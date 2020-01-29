Moreirense v Sporting Braga

Moreirense v Sporting BragaPortuguese Primeira Liga at Estádio Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas
29-01-2020KO:20:15ATT: 1,711REF: M Mota
Moreirense
Lazar Rosic 71'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 0-2
Sporting Braga
Trincão 8'
Rui Pedro Da Rocha Fonte 10'
João Novais s/o 90+8'
- Match ends, Moreirense 1, Sporting Braga 2.
- 90+10'Second Half ends, Moreirense 1, Sporting Braga 2.
- 90+10'Attempt saved. Iago Santos (Moreirense) header from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luiz Henrique with a cross.
- 90+8'Foul by João Novais (Sporting Braga).
- 90+8'Abdu Conté (Moreirense) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 90+8'João Novais (Sporting Braga) is shown the red card.
- 90+7'Corner, Moreirense. Conceded by Nuno Sequeira.
- 90+5'Attempt saved. Lazar Rosic (Moreirense) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iago Santos with a cross.
- 90+4'Foul by Nuno Sequeira (Sporting Braga).
- 90+4'Bilel Aouacheria (Moreirense) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90'Luiz Henrique (Moreirense) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90'João Novais (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90'Foul by Luiz Henrique (Moreirense).
- 88'Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 88'Foul by Iago Santos (Moreirense).
- 87'Fábio Abreu (Moreirense) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 87'Foul by João Palhinha (Sporting Braga).
- 87'Substitution, Moreirense. Djavan replaces Pedro Nuno.
- 87'Substitution, Moreirense. Luiz Henrique replaces Alex Soares.
- 86'Offside, Sporting Braga. Ricardo Horta tries a through ball, but Nuno Sequeira is caught offside.
- 86'Substitution, Sporting Braga. Nuno Sequeira replaces Murilo Souza.
- 85'Attempt missed. Ricardo Horta (Sporting Braga) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rui Fonte.
- 84'Corner, Moreirense. Conceded by Matheus.
- 81'Attempt missed. Murilo Souza (Sporting Braga) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ricardo Horta with a through ball.
- 79'Attempt missed. Rui Fonte (Sporting Braga) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by João Novais with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 78'Foul by Bilel Aouacheria (Moreirense).
- 78'Murilo Souza (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 71'Goal! Moreirense 1, Sporting Braga 2. Lazar Rosic (Moreirense) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sori Mané with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
- 71'David Carmo (Sporting Braga) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 71'Foul by David Carmo (Sporting Braga).
- 71'Bilel Aouacheria (Moreirense) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 70'Substitution, Sporting Braga. Ricardo Horta replaces Trincão.
- 69'Attempt saved. Pedro Nuno (Moreirense) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Filipe Soares.
- 68'Substitution, Sporting Braga. David Carmo replaces Raúl Silva.
- 67'João Novais (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 67'Foul by Sori Mané (Moreirense).
- 66'João Novais (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 66'Foul by Fábio Abreu (Moreirense).
- 65'Substitution, Moreirense. Bilel Aouacheria replaces Luís Machado.
- 61'Corner, Sporting Braga. Conceded by Lazar Rosic.
- 60'João Palhinha (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Foul by Sori Mané (Moreirense).
- 59'Attempt missed. Pedro Nuno (Moreirense) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fábio Abreu.
- 57'Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 57'Foul by Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga).
- 57'Luís Machado (Moreirense) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 56'Filipe Soares (Moreirense) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 56'João Palhinha (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 56'Foul by Filipe Soares (Moreirense).
- 55'Foul by Bruno Viana (Sporting Braga).
- 55'Iago Santos (Moreirense) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Corner, Sporting Braga. Conceded by Mateus Pasinato.
- 54'Attempt missed. Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Trincão with a through ball.
- 54'Attempt blocked. Pedro Nuno (Moreirense) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Alex Soares.
- 53'Attempt saved. Trincão (Sporting Braga) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Murilo Souza with a cross.
- 52'Attempt missed. Iago Santos (Moreirense) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pedro Nuno with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 51'Raúl Silva (Sporting Braga) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 51'Foul by Raúl Silva (Sporting Braga).
- 51'Luís Machado (Moreirense) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 50'Trincão (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 50'Foul by Filipe Soares (Moreirense).
- 48'Foul by Raúl Silva (Sporting Braga).
- 48'Fábio Abreu (Moreirense) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Second Half begins Moreirense 0, Sporting Braga 2.
- 45'First Half ends, Moreirense 0, Sporting Braga 2.
- 45'Raúl Silva (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Foul by Luís Machado (Moreirense).
- 44'Foul by Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga).
- 44'João Aurélio (Moreirense) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 43'João Palhinha (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 43'Foul by Alex Soares (Moreirense).
- 42'Hand ball by Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga).
- 41'Foul by Rui Fonte (Sporting Braga).
- 41'João Aurélio (Moreirense) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 33'Attempt missed. Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
- 32'Corner, Sporting Braga. Conceded by Abdu Conté.
- 31'Trincão (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 31'Foul by Filipe Soares (Moreirense).
- 29'Attempt missed. João Palhinha (Sporting Braga) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Trincão.
- 28'Corner, Sporting Braga. Conceded by Mateus Pasinato.
- 28'Attempt saved. Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 26'Attempt missed. Murilo Souza (Sporting Braga) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wilson Eduardo.
- 24'Corner, Sporting Braga. Conceded by Iago Santos.
- 24'Foul by Trincão (Sporting Braga).
- 24'Alex Soares (Moreirense) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 24'Attempt blocked. Rui Fonte (Sporting Braga) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricardo Esgaio with a cross.
- 19'João Novais (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 19'Foul by Luís Machado (Moreirense).
- 19'Foul by João Palhinha (Sporting Braga).
- 19'Fábio Abreu (Moreirense) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Corner, Sporting Braga. Conceded by Fábio Abreu.
- 16'Lazar Rosic (Moreirense) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 16'Foul by Lazar Rosic (Moreirense).
- 16'Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 16'Foul by Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga).
- 16'Filipe Soares (Moreirense) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 15'Offside, Moreirense. Pedro Nuno tries a through ball, but Alex Soares is caught offside.
- 13'Attempt missed. Fábio Abreu (Moreirense) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Soares with a through ball.
- 11'Foul by João Palhinha (Sporting Braga).
- 11'Alex Soares (Moreirense) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 11'Foul by João Novais (Sporting Braga).
- 11'Fábio Abreu (Moreirense) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 10'Goal! Moreirense 0, Sporting Braga 2. Rui Fonte (Sporting Braga) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Trincão with a cross.
- 8'Goal! Moreirense 0, Sporting Braga 1. Trincão (Sporting Braga) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Bruno Viana.
- 7'Attempt blocked. Murilo Souza (Sporting Braga) left footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by João Novais.
- 5'Attempt saved. Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Trincão with a cross.
- 4'Foul by Filipe Soares (Moreirense).
- 4'Trincão (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 2'Attempt missed. Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by João Palhinha.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.