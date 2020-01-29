Moreirense v Sporting Braga

Portuguese Primeira Liga at Estádio Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas
29-01-2020KO:20:15ATT: 1,711REF: M Mota

Moreirense

Lazar Rosic  71'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 0-2

Sporting Braga

Trincão  8'
Rui Pedro Da Rocha Fonte  10'
João Novais s/o 90+8'
  • FT
    Match ends, Moreirense 1, Sporting Braga 2.
  • 90+10'
    Second Half ends, Moreirense 1, Sporting Braga 2.
  • 90+10'
    Attempt saved. Iago Santos (Moreirense) header from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luiz Henrique with a cross.
  • 90+8'
    Foul by João Novais (Sporting Braga).
  • 90+8'
    Abdu Conté (Moreirense) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 90+8'
    Red Card
    João Novais (Sporting Braga) is shown the red card.
  • 90+7'
    Corner, Moreirense. Conceded by Nuno Sequeira.
  • 90+5'
    Attempt saved. Lazar Rosic (Moreirense) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iago Santos with a cross.
  • 90+4'
    Foul by Nuno Sequeira (Sporting Braga).
  • 90+4'
    Bilel Aouacheria (Moreirense) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90'
    Yellow Card
    Luiz Henrique (Moreirense) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90'
    João Novais (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90'
    Foul by Luiz Henrique (Moreirense).
  • 88'
    Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 88'
    Foul by Iago Santos (Moreirense).
  • 87'
    Fábio Abreu (Moreirense) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 87'
    Foul by João Palhinha (Sporting Braga).
  • 87'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Moreirense. Djavan replaces Pedro Nuno.
  • 87'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Moreirense. Luiz Henrique replaces Alex Soares.
  • 86'
    Offside, Sporting Braga. Ricardo Horta tries a through ball, but Nuno Sequeira is caught offside.
  • 86'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sporting Braga. Nuno Sequeira replaces Murilo Souza.
  • 85'
    Attempt missed. Ricardo Horta (Sporting Braga) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rui Fonte.
  • 84'
    Corner, Moreirense. Conceded by Matheus.
  • 81'
    Attempt missed. Murilo Souza (Sporting Braga) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ricardo Horta with a through ball.
  • 79'
    Attempt missed. Rui Fonte (Sporting Braga) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by João Novais with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 78'
    Foul by Bilel Aouacheria (Moreirense).
  • 78'
    Murilo Souza (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 71'
    Goal
    Goal! Moreirense 1, Sporting Braga 2. Lazar Rosic (Moreirense) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sori Mané with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
  • 71'
    Yellow Card
    David Carmo (Sporting Braga) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 71'
    Foul by David Carmo (Sporting Braga).
  • 71'
    Bilel Aouacheria (Moreirense) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 70'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sporting Braga. Ricardo Horta replaces Trincão.
  • 69'
    Attempt saved. Pedro Nuno (Moreirense) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Filipe Soares.
  • 68'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sporting Braga. David Carmo replaces Raúl Silva.
  • 67'
    João Novais (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 67'
    Foul by Sori Mané (Moreirense).
  • 66'
    João Novais (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 66'
    Foul by Fábio Abreu (Moreirense).
  • 65'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Moreirense. Bilel Aouacheria replaces Luís Machado.
  • 61'
    Corner, Sporting Braga. Conceded by Lazar Rosic.
  • 60'
    João Palhinha (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 60'
    Foul by Sori Mané (Moreirense).
  • 59'
    Attempt missed. Pedro Nuno (Moreirense) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fábio Abreu.
  • 57'
    Yellow Card
    Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 57'
    Foul by Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga).
  • 57'
    Luís Machado (Moreirense) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 56'
    Yellow Card
    Filipe Soares (Moreirense) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 56'
    João Palhinha (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 56'
    Foul by Filipe Soares (Moreirense).
  • 55'
    Foul by Bruno Viana (Sporting Braga).
  • 55'
    Iago Santos (Moreirense) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Corner, Sporting Braga. Conceded by Mateus Pasinato.
  • 54'
    Attempt missed. Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Trincão with a through ball.
  • 54'
    Attempt blocked. Pedro Nuno (Moreirense) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Alex Soares.
  • 53'
    Attempt saved. Trincão (Sporting Braga) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Murilo Souza with a cross.
  • 52'
    Attempt missed. Iago Santos (Moreirense) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pedro Nuno with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 51'
    Yellow Card
    Raúl Silva (Sporting Braga) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 51'
    Foul by Raúl Silva (Sporting Braga).
  • 51'
    Luís Machado (Moreirense) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 50'
    Trincão (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 50'
    Foul by Filipe Soares (Moreirense).
  • 48'
    Foul by Raúl Silva (Sporting Braga).
  • 48'
    Fábio Abreu (Moreirense) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Moreirense 0, Sporting Braga 2.
  • 45'
    HT
    First Half ends, Moreirense 0, Sporting Braga 2.
  • 45'
    Raúl Silva (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Foul by Luís Machado (Moreirense).
  • 44'
    Foul by Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga).
  • 44'
    João Aurélio (Moreirense) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 43'
    João Palhinha (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 43'
    Foul by Alex Soares (Moreirense).
  • 42'
    Hand ball by Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga).
  • 41'
    Foul by Rui Fonte (Sporting Braga).
  • 41'
    João Aurélio (Moreirense) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 33'
    Attempt missed. Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
  • 32'
    Corner, Sporting Braga. Conceded by Abdu Conté.
  • 31'
    Trincão (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 31'
    Foul by Filipe Soares (Moreirense).
  • 29'
    Attempt missed. João Palhinha (Sporting Braga) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Trincão.
  • 28'
    Corner, Sporting Braga. Conceded by Mateus Pasinato.
  • 28'
    Attempt saved. Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 26'
    Attempt missed. Murilo Souza (Sporting Braga) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wilson Eduardo.
  • 24'
    Corner, Sporting Braga. Conceded by Iago Santos.
  • 24'
    Foul by Trincão (Sporting Braga).
  • 24'
    Alex Soares (Moreirense) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 24'
    Attempt blocked. Rui Fonte (Sporting Braga) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricardo Esgaio with a cross.
  • 19'
    João Novais (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 19'
    Foul by Luís Machado (Moreirense).
  • 19'
    Foul by João Palhinha (Sporting Braga).
  • 19'
    Fábio Abreu (Moreirense) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 17'
    Corner, Sporting Braga. Conceded by Fábio Abreu.
  • 16'
    Yellow Card
    Lazar Rosic (Moreirense) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 16'
    Foul by Lazar Rosic (Moreirense).
  • 16'
    Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 16'
    Foul by Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga).
  • 16'
    Filipe Soares (Moreirense) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 15'
    Offside, Moreirense. Pedro Nuno tries a through ball, but Alex Soares is caught offside.
  • 13'
    Attempt missed. Fábio Abreu (Moreirense) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Soares with a through ball.
  • 11'
    Foul by João Palhinha (Sporting Braga).
  • 11'
    Alex Soares (Moreirense) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 11'
    Foul by João Novais (Sporting Braga).
  • 11'
    Fábio Abreu (Moreirense) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 10'
    Goal
    Goal! Moreirense 0, Sporting Braga 2. Rui Fonte (Sporting Braga) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Trincão with a cross.
  • 8'
    Goal
    Goal! Moreirense 0, Sporting Braga 1. Trincão (Sporting Braga) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Bruno Viana.
  • 7'
    Attempt blocked. Murilo Souza (Sporting Braga) left footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by João Novais.
  • 5'
    Attempt saved. Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Trincão with a cross.
  • 4'
    Foul by Filipe Soares (Moreirense).
  • 4'
    Trincão (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 2'
    Attempt missed. Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by João Palhinha.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.