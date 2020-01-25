Alavés v Villarreal

Alavés v VillarrealSpanish La Liga at Mendizorroza
25-01-2020KO:17:30ATT: 13,898REF: J Munuera Montero
Alavés
Joselu 80'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1
Villarreal
Carlos Bacca 10'
Fernando Niño 89'
- Match ends, Alavés 1, Villarreal 2.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Alavés 1, Villarreal 2.
- 90+6'Offside, Alavés. Fernando Pacheco tries a through ball, but Lucas Pérez is caught offside.
- 90+4'Offside, Alavés. Lucas Pérez tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Ely is caught offside.
- 90+4'Rubén Duarte (Alavés) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 90+4'Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Villarreal).
- 90+3'Substitution, Alavés. Oliver Burke replaces Martín Aguirregabiria.
- 90+1'Víctor Laguardia (Alavés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90+1'Foul by Fernando Niño (Villarreal).
- 89'Goal! Alavés 1, Villarreal 2. Fernando Niño (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Manu Trigueros.
- 88'Substitution, Villarreal. Fernando Niño replaces Carlos Bacca.
- 86'Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Vicente Iborra.
- 85'Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Villarreal).
- 85'Foul by Vicente Iborra (Villarreal).
- 85'Burgui (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 82'Rubén Duarte (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 82'Foul by Rubén Duarte (Alavés).
- 82'Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 80'Goal! Alavés 1, Villarreal 1. Joselu (Alavés) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Pérez.
- 79'Foul by Rodrigo Ely (Alavés).
- 79'Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 78'Hand ball by Moi Gómez (Villarreal).
- 77'Attempt missed. Joselu (Alavés) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Pérez with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 76'Rubén Duarte (Alavés) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 76'Foul by Vicente Iborra (Villarreal).
- 75'Dangerous play by Víctor Camarasa (Alavés).
- 75'Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74'Substitution, Alavés. Burgui replaces Aleix Vidal.
- 73'Attempt saved. Víctor Camarasa (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleix Vidal.
- 70'Xavi Quintillá (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card.
- 70'Martín Aguirregabiria (Alavés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 70'Foul by Xavi Quintillá (Villarreal).
- 69'Attempt missed. Joselu (Alavés) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lucas Pérez with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 69'Aleix Vidal (Alavés) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 69'Foul by Vicente Iborra (Villarreal).
- 67'Foul by Borja Sainz (Alavés).
- 67'Xavi Quintillá (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 65'Substitution, Villarreal. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa replaces Santi Cazorla.
- 62'Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Fernando Pacheco.
- 62'Attempt saved. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Gaspar.
- 60'Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Sergio Asenjo.
- 60'Attempt saved. Manu García (Alavés) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa with a cross.
- 60'Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
- 59'Substitution, Alavés. Borja Sainz replaces Luis Rioja.
- 56'Attempt saved. Aleix Vidal (Alavés) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa with a through ball.
- 53'Offside, Villarreal. Sergio Asenjo tries a through ball, but Samuel Chukwueze is caught offside.
- 51'Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Sergio Asenjo.
- 51'Attempt saved. Martín Aguirregabiria (Alavés) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Lucas Pérez.
- 50'Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Rubén Duarte.
- 50'Attempt blocked. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Santi Cazorla.
- 48'Attempt saved. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carlos Bacca.
- 47'Joselu (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 47'Foul by Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal).
- 45'Second Half begins Alavés 0, Villarreal 1.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Alavés 0, Villarreal 1.
- 45+1'Rodrigo Ely (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 45+1'Foul by Rodrigo Ely (Alavés).
- 45+1'Vicente Iborra (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Aleix Vidal (Alavés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 45'Foul by Moi Gómez (Villarreal).
- 44'Foul by Martín Aguirregabiria (Alavés).
- 44'Moi Gómez (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 43'Attempt missed. Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Xavi Quintillá with a cross.
- 41'Foul by Rubén Duarte (Alavés).
- 41'Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 40'Foul by Luis Rioja (Alavés).
- 40'Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 39'Attempt saved. Aleix Vidal (Alavés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joselu.
- 38'Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
- 38'Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Fernando Pacheco.
- 37'Attempt saved. Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Santi Cazorla with a through ball.
- 35'Attempt missed. Moi Gómez (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Manu Trigueros.
- 34'Substitution, Villarreal. Xavi Quintillá replaces Alberto Moreno because of an injury.
- 34'Attempt missed. Víctor Camarasa (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
- 33'Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Mario Gaspar.
- 32'Offside, Villarreal. Santi Cazorla tries a through ball, but Carlos Bacca is caught offside.
- 30'Attempt missed. Joselu (Alavés) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luis Rioja.
- 29'Attempt missed. Víctor Camarasa (Alavés) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 29'Attempt missed. Lucas Pérez (Alavés) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleix Vidal.
- 28'Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
- 26'Foul by Manu Trigueros (Villarreal).
- 26'Víctor Camarasa (Alavés) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 22'Attempt missed. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Manu Trigueros.
- 16'Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 16'Foul by Víctor Camarasa (Alavés).
- 16'Attempt saved. Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 12'Foul by Mario Gaspar (Villarreal).
- 12'Rubén Duarte (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Goal! Alavés 0, Villarreal 1. Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Moi Gómez with a cross.
- 8'Attempt blocked. Moi Gómez (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Santi Cazorla.
- 7'Foul by Manu Trigueros (Villarreal).
- 7'Manu García (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 7'Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 7'Foul by Lucas Pérez (Alavés).
- 4'Offside, Alavés. Víctor Camarasa tries a through ball, but Lucas Pérez is caught offside.
- 4'Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Martín Aguirregabiria.
- 3'Offside, Villarreal. Mario Gaspar tries a through ball, but Samuel Chukwueze is caught offside.
- 1'Offside, Alavés. Joselu tries a through ball, but Luis Rioja is caught offside.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.