Celta de Vigo v Eibar

Celta de Vigo v EibarSpanish La Liga at Balaídos
26-01-2020KO:13:00ATT: 15,593REF: J González González
Celta de Vigo
0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
Eibar
- Match ends, Celta de Vigo 0, Eibar 0.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Celta de Vigo 0, Eibar 0.
- 90+4'Offside, Celta de Vigo. Lucas Olaza tries a through ball, but Jeison Murillo is caught offside.
- 90+4'Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Cote.
- 90'Pedro Bigas (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90'Foul by Gabriel Fernández (Celta de Vigo).
- 89'Attempt missed. Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
- 87'Hand ball by Esteban Burgos (Eibar).
- 86'Attempt missed. Fran Beltrán (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Rafinha.
- 86'Attempt blocked. Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hugo Mallo.
- 83'Offside, Celta de Vigo. Néstor Araújo tries a through ball, but Gabriel Fernández is caught offside.
- 80'Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 80'Foul by Pape Diop (Eibar).
- 77'Foul by Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo).
- 77'Sergi Enrich (Eibar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 75'Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Hugo Mallo replaces Kevin Vázquez.
- 75'Offside, Celta de Vigo. Lucas Olaza tries a through ball, but Iago Aspas is caught offside.
- 75'Substitution, Eibar. Pape Diop replaces Pedro León.
- 74'Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 74'Foul by Sebastián Cristóforo (Eibar).
- 73'Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Denis Suárez replaces Santi Mina.
- 69'Jeison Murillo (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 69'Foul by Sergi Enrich (Eibar).
- 68'Foul by Jeison Murillo (Celta de Vigo).
- 68'Sergi Enrich (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 67'Attempt blocked. Álvaro Tejero (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 67'Substitution, Eibar. Pablo De Blasis replaces Takashi Inui.
- 66'Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Jeison Murillo.
- 65'Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Marko Dmitrovic.
- 65'Attempt saved. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rafinha.
- 64'Attempt blocked. Néstor Araújo (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Santi Mina.
- 63'Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card.
- 63'Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
- 62'Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Gabriel Fernández replaces Pione Sisto.
- 61'Foul by Rafinha (Celta de Vigo).
- 61'Fabián Orellana (Eibar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 60'Attempt saved. Fabián Orellana (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 58'Santi Mina (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 58'Foul by Pedro León (Eibar).
- 57'Attempt missed. Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
- 56'Offside, Eibar. Cote tries a through ball, but Fabián Orellana is caught offside.
- 55'Hand ball by Sebastián Cristóforo (Eibar).
- 54'Attempt saved. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 53'Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Esteban Burgos.
- 52'Substitution, Eibar. Sebastián Cristóforo replaces Sergio Álvarez because of an injury.
- 50'Attempt missed. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
- 48'Attempt missed. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
- 45'Second Half begins Celta de Vigo 0, Eibar 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Celta de Vigo 0, Eibar 0.
- 45'Attempt saved. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 42'Foul by Jeison Murillo (Celta de Vigo).
- 42'Takashi Inui (Eibar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 39'Foul by Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo).
- 39'Pedro Bigas (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 38'Attempt missed. Néstor Araújo (Celta de Vigo) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lucas Olaza with a cross following a corner.
- 38'Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Pedro Bigas.
- 38'Attempt blocked. Santi Mina (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 38'Attempt saved. Fran Beltrán (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Santi Mina with a through ball.
- 37'Santi Mina (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 37'Foul by Álvaro Tejero (Eibar).
- 33'Hand ball by Sergi Enrich (Eibar).
- 31'Attempt blocked. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
- 31'Attempt blocked. Lucas Olaza (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fran Beltrán with a cross.
- 31'Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Sergio Álvarez.
- 28'Attempt missed. Sergi Enrich (Eibar) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Edu Expósito with a cross.
- 24'Attempt blocked. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafinha.
- 20'Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 20'Foul by Pedro León (Eibar).
- 17'Attempt saved. Álvaro Tejero (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Takashi Inui.
- 17'Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Fran Beltrán.
- 15'Foul by Kevin Vázquez (Celta de Vigo).
- 15'Pedro León (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 15'Hand ball by Fabián Orellana (Eibar).
- 14'Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Okay Yokuslu.
- 13'Attempt missed. Santi Mina (Celta de Vigo) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Olaza with a cross following a corner.
- 13'Attempt blocked. Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 12'Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Cote.
- 11'Hand ball by Sergi Enrich (Eibar).
- 9'Kevin Vázquez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 9'Foul by Takashi Inui (Eibar).
- 7'Néstor Araújo (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 7'Hand ball by Sergi Enrich (Eibar).
- 6'Foul by Sergi Enrich (Eibar).
- 6'Okay Yokuslu (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 6'Attempt saved. Fabián Orellana (Eibar) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pedro León with a cross.
- 5'Foul by Néstor Araújo (Celta de Vigo).
- 5'Sergi Enrich (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 5'Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 5'Foul by Takashi Inui (Eibar).
- 4'Foul by Sergi Enrich (Eibar).
- 4'Néstor Araújo (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.