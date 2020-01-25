Alavés v Villarreal

Spanish La Liga at Mendizorroza
25-01-2020KO:17:30ATT: 13,898REF: J Munuera Montero

Alavés

Joselu  80'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1

Villarreal

Carlos Bacca  10'
Fernando Niño  89'
  • FT
    Match ends, Alavés 1, Villarreal 2.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Alavés 1, Villarreal 2.
  • 90+6'
    Offside, Alavés. Fernando Pacheco tries a through ball, but Lucas Pérez is caught offside.
  • 90+4'
    Offside, Alavés. Lucas Pérez tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Ely is caught offside.
  • 90+4'
    Rubén Duarte (Alavés) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 90+4'
    Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Villarreal).
  • 90+3'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Alavés. Oliver Burke replaces Martín Aguirregabiria.
  • 90+1'
    Víctor Laguardia (Alavés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Fernando Niño (Villarreal).
  • 89'
    Goal
    Goal! Alavés 1, Villarreal 2. Fernando Niño (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Manu Trigueros.
  • 88'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Villarreal. Fernando Niño replaces Carlos Bacca.
  • 86'
    Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Vicente Iborra.
  • 85'
    Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Villarreal).
  • 85'
    Foul by Vicente Iborra (Villarreal).
  • 85'
    Burgui (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 82'
    Yellow Card
    Rubén Duarte (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 82'
    Foul by Rubén Duarte (Alavés).
  • 82'
    Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 80'
    Goal
    Goal! Alavés 1, Villarreal 1. Joselu (Alavés) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Pérez.
  • 79'
    Foul by Rodrigo Ely (Alavés).
  • 79'
    Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 78'
    Hand ball by Moi Gómez (Villarreal).
  • 77'
    Attempt missed. Joselu (Alavés) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Pérez with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 76'
    Rubén Duarte (Alavés) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 76'
    Foul by Vicente Iborra (Villarreal).
  • 75'
    Dangerous play by Víctor Camarasa (Alavés).
  • 75'
    Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Alavés. Burgui replaces Aleix Vidal.
  • 73'
    Attempt saved. Víctor Camarasa (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleix Vidal.
  • 70'
    Yellow Card
    Xavi Quintillá (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card.
  • 70'
    Martín Aguirregabiria (Alavés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 70'
    Foul by Xavi Quintillá (Villarreal).
  • 69'
    Attempt missed. Joselu (Alavés) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lucas Pérez with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 69'
    Aleix Vidal (Alavés) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 69'
    Foul by Vicente Iborra (Villarreal).
  • 67'
    Foul by Borja Sainz (Alavés).
  • 67'
    Xavi Quintillá (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 65'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Villarreal. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa replaces Santi Cazorla.
  • 62'
    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Fernando Pacheco.
  • 62'
    Attempt saved. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Gaspar.
  • 60'
    Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Sergio Asenjo.
  • 60'
    Attempt saved. Manu García (Alavés) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa with a cross.
  • 60'
    Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
  • 59'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Alavés. Borja Sainz replaces Luis Rioja.
  • 56'
    Attempt saved. Aleix Vidal (Alavés) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa with a through ball.
  • 53'
    Offside, Villarreal. Sergio Asenjo tries a through ball, but Samuel Chukwueze is caught offside.
  • 51'
    Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Sergio Asenjo.
  • 51'
    Attempt saved. Martín Aguirregabiria (Alavés) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Lucas Pérez.
  • 50'
    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Rubén Duarte.
  • 50'
    Attempt blocked. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Santi Cazorla.
  • 48'
    Attempt saved. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carlos Bacca.
  • 47'
    Joselu (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 47'
    Foul by Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Alavés 0, Villarreal 1.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Alavés 0, Villarreal 1.
  • 45+1'
    Yellow Card
    Rodrigo Ely (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 45+1'
    Foul by Rodrigo Ely (Alavés).
  • 45+1'
    Vicente Iborra (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Aleix Vidal (Alavés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 45'
    Foul by Moi Gómez (Villarreal).
  • 44'
    Foul by Martín Aguirregabiria (Alavés).
  • 44'
    Moi Gómez (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 43'
    Attempt missed. Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Xavi Quintillá with a cross.
  • 41'
    Foul by Rubén Duarte (Alavés).
  • 41'
    Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 40'
    Foul by Luis Rioja (Alavés).
  • 40'
    Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 39'
    Attempt saved. Aleix Vidal (Alavés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joselu.
  • 38'
    Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
  • 38'
    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Fernando Pacheco.
  • 37'
    Attempt saved. Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Santi Cazorla with a through ball.
  • 35'
    Attempt missed. Moi Gómez (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Manu Trigueros.
  • 34'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Villarreal. Xavi Quintillá replaces Alberto Moreno because of an injury.
  • 34'
    Attempt missed. Víctor Camarasa (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
  • 33'
    Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Mario Gaspar.
  • 32'
    Offside, Villarreal. Santi Cazorla tries a through ball, but Carlos Bacca is caught offside.
  • 30'
    Attempt missed. Joselu (Alavés) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luis Rioja.
  • 29'
    Attempt missed. Víctor Camarasa (Alavés) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 29'
    Attempt missed. Lucas Pérez (Alavés) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleix Vidal.
  • 28'
    Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
  • 26'
    Foul by Manu Trigueros (Villarreal).
  • 26'
    Víctor Camarasa (Alavés) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 22'
    Attempt missed. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Manu Trigueros.
  • 16'
    Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 16'
    Foul by Víctor Camarasa (Alavés).
  • 16'
    Attempt saved. Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 12'
    Foul by Mario Gaspar (Villarreal).
  • 12'
    Rubén Duarte (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Goal
    Goal! Alavés 0, Villarreal 1. Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Moi Gómez with a cross.
  • 8'
    Attempt blocked. Moi Gómez (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Santi Cazorla.
  • 7'
    Foul by Manu Trigueros (Villarreal).
  • 7'
    Manu García (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 7'
    Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 7'
    Foul by Lucas Pérez (Alavés).
  • 4'
    Offside, Alavés. Víctor Camarasa tries a through ball, but Lucas Pérez is caught offside.
  • 4'
    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Martín Aguirregabiria.
  • 3'
    Offside, Villarreal. Mario Gaspar tries a through ball, but Samuel Chukwueze is caught offside.
  • 1'
    Offside, Alavés. Joselu tries a through ball, but Luis Rioja is caught offside.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.