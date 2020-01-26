Celta de Vigo v Eibar

Spanish La Liga at Balaídos
26-01-2020KO:13:00ATT: 15,593REF: J González González

Celta de Vigo

0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0

Eibar

  • FT
    Match ends, Celta de Vigo 0, Eibar 0.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Celta de Vigo 0, Eibar 0.
  • 90+4'
    Offside, Celta de Vigo. Lucas Olaza tries a through ball, but Jeison Murillo is caught offside.
  • 90+4'
    Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Cote.
  • 90'
    Pedro Bigas (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90'
    Foul by Gabriel Fernández (Celta de Vigo).
  • 89'
    Attempt missed. Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
  • 87'
    Hand ball by Esteban Burgos (Eibar).
  • 86'
    Attempt missed. Fran Beltrán (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Rafinha.
  • 86'
    Attempt blocked. Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hugo Mallo.
  • 83'
    Offside, Celta de Vigo. Néstor Araújo tries a through ball, but Gabriel Fernández is caught offside.
  • 80'
    Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 80'
    Foul by Pape Diop (Eibar).
  • 77'
    Foul by Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo).
  • 77'
    Sergi Enrich (Eibar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 75'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Hugo Mallo replaces Kevin Vázquez.
  • 75'
    Offside, Celta de Vigo. Lucas Olaza tries a through ball, but Iago Aspas is caught offside.
  • 75'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Eibar. Pape Diop replaces Pedro León.
  • 74'
    Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 74'
    Foul by Sebastián Cristóforo (Eibar).
  • 73'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Denis Suárez replaces Santi Mina.
  • 69'
    Jeison Murillo (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 69'
    Foul by Sergi Enrich (Eibar).
  • 68'
    Foul by Jeison Murillo (Celta de Vigo).
  • 68'
    Sergi Enrich (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 67'
    Attempt blocked. Álvaro Tejero (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 67'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Eibar. Pablo De Blasis replaces Takashi Inui.
  • 66'
    Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Jeison Murillo.
  • 65'
    Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Marko Dmitrovic.
  • 65'
    Attempt saved. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rafinha.
  • 64'
    Attempt blocked. Néstor Araújo (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Santi Mina.
  • 63'
    Yellow Card
    Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card.
  • 63'
    Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
  • 62'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Gabriel Fernández replaces Pione Sisto.
  • 61'
    Foul by Rafinha (Celta de Vigo).
  • 61'
    Fabián Orellana (Eibar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 60'
    Attempt saved. Fabián Orellana (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 58'
    Santi Mina (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 58'
    Foul by Pedro León (Eibar).
  • 57'
    Attempt missed. Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
  • 56'
    Offside, Eibar. Cote tries a through ball, but Fabián Orellana is caught offside.
  • 55'
    Hand ball by Sebastián Cristóforo (Eibar).
  • 54'
    Attempt saved. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 53'
    Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Esteban Burgos.
  • 52'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Eibar. Sebastián Cristóforo replaces Sergio Álvarez because of an injury.
  • 50'
    Attempt missed. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
  • 48'
    Attempt missed. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Celta de Vigo 0, Eibar 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Celta de Vigo 0, Eibar 0.
  • 45'
    Attempt saved. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 42'
    Foul by Jeison Murillo (Celta de Vigo).
  • 42'
    Takashi Inui (Eibar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 39'
    Foul by Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo).
  • 39'
    Pedro Bigas (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 38'
    Attempt missed. Néstor Araújo (Celta de Vigo) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lucas Olaza with a cross following a corner.
  • 38'
    Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Pedro Bigas.
  • 38'
    Attempt blocked. Santi Mina (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 38'
    Attempt saved. Fran Beltrán (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Santi Mina with a through ball.
  • 37'
    Santi Mina (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 37'
    Foul by Álvaro Tejero (Eibar).
  • 33'
    Hand ball by Sergi Enrich (Eibar).
  • 31'
    Attempt blocked. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
  • 31'
    Attempt blocked. Lucas Olaza (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fran Beltrán with a cross.
  • 31'
    Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Sergio Álvarez.
  • 28'
    Attempt missed. Sergi Enrich (Eibar) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Edu Expósito with a cross.
  • 24'
    Attempt blocked. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafinha.
  • 20'
    Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 20'
    Foul by Pedro León (Eibar).
  • 17'
    Attempt saved. Álvaro Tejero (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Takashi Inui.
  • 17'
    Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Fran Beltrán.
  • 15'
    Foul by Kevin Vázquez (Celta de Vigo).
  • 15'
    Pedro León (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 15'
    Hand ball by Fabián Orellana (Eibar).
  • 14'
    Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Okay Yokuslu.
  • 13'
    Attempt missed. Santi Mina (Celta de Vigo) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Olaza with a cross following a corner.
  • 13'
    Attempt blocked. Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 12'
    Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Cote.
  • 11'
    Hand ball by Sergi Enrich (Eibar).
  • 9'
    Kevin Vázquez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 9'
    Foul by Takashi Inui (Eibar).
  • 7'
    Néstor Araújo (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 7'
    Hand ball by Sergi Enrich (Eibar).
  • 6'
    Foul by Sergi Enrich (Eibar).
  • 6'
    Okay Yokuslu (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 6'
    Attempt saved. Fabián Orellana (Eibar) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pedro León with a cross.
  • 5'
    Foul by Néstor Araújo (Celta de Vigo).
  • 5'
    Sergi Enrich (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 5'
    Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 5'
    Foul by Takashi Inui (Eibar).
  • 4'
    Foul by Sergi Enrich (Eibar).
  • 4'
    Néstor Araújo (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.