+3'
    Foul by Sandro Lima (Gil Vicente).
  • 45+2'
    Goal
    Goal! FC Porto 1, Gil Vicente 1. Iván Marcano (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Mateus Uribe with a cross.
  • 45+2'
    Moussa Marega (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 45+2'
    Foul by Lourency (Gil Vicente).
  • 45'
    Goal
    Goal! FC Porto 0, Gil Vicente 1. Sandro Lima (Gil Vicente) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fernando Fonseca following a fast break.
  • 43'
    Foul by Bozhidar Kraev (Gil Vicente).
  • 43'
    Moussa Marega (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 40'
    Attempt missed. Alex Telles (FC Porto) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mateus Uribe.
  • 39'
    Foul by Henrique Gomes (Gil Vicente).
  • 39'
    Moussa Marega (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 37'
    Attempt saved. Sandro Lima (Gil Vicente) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Henrique Gomes.
  • 33'
    Corner, Gil Vicente. Conceded by Wilson Manafá.
  • 32'
    Corner, Gil Vicente. Conceded by Romário Baró.
  • 31'
    Attempt missed. Romário Baró (FC Porto) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Sérgio Oliveira.
  • 30'
    Foul by Romário Baró (FC Porto).
  • 30'
    Fernando Fonseca (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 27'
    Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by William Soares.
  • 26'
    Lourency (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 26'
    Foul by Alex Telles (FC Porto).
  • 22'
    Mateus Uribe (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 22'
    Foul by João Afonso (Gil Vicente).
  • 22'
    Attempt missed. Iván Marcano (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sérgio Oliveira following a set piece situation.
  • 21'
    Romário Baró (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 21'
    Foul by Bozhidar Kraev (Gil Vicente).
  • 21'
    Mateus Uribe (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 21'
    Foul by Bozhidar Kraev (Gil Vicente).
  • 20'
    Foul by Romário Baró (FC Porto).
  • 20'
    William Soares (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 19'
    Foul by Wilson Manafá (FC Porto).
  • 19'
    Henrique Gomes (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 19'
    Foul by Mateus Uribe (FC Porto).
  • 19'
    Sandro Lima (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 18'
    Attempt missed. Iván Marcano (FC Porto) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Telles with a cross following a corner.
  • 18'
    Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Henrique Gomes.
  • 15'
    Yellow Card
    João Afonso (Gil Vicente) is shown the yellow card.
  • 15'
    Yellow Card
    Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 14'
    Foul by Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto).
  • 14'
    Arthur Henrique (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 13'
    Offside, Gil Vicente. Sandro Lima tries a through ball, but Lourency is caught offside.
  • 12'
    Foul by Chancel Mbemba (FC Porto).
  • 12'
    Sandro Lima (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Hand ball by Tiquinho Soares (FC Porto).
  • 8'
    Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Rodrigão.
  • 7'
    Attempt missed. Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
  • 6'
    Foul by Arthur Henrique (Gil Vicente).
  • 6'
    Wilson Manafá (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 5'
    Attempt missed. Sandro Lima (Gil Vicente) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 5'
    Foul by Corona (FC Porto).
  • 5'
    João Afonso (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 4'
    Foul by Romário Baró (FC Porto).
  • 4'
    Arthur Henrique (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 1'
    Hand ball by Sandro Lima (Gil Vicente).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.