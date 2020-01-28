FC Porto v Gil Vicente

FC Porto v Gil VicentePortuguese Primeira Liga at Estádio do Dragão
28-01-2020KO:20:15ATT: 18,605REF: R Oliveira
FC Porto
Iván Marcano Sierra 45+2'
Sérgio Oliveira 57'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 1-1
Gil Vicente
Sandro Lima 45'
João Afonso s/o 72'
- Match ends, FC Porto 2, Gil Vicente 1.
- 90+3'Second Half ends, FC Porto 2, Gil Vicente 1.
- 90+3'Tiquinho Soares (FC Porto) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+3'Foul by Tiquinho Soares (FC Porto).
- 90+3'Fernando Fonseca (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+2'Foul by Fabio Silva (FC Porto).
- 90+2'Rúben Fernandes (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+1'Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+1'Foul by William Soares (Gil Vicente).
- 90+1'Foul by Chancel Mbemba (FC Porto).
- 90+1'Sandro Lima (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 89'Tiquinho Soares (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 89'Foul by Romário Baldé (Gil Vicente).
- 87'Fabio Silva (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 87'Foul by Rodrigão (Gil Vicente).
- 83'Foul by Fabio Silva (FC Porto).
- 83'Fernando Fonseca (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 81'Luis Díaz (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 81'Foul by Zakaria Naidji (Gil Vicente).
- 81'Substitution, FC Porto. Fabio Silva replaces Moussa Marega.
- 80'Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Rúben Fernandes.
- 80'Substitution, Gil Vicente. Ahmed Isaiah replaces Bozhidar Kraev.
- 79'Substitution, Gil Vicente. Zakaria Naidji replaces Lourency.
- 79'Hand ball by Luis Díaz (FC Porto).
- 78'Foul by Tiquinho Soares (FC Porto).
- 78'Lourency (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 77'Hand ball by Henrique Gomes (Gil Vicente).
- 76'Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 76'Foul by William Soares (Gil Vicente).
- 75'Vitor Ferreira (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 75'Foul by Bozhidar Kraev (Gil Vicente).
- 74'Foul by Tiquinho Soares (FC Porto).
- 74'William Soares (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 72'Second yellow card to João Afonso (Gil Vicente) for a bad foul.
- 72'Mateus Uribe (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 72'Foul by João Afonso (Gil Vicente).
- 71'Attempt missed. Lourency (Gil Vicente) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Romário Baldé with a cross.
- 70'Foul by Alex Telles (FC Porto).
- 70'Fernando Fonseca (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 70'Foul by Alex Telles (FC Porto).
- 70'Lourency (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 68'Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Denis.
- 68'Offside, FC Porto. Alex Telles tries a through ball, but Tiquinho Soares is caught offside.
- 68'Substitution, FC Porto. Luis Díaz replaces Romário Baró.
- 67'Attempt missed. Romário Baró (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Corona with a cross.
- 66'Attempt blocked. Vitor Ferreira (FC Porto) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Romário Baró.
- 66'Attempt missed. Romário Baró (FC Porto) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tiquinho Soares with a headed pass.
- 66'Foul by William Soares (Gil Vicente).
- 66'Romário Baró (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 65'Attempt missed. Rodrigão (Gil Vicente) header from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Henrique Gomes following a set piece situation.
- 65'Foul by Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto).
- 65'Henrique Gomes (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 64'Attempt missed. Fernando Fonseca (Gil Vicente) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.
- 63'Foul by Alex Telles (FC Porto).
- 63'Lourency (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 62'Foul by Alex Telles (FC Porto).
- 62'Lourency (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 61'Substitution, FC Porto. Vitor Ferreira replaces Wilson Manafá.
- 60'Hand ball by Bozhidar Kraev (Gil Vicente).
- 58'Tiquinho Soares (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 58'Foul by Rodrigão (Gil Vicente).
- 57'Goal! FC Porto 2, Gil Vicente 1. Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Romário Baró.
- 56'Romário Baró (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 56'Foul by João Afonso (Gil Vicente).
- 54'Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 54'Foul by William Soares (Gil Vicente).
- 53'Foul by Tiquinho Soares (FC Porto).
- 53'Rodrigão (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 51'Mateus Uribe (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 51'Foul by Bozhidar Kraev (Gil Vicente).
- 51'Attempt saved. Iván Marcano (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Alex Telles with a cross.
- 50'Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by William Soares.
- 50'Attempt blocked. Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Marega.
- 47'Foul by Romário Baró (FC Porto).
- 47'Fernando Fonseca (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 46'Foul by Alex Telles (FC Porto).
- 46'Lourency (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Second Half begins FC Porto 1, Gil Vicente 1.
- 45'Substitution, Gil Vicente. Romário Baldé replaces Arthur Henrique.
- 45+4'First Half ends, FC Porto 1, Gil Vicente 1.
- 45+4'Sandro Lima (Gil Vicente) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 45+3'Iván Marcano (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45+3'Foul by Sandro Lima (Gil Vicente).
- 45+2'Goal! FC Porto 1, Gil Vicente 1. Iván Marcano (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Mateus Uribe with a cross.
- 45+2'Moussa Marega (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 45+2'Foul by Lourency (Gil Vicente).
- 45'Goal! FC Porto 0, Gil Vicente 1. Sandro Lima (Gil Vicente) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fernando Fonseca following a fast break.
- 43'Foul by Bozhidar Kraev (Gil Vicente).
- 43'Moussa Marega (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 40'Attempt missed. Alex Telles (FC Porto) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mateus Uribe.
- 39'Foul by Henrique Gomes (Gil Vicente).
- 39'Moussa Marega (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 37'Attempt saved. Sandro Lima (Gil Vicente) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Henrique Gomes.
- 33'Corner, Gil Vicente. Conceded by Wilson Manafá.
- 32'Corner, Gil Vicente. Conceded by Romário Baró.
- 31'Attempt missed. Romário Baró (FC Porto) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Sérgio Oliveira.
- 30'Foul by Romário Baró (FC Porto).
- 30'Fernando Fonseca (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 27'Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by William Soares.
- 26'Lourency (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 26'Foul by Alex Telles (FC Porto).
- 22'Mateus Uribe (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 22'Foul by João Afonso (Gil Vicente).
- 22'Attempt missed. Iván Marcano (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sérgio Oliveira following a set piece situation.
- 21'Romário Baró (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 21'Foul by Bozhidar Kraev (Gil Vicente).
- 21'Mateus Uribe (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 21'Foul by Bozhidar Kraev (Gil Vicente).
- 20'Foul by Romário Baró (FC Porto).
- 20'William Soares (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 19'Foul by Wilson Manafá (FC Porto).
- 19'Henrique Gomes (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 19'Foul by Mateus Uribe (FC Porto).
- 19'Sandro Lima (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 18'Attempt missed. Iván Marcano (FC Porto) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Telles with a cross following a corner.
- 18'Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Henrique Gomes.
- 15'João Afonso (Gil Vicente) is shown the yellow card.
- 15'Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 14'Foul by Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto).
- 14'Arthur Henrique (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 13'Offside, Gil Vicente. Sandro Lima tries a through ball, but Lourency is caught offside.
- 12'Foul by Chancel Mbemba (FC Porto).
- 12'Sandro Lima (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Hand ball by Tiquinho Soares (FC Porto).
- 8'Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Rodrigão.
- 7'Attempt missed. Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
- 6'Foul by Arthur Henrique (Gil Vicente).
- 6'Wilson Manafá (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 5'Attempt missed. Sandro Lima (Gil Vicente) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 5'Foul by Corona (FC Porto).
- 5'João Afonso (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 4'Foul by Romário Baró (FC Porto).
- 4'Arthur Henrique (Gil Vicente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 1'Hand ball by Sandro Lima (Gil Vicente).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.